Global Industrial Brakes And Clutches Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2036 Automation And Wind Energy Drive 5.2% CAGR, Creating A $4.22 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, - Global Opportunity Analysis & Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global industrial brakes and clutches market was valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from an estimated USD 2.53 billion in 2026 to USD 4.22 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by industrial automation, stricter safety requirements, heavy industry expansion, renewable energy development, mining investments, and advances in electromechanical braking technologies.

The report assesses market dynamics, technology trends, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities across product types, actuation technologies, end-use industries, and geographic regions. It also examines product development, strategic partnerships, investments, mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing expansions, and digital innovations shaping the global industrial brakes and clutches market.

Market Growth Drivers

Industrial modernization and the increasing adoption of automated machinery are strengthening demand for reliable braking and clutch systems. Robotic platforms, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), servo motors, machine tools, and precision material handling equipment require compact solutions capable of rapid response and accurate torque control. Electromagnetic brakes and clutches are gaining adoption because of their compatibility with electronically controlled industrial systems.

Renewable energy infrastructure represents another important growth area. Wind turbines use industrial braking systems for rotor stopping, yaw positioning, maintenance, and emergency control. Continued investment in offshore and large-scale wind projects is increasing demand for hydraulic, electromechanical, and spring-applied systems capable of reliable performance under variable environmental conditions.

Mining, metals, marine, manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, and material handling operations also require durable systems that can withstand heavy loads, continuous operating cycles, and harsh environments. Growing emphasis on workplace safety, reduced downtime, and equipment reliability is encouraging investment in advanced braking technologies, condition monitoring, smart sensors, and predictive maintenance.

Market development may be affected by application-specific engineering requirements, maintenance demands, high replacement costs, fluctuating raw material prices, and competition from integrated electric drive technologies. Manufacturers are responding through customized designs, energy-efficient products, digital monitoring capabilities, and expanded lifecycle services.

Product and Technology Analysis

The market is segmented by product type into industrial brakes and industrial clutches. Industrial brakes account for a significant market share due to their use in cranes, hoists, conveyors, mining machinery, wind turbines, marine equipment, and manufacturing systems. Major product categories include disc brakes, drum brakes, caliper brakes, and spring-applied brakes.

Spring-applied brakes are increasingly important in safety-critical equipment because they support fail-safe operation during power loss or emergency conditions. Electromagnetic brakes are expected to record notable growth as automation, robotics, and electrically driven machinery become more widely deployed. Industrial clutches will maintain steady demand across packaging machinery, manufacturing equipment, material handling systems, and industrial drives.

By actuation technology, the market includes hydraulic, pneumatic, electromagnetic, and spring-applied systems. Hydraulic solutions remain prominent in mining, marine, wind energy, and heavy machinery applications requiring high torque output. Pneumatic systems support frequent operating cycles in manufacturing, packaging, and material handling environments. Electromagnetic systems are benefiting from precise control, rapid engagement, relatively low maintenance, and integration with digital control platforms.

End-use Industry Outlook

Mining and mineral processing represents a leading end-use segment, with brakes and clutches installed in crushers, conveyors, hoists, drilling systems, and other heavy-duty equipment. Wind energy is expected to generate significant opportunities as global renewable power capacity expands.

Manufacturing demand is being driven by robotics, production automation, smart factories, and machinery modernization. Material handling applications are also expanding alongside warehouse automation, logistics development, and infrastructure investment. Additional demand comes from marine systems, construction machinery, offshore platforms, pumps, and drilling equipment used by the oil and gas industry.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain a major growth region due to rapid industrialization, manufacturing expansion, mining activity, infrastructure development, and renewable energy investment. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are contributing to demand through automation initiatives and continued investment in industrial capacity.

North America holds a significant position based on advanced manufacturing capabilities, wind energy installations, automation adoption, and equipment modernization. Europe represents a mature market supported by established industrial equipment manufacturing, workplace safety requirements, renewable energy development, and smart manufacturing programs.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities linked to mining, oil and gas, infrastructure construction, and industrial modernization. Suppliers with strong service networks and application-specific capabilities are positioned to address the requirements of these developing markets.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is increasingly influenced by automation, electrification, energy efficiency, predictive maintenance, and digitally enabled motion-control technologies. Manufacturers are investing in next-generation brakes and clutches featuring smart sensors, advanced materials, real-time condition monitoring, and automation-compatible controls.

Strategic collaboration among brake manufacturers, automation providers, original equipment manufacturers, renewable energy developers, and industrial operators is accelerating product development and system integration. Companies are also expanding manufacturing capacity, distribution networks, aftermarket services, and customized engineering capabilities to improve their competitive positions.

Key companies profiled in the report include Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Regal Rexnord Corporation), Eaton Corporation plc, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, SIBRE Siegerland Bremsen GmbH, Kendrion N.V., Mayr GmbH + Co. KG, Warner Electric (Altra Industrial Motion), Pintsch Bubenzer GmbH, and Stromag GmbH.

