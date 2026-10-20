Uzbekistan Invites U.S. Investors To Airport And Logistics Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan has invited U.S. investors to participate in transport infrastructure and logistics projects, including the construction of New Tashkent International Airport, aircraft maintenance facilities, and cargo aircraft conversion centers.

According to the Uzbek Ministry of Transport, the investment opportunities were outlined by Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov during a strategic panel session on energy and transport infrastructure at the Uzbekistan-U.S. business forum held on the sidelines of the C5+1 summit in Samarkand on October 19.

Makhkamov highlighted the long-standing transport partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States, noting that Uzbekistan became the first Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) country to sign an Open Skies agreement with the United States in 1998. Direct flights currently operate between Tashkent and New York, while Uzbekistan Airways' order for 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft represents another milestone in bilateral cooperation, he said.

The minister identified transport and logistics as promising areas for U.S. investment, citing Uzbekistan's strategic location at the crossroads of international transport corridors. He highlighted the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, along with plans to develop new road and rail infrastructure, as key initiatives to expand the country's transit capacity.

Uzbekistan also plans to establish modern logistics centers in the Bukhara, Surkhandarya and Tashkent regions in 2027. The facilities are expected to expand cargo storage, processing and distribution services, strengthen international trade links and attract investment.

Makhkamov also highlighted opportunities to develop cold-storage facilities and rapid-delivery systems for Uzbekistan's fruit and vegetable exports. U.S. companies were invited to invest in the financing, construction and management of logistics centers, warehouse automation, cargo-tracking systems and digital platforms. The facilities could also serve as regional distribution hubs for U.S. companies seeking to expand across Central Asia.

Furthermore, Makhkamov said Uzbekistan plans to introduce favorable conditions for logistics centers that meet international standards, including exemptions from property and land taxes through 2040.

He called on U.S. investors to participate in transport infrastructure projects and support the introduction of advanced technologies and digital solutions in logistics operations.