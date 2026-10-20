Auto Payment Feature Now Available In Yelo App

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) “I'll pay later”... We have all said it at least once. And then we either forgot, or ended up rushing on the final day. With the auto payment feature in Yelo App, this habit is now a thing of the past! The new feature lets users set up recurring payments just once and leave the rest to the mobile app.Users can choose between two convenient options:



Payment by date: On the date selected by the customer, the amount is automatically deducted from the account or card. Payment by outstanding debt: When a current debt arises, the payment is made automatically in the amount owed.



As a result, the risk of forgetting a payment is eliminated, time is saved, and everything is managed with a single tap. There is no longer any need to remember payment dates or wait until the last day.



To try it out, log in to Yelo App, tap“Create” in the payments section, and set up your own auto payment in seconds. Please note that, for now, the feature is available only to Android users.



Yelo Bank continues to develop Yelo App to make its customers' daily financial routine even easier. New features will be introduced in the app in the near future, while existing capabilities will be further enhanced. For more: .



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!