Business Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and growth forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates key drivers, restraints, challenges, and emerging opportunities.

Identifies high-growth product types, actuation technologies, end-use industries, and regional markets.

Assesses innovation in electromagnetic, hydraulic, pneumatic, spring-applied, and digitally monitored systems.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, technology capabilities, application expertise, geographic presence, and strategic initiatives. Supports market entry, investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, and competitive strategy.

The report provides actionable market intelligence for industrial brake manufacturers, clutch suppliers, machinery producers, automation companies, renewable energy developers, investors, and other participants seeking opportunities within the global industrial motion-control ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Analysis by Product Type

3.3. Market Analysis by Actuation

3.4. Market Analysis by End-use Industry

3.5. Market Analysis by Geography

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Global Wind Energy Infrastructure Expansion Generating Recurring Demand for Purpose-Built Turbine Brake Systems

4.2.2. Accelerating Industrial Automation and Robotics Adoption Driving Demand for Electromagnetic Brakes and Clutches

4.2.3. Sustained Mining and Mineral Processing Investment Supporting High-Torque Hydraulic Brake and Clutch Procurement

4.2.4. Safety Regulation Enforcement Across Mining, Oil and Gas, and Marine Applications Mandating Certified Braking System Investment

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Application Engineering Complexity Creating Long Sales Cycles and Limiting Standardization Across Custom-Engineered Installations

4.3.2. Rising Adoption of Electric Drive Systems Requiring Integration of Electromechanical Brake Configurations in Applications Previously Served by Hydraulic Systems

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Condition Monitoring and Digital Service Integration Creating New Aftermarket Revenue Opportunities for Brake and Clutch System Manufacturers

4.4.2. Offshore Wind and Deep-Level Mining Expansion Driving Demand for High-Performance Brake Systems in Extreme Operating Environments

4.4.3. Industrial Automation Growth in Southeast Asia and India Opening Addressable Markets for Electromagnetic Brake and Clutch Suppliers

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Variability in Duty Cycle, Hazardous Area Classification, and Torque Requirements Complicating Portfolio Standardization for Global Suppliers

4.5.2. Increasing Competition from Asian Manufacturers in Standard Electromagnetic and Spring-Applied Brake and Clutch Product Categories

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market, by Product Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Industrial Brakes

5.2.1. Caliper Disc Brakes

5.2.1.1. Hydraulic Caliper Disc Brakes

5.2.1.2. Spring-Applied Caliper Disc Brakes

5.2.2. Drum Brakes

5.2.3. Electromagnetic Brakes and Clutches

5.2.3.1. Electromagnetic Spring-Applied Brakes

5.2.3.2. Permanent Magnet Brakes

5.2.3.3. Electromagnetic Clutches

5.2.4. Other Brake Types (Cone Brakes, Band Brakes, Thrustor Brakes)

5.3. Industrial Clutches

5.3.1. Friction Clutches

5.3.2. Fluid Power Clutches (Hydraulic and Pneumatic)

5.3.3. Overrunning and Backstop Clutches

5.3.4. Other Clutch Types

6. Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market, by Actuation

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hydraulic

6.3. Pneumatic

6.4. Electromagnetic

6.5. Spring-Applied (Mechanical)

6.6. Others

7. Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market, by End-use Industry

7.1. Overview

7.2. Mining and Mineral Processing

7.3. Oil and Gas

7.4. Wind Energy

7.5. Marine and Offshore

7.6. Metals and Steel Processing

7.7. Crane, Hoist and Material Handling

7.8. Paper and Pulp

7.9. Power Generation

7.10. Construction and Heavy Equipment

7.11. Other End-use Industries

8. Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market, by Geography

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. U.K.

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Sweden

8.3.6. Netherlands

8.3.7. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. South Korea

8.4.5. Australia

8.4.6. Southeast Asia

8.4.7. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Chile

8.5.3. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East and Africa

8.6.1. UAE

8.6.2. Saudi Arabia

8.6.3. South Africa

8.6.4. Rest of Middle East and Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Industry Leaders

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Share/Ranking Analysis (2025)

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Regal Rexnord Corporation

10.2. Eaton Corporation plc

10.3. Kendrion N.V.

10.4. Dellner Bubenzer Group

10.5. Mayr Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co. KG

10.6. Ogura Industrial Corp.

10.7. SIBRE Siegerland-Bremsen GmbH

10.8. KEB Automation KG

10.9. WPT Power Corporation

10.10. Hilliard Corporation

10.11. Force Control Industries, Inc.

10.12. Carlisle Brake & Friction

10.13. Miba AG

10.14. R+W Antriebselemente GmbH

10.15. Cross+Morse

10.16. Others

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