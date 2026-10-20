Ravi Kishan Impresses Fans With His Portrayal Of Lord Ram In Delhi

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan portrayed the role of Lord Ram in the Ram Lila in Delhi on Monday. The actor's portrayal of Lord Ram impressed Ravi Kishan's fans. Dressed in traditional warrior attire, he was seen holding a bow and arrow, showcasing the revered deity with striking authenticity.

Ravi Kishan shared glimpses of his performance as Lord Ram on his X handle. While sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, the Ram Lila of Ayodhya was staged in Ram Lila (Delhi). Jai Shri Ram." प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से अयोध्या के राम,रामलीला में मंचन किया (दिल्ली) जय श्री राम - Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) October 19, 2026

Ravi Kishan Extends Dussehra Wishes

On the occassion of Dussehra, Ravi Kishan extended his best wishes to his fans and the citizens of India. While talking to ANI, the actor said, "Victory to Lord Ram, to Maryada Purushottam, to the best among men. In the same way, we need to destroy the Ravana in our own lives, the Ravana inside us, and the Ravana in society. May humanity awaken and there be love in everyone."

On the Cinema Front

On the cinema front, Ravi Kishan was last seen in the film 'Mirzapur: The Movie.' It was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu and Ali Fazal in the lead roles. The movie was released in theatres and received a thunderous response from the fans. (ANI)

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