Poland Arrests Polish-Ukrainian National Over Suspected Military Surveillance
(MENAFN) Polish military authorities have arrested a dual Polish-Ukrainian citizen suspected of gathering information on military facilities while participating in an officer training program for reservists, officials said Monday.
Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk confirmed that the individual was taken into custody at the Military Medical Academy in Lodz, central Poland, after drawing the attention of the country’s Military Counterintelligence Service.
“He clearly revealed himself as someone carrying out reconnaissance of certain installations of the Polish Armed Forces,” Tomczyk told reporters.
Tomczyk said the case remains under investigation, emphasizing that any allegations of espionage must be established through the appropriate legal process.
The arrest took place Friday following an inquiry conducted by military counterintelligence, with the Lodz-Polesie District Prosecutor’s Office ordering the detention.
The suspect holds citizenship in both Poland and Ukraine, having obtained Polish nationality previously, according to Tomczyk. Authorities may also seek assistance from Ukrainian security agencies as their investigation proceeds.
The Military Medical Academy acknowledged that a member of its reserve training course had been detained but declined to provide additional information about the case.
Reports also claimed that investigators discovered several mobile phones, collections of documents and stamps, substantial sums of foreign currency, and gold in the suspect’s possession. Polish authorities have not officially verified these reported findings.
Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk confirmed that the individual was taken into custody at the Military Medical Academy in Lodz, central Poland, after drawing the attention of the country’s Military Counterintelligence Service.
“He clearly revealed himself as someone carrying out reconnaissance of certain installations of the Polish Armed Forces,” Tomczyk told reporters.
Tomczyk said the case remains under investigation, emphasizing that any allegations of espionage must be established through the appropriate legal process.
The arrest took place Friday following an inquiry conducted by military counterintelligence, with the Lodz-Polesie District Prosecutor’s Office ordering the detention.
The suspect holds citizenship in both Poland and Ukraine, having obtained Polish nationality previously, according to Tomczyk. Authorities may also seek assistance from Ukrainian security agencies as their investigation proceeds.
The Military Medical Academy acknowledged that a member of its reserve training course had been detained but declined to provide additional information about the case.
Reports also claimed that investigators discovered several mobile phones, collections of documents and stamps, substantial sums of foreign currency, and gold in the suspect’s possession. Polish authorities have not officially verified these reported findings.
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