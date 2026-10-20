MBRF Signs Mou With Arab Federation For Digital Economy To Advance Digital Skills And Knowledge Exchange

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arab Federation for Digital Economy to strengthen strategic partnerships and advance an integrated Arab knowledge and digital ecosystem. The MoU provides a framework for institutional development, human capital development, and cooperation in response to the rapid transformations shaping the digital economy. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The MoU was signed by His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, and His Excellency Dr. Ali Mohammed Al-Khouri, Advisor to the Council of Arab Economic Unity, Chairman of the Arab Federation for Digital Economy.

The partnership reflects the UAE leadership's vision of building a productive, knowledge-based economy driven by national talent and a culture of knowledge and innovation. It also supports the UAE's competitiveness and position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.

Under the MoU, MBRF and the Federation will explore joint activities to support institutional development, exchange knowledge and expertise, expand information networks, and develop knowledge programs aligned with their respective objectives. The agreement also provides for combining capabilities to support nonprofit initiatives, exchanging knowledge products, including specialized books and digital publications, and promoting joint programs through both parties' social media channels.

H.E. Abdulla Humaid Almazrouei, former UAE Minister of Labour and Social Affairs and a member of the General Assembly of the Arab Federation for Digital Economy, underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration between knowledge institutions and digital economy stakeholders to establish an integrated Arab ecosystem capable of adapting to rapid technological advancements. H.E. emphasized that investment in knowledge, the development of digital skills, and the enrichment of Arabic content are key pillars of building a sustainable, innovation-driven economy that prioritizes human capabilities.“Expanding cooperation in knowledge, digital education, and capacity building presents significant opportunities to nurture Arab talent and harness the potential of modern technologies. These efforts can accelerate development across Arab countries and equip future generations with the skills and capabilities needed to meet the evolving demands of the digital economy and the future,” H.E. added.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, emphasized that the MoU marks an important step in creating an enabling knowledge environment that strengthens individual and institutional capabilities. He highlighted the role of accessible educational platforms, training programs, and digital resources in helping communities respond to global changes and emerging needs. He added that these efforts are essential to enhancing national talent's readiness to contribute to a prosperous and sustainable knowledge economy.

H.E. said:“At MBRF, we are expanding our network of strategic partnerships to foster knowledge integration across institutions, enhance institutional performance, and develop world-class talent aligned with global standards of excellence. These efforts reflect the vision of our wise leadership, which places human development at the center of building a sustainable and prosperous future.”

His Excellency Dr. Ali Mohammed Al-Khouri, stated that the partnership is an important step toward strengthening Arab cooperation in knowledge and the digital economy. He emphasized that a sustainable digital economy requires continued investment in people, stronger digital skills, and broader access to knowledge. He added that cooperation with MBRF will support joint initiatives in capacity building, Arabic knowledge content development, and access to digital learning platforms, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Arab region's future needs.

A key area of cooperation will be exploring opportunities to integrate MBRF's Future Skills Academy, developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with the Federation's Arab Platform for Education and Training. Other potential areas include content exchange, connecting learning pathways, and coordinating certifications and training outcomes to provide beneficiaries with a more integrated learning experience.

The partnership will also support specialized Arabic content on the digital economy and future skills through joint knowledge initiatives and scientific publishing across both parties' platforms and websites.

Additional areas of cooperation include joint digital capacity-building programs linked to professional and practical learning pathways, knowledge events and activities, and greater participation in projects led by either party.