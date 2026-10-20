Rabitabank To Hold Gamer Tournament With The Support Of Visa

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) With the support of Visa, Rabitabank will hold a large-scale Gamer Tournament in Baku on 22 November 2026. The tournament, which will take place at Elektra Event Hall, will bring together the country's gaming community and provide a dedicated platform combining team spirit, strategic thinking, and a competitive atmosphere.

The tournament will consist of two stages. The preliminary stage, scheduled to take place from 11 to 21 November, will be held in an online qualification format. During this stage, teams will compete for a place in the final. The teams that successfully complete the online qualification stage will then face each other in the final on 22 November.

One of the main requirements for participation in the tournament is that team members hold Rabitəbank's Kartmane Gamer card. As part of the ongoing campaign, the Kartmane Gamer card can be ordered free of charge until the end of November.

Based on the final results of the tournament, the team taking first place will receive a cash prize of AZN 2,500, the second-place team will receive AZN 1,500, and the third-place team will receive AZN 1,000.

One of the key objectives of the project implemented by Rabitəbank is to support the rapidly developing gaming culture, create a professional and competitive environment for gaming enthusiasts, and at the same time contribute to the development of new experiences in modern digital areas that are of particular interest to young people.

The event will serve as a dedicated meeting place where the gaming atmosphere, live competition, and team experience come together. Bringing different teams together in one venue will provide participants with an opportunity both to demonstrate their gaming skills and to engage with other members of the gaming community.

Teams wishing to participate in the tournament must register in advance. For participation and registration, please follow the link.

About Kartmane Gamer

Kartmane Gamer is a special card product developed by Rabitabank for gaming enthusiasts and young people who actively use digital platforms. The card offers up to 5% cashback on digital payments, an annual return of 4% on the card balance, a 7-year validity period, use in AZN, USD, and EUR currencies, as well as commission-free cash withdrawals of up to AZN/USD/EUR 2,000 per month at any ATM.

Kartmane Gamer is introduced as the country's first card featuring LED technology and, with its innovative design, provides a distinctive user experience tailored to the digital lifestyle of the gamer audience.

To order the card, please visit .