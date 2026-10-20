Jharkhand Woman Found Hanging, Family Accuses Husband Of Dowry Harassment, Murder

MENAFN - IANS) Deoghar (Jharkhand), Oct 20 (IANS) A woman was found hanging at her home under suspicious circumstances in Radhia village under the Rikhiya police station area of Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Tuesday, officials said.

The woman's family has accused her husband of harassing her for dowry and killing her.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination at the Deoghar Sadar Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Renu Devi. According to her brother, Vijay Kumar, she had married Dilip Tanti around 15 years ago and the couple have two children.

Dilip works as a cook in Delhi.

Vijay alleged that Renu had been subjected to dowry harassment and physical assault at several occasions since her marriage.

He claimed that she had informed her parental family about the alleged harassment multiple times.

According to Vijay, whenever the family received such complaints, its members visited Renu's matrimonial home and tried to resolve the dispute between the couple.

He also alleged that Dilip had returned to the village from Delhi a day before the incident.

Vijay claimed that Dilip assaulted Renu while under the influence of alcohol and killed her after his demand for money was not met.

Police from Rikhiya police station reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police are examining the circumstances leading to the death as well as the allegations made by the woman's family. As of now, it has not been established whether she died by suicide or was killed and then hanged.

Police said the exact cause of death would become clear only after the postmortem report is received.

Further legal action will be taken on the basis of the medical report and other evidence gathered during the investigation, police said.