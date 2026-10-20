Press Release: Fastercapital Adds Istibra To Equitypilot To Tackle Post-Micturition Dribble For Muslim Men

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital announced today that it will work with Istibra, a startup developing a disposable hygienic pad for men designed to prevent involuntary residual urine drops after... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Kazakhstan & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital announced today that it will work with Istibra, a startup developing a disposable hygienic pad for men designed to prevent involuntary residual urine drops after urination. Istibra's product is aimed at improving personal hygiene practices aligned with religious purification requirements for practicing Muslim men.

This collaboration through EquityPilot will focus on execution milestones in the first 30–60 days, with an emphasis on product refinement, go-to-market preparation, and channels to reach religious and community networks.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot will concentrate on product refinement, market positioning, and outreach planning during the first 30–60 days to help Istibra prepare for early pilot distribution and community feedback.

Many practicing Muslim men observe specific hygiene practices after urination as part of religious purification. Medical literature recognizes post-micturition dribble (PMD) as a common phenomenon: small amounts of urine can remain in the bulbar urethra and later escape. Existing informal solutions such as using toilet paper can be inconvenient and cause irritation. Istibra is exploring a product category intended to address a consistent behavioral need at the intersection of health, convenience, and religious practice.

What the Startup Delivers?

Istibra, Founded by Suiessinov Zhumabek is building a single-use, discreet hygienic pad for men that is designed to: – Absorb residual drops immediately and keep skin and clothing dry – Be hypoallergenic, breathable, and easy to apply and dispose of – Integrate a slim, discreet profile so normal daily activities are not disrupted

Why Now?

Rising attention on personal hygiene, combined with demographic concentration of observant Muslim communities in Asia, MENA, and diasporas in Europe and North America, creates an opportunity for targeted, culturally informed personal-care products. Istibra's approach aims to meet a routine daily need with a convenient consumable product.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Execution support on short-term product and GTM priorities

– Guidance on refining messaging for faith-sensitive channels without guaranteeing outcomes

– Connections to mentors, product and manufacturing advisors

– Assistance preparing investor-facing materials and pilot plans

First 30–60 Days

FasterCapital and Istibra plan to validate core product ergonomics and materials, refine the application mechanism, and prepare a pilot distribution roadmap tailored to community and mosque-based outreach. Activities will emphasize feedback loops, regulatory checks where applicable, and preparatory marketing assets for early testers.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support Istibra through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

90-Day

Outlook Over the next 90 days, the team will complete prototype iterations, recruit pilot participants from targeted communities, and produce initial performance and acceptability data to guide scaled manufacturing and distribution decisions.

About Istibra

Istibra is developing a disposable hygienic pad for men designed to prevent residual urine drops from reaching the body or clothing. The product emphasizes discreet use, instant absorption, and hypoallergenic materials, and is intended for practicing Muslim men seeking solutions aligned with personal and religious hygiene practices.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.