Google Cloud Outage Knocks Out Revolut, Lloyds, HSBC Apps
(MENAFN) A fault in Google Cloud’s western European infrastructure triggered widespread outages across UK and international online services on Tuesday, hitting banking apps, retailers and delivery firms.
Financial providers Revolut, Lloyds Bank and HSBC were among those hit, along with home improvement retailer Screwfix and delivery company DPD, according to Downdetector, which tracks user reports of service disruptions.
Millions of Revolut customers have reportedly been locked out of their accounts or unable to make card payments after a system failure. The digital bank, which serves more than 80 million customers worldwide, including 13 million in the UK, said some services were unavailable because of a “service disruption”.
Google Cloud confirmed the problem affects multiple services across its western European facilities, with its London-based infrastructure reportedly impacted.
“We are experiencing an issue with multiple services in europe-west2 beginning on Monday,” the company said in a statement.
“Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue. We apologise to all who are affected by the disruption.”
Google said its product and engineering teams were racing to restore services, and warned that affected customers could face connection failures and delays.
“Our product and engineering teams are actively working to restore full availability,” the company said.
“Impacted customers may experience session connection failures when accessing Google Security Operations, as well as delays with platform workflows.”
The company said no workaround was available at the time of the incident and that it was still investigating the cause.
Financial providers Revolut, Lloyds Bank and HSBC were among those hit, along with home improvement retailer Screwfix and delivery company DPD, according to Downdetector, which tracks user reports of service disruptions.
Millions of Revolut customers have reportedly been locked out of their accounts or unable to make card payments after a system failure. The digital bank, which serves more than 80 million customers worldwide, including 13 million in the UK, said some services were unavailable because of a “service disruption”.
Google Cloud confirmed the problem affects multiple services across its western European facilities, with its London-based infrastructure reportedly impacted.
“We are experiencing an issue with multiple services in europe-west2 beginning on Monday,” the company said in a statement.
“Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue. We apologise to all who are affected by the disruption.”
Google said its product and engineering teams were racing to restore services, and warned that affected customers could face connection failures and delays.
“Our product and engineering teams are actively working to restore full availability,” the company said.
“Impacted customers may experience session connection failures when accessing Google Security Operations, as well as delays with platform workflows.”
The company said no workaround was available at the time of the incident and that it was still investigating the cause.
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