MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Qatar is set to welcome a diverse line-up of Arabic, regional and international artists, with live concerts taking place across Doha from 22 October to 17 December. The programme brings established Arab artists, contemporary regional talent and internationally acclaimed performers to venues across the city, offering visitors and residents a varied programme of live music throughout the winter season. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Arab Icons Take the Stage in Doha:

The winter concert programme will feature some of the region's most recognised artists. On 22 October Marilyne Naaman will perform at QNCC's Al Mayassa Theatre. On 12 November, Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker will take the stage with his son Mohamed Chaker at the iconic Katara Amphitheatre.

International Music Comes to Doha:

Qatar's winter entertainment line-up also reaches beyond the region, with internationally acclaimed artist set to perform in Doha. On 6 November, Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer brings his live tour to 974 Stadium. Celebrated for scoring some of the world's best-known films, Zimmer will perform alongside a 19-piece band.

The Region's Contemporary Artists:

As the year draws to a close, the spotlight turns to a new generation of artists contributing to the region's evolving music scene. On 20 November, Alexandria-born rapper and vocalist Wegz will bring an energetic night to 900 Park, ideal for fans of the region's thriving rap scene. On 11 December, Saint Levant will perform at the same venue with his Afandi World Tour, in a live performance that bridges cultures through music. The winter concert programme concludes on 17 December, when Egyptian alternative band Cairokee takes the stage at QNCC as part of its“SuperNova Album Tour”, marking the band's Doha debut.

With more than 560 events taking place throughout the year, Qatar Calendar provides a central platform for discovering Qatar's diverse programme of entertainment, cultural and sporting experiences. From international concerts and major events to family-friendly activities, the calendar offers visitors and residents a convenient way to discover what is happening across Qatar.