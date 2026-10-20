Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana Visit Golden Temple For 'Udta Teer'

Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana Seek Blessings

On the occasion of Dussehra, Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Punjab to seek blessings for their upcoming film 'Udta Teer'. Sara also shared a picture of herself and Ayushmann at the Golden Temple, where the duo was seen offering prayers with folded hands. They twinned in elegant white outfits.

"Happy Dussehra. Wishing everyone love, luck and laughter," she captioned the post.

About 'Udta Teer'

The film will hit the theatres on October 23. Earlier it was scheduled to be released on October 9.

Marking the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, 'Udta Teer' brings together a stellar ensemble including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, 'Udta Teer' marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. (ANI)

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