Two Injured After 'Mixer' Ride Gate Breaks At Delhi's Dussehra Ground

Two people sustained injuries after the security gate of a mixed ride malfunctioned and broke at Dussehra Ground in New Delhi's Vikaspuri area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light at about 01:36 AM on October 20, 2026, at the Dussehra Ground in F Block, Vikaspuri, where a carnival ride known as a "Mixer" had been installed.

According to the police, on October 20 2026, at about 01:36 AM, PS Vikaspuri received information regarding the admission of two injured persons at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital after falling from a“Mixer Ride” installed at Dussehra Ground, F Block, Vikaspuri.

The preliminary inquiries revealed that the gate of the ride broke, causing the two persons to fall and sustain injuries.

Following the accident, the victims were initially rushed to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital for emergency medical attention. They were subsequently shifted to RML Hospital, where both are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the Mobile Crime Team inspected the spot, and a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at PS Vikaspuri. Further investigation is underway.

Delhi Traffic Advisory for Dussehra

Meanwhile, as the national capital prepares for Dussehra celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of possible traffic diversions and restrictions in Dwarka on Tuesday evening due to anticipated VVIP movement and heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "In connection with Dussehra celebrations in Dwarka on 20.10.2026, traffic diversions and restrictions may be imposed from 4:50 PM to 8:00 PM due to anticipated VVIP movement and heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic."

The restrictions will be imposed from 4:50 pm to 8 pm on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), Dwarka Expressway and Road No. 224.

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid the affected roads, if possible, and use alternative routes to minimise inconvenience during the celebrations.

(ANI)

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