12 Dead, 30 Hurt as Bus Slams Into Truck on Cairo-Assiut Road
(MENAFN) A bus smashed into a heavy truck on one of Egypt’s key north-south arteries on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 30 more, the Health Ministry reported.
The crash happened at kilometer 55 of the Cairo-Assiut Western Desert Road, a vital route connecting the capital with the country’s south. Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 28 ambulances rushed to the scene, and all 30 injured were taken to a hospital for examination and treatment.
Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered hospitals near the site to step up their emergency readiness and give victims every necessary form of medical care, the ministry said.
Officials cautioned that the casualty figures are preliminary and that assessments are still under way.
A local newspaper reported that the collision involved a bus and a heavy transport truck near the entrance to the regional road leading toward Giza. Authorities remained at the scene dealing with the aftermath and were taking the required legal steps, the paper added.
The crash happened at kilometer 55 of the Cairo-Assiut Western Desert Road, a vital route connecting the capital with the country’s south. Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 28 ambulances rushed to the scene, and all 30 injured were taken to a hospital for examination and treatment.
Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered hospitals near the site to step up their emergency readiness and give victims every necessary form of medical care, the ministry said.
Officials cautioned that the casualty figures are preliminary and that assessments are still under way.
A local newspaper reported that the collision involved a bus and a heavy transport truck near the entrance to the regional road leading toward Giza. Authorities remained at the scene dealing with the aftermath and were taking the required legal steps, the paper added.
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