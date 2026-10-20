Industrial Valves Market Size, Share, Growth, And Trends - Global Forecast To 2036 Smart Valves And Infrastructure Modernization Propel Market Toward $115 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Valves Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

According to the report, the global industrial valves market is projected to reach approximately USD 115.0 billion by 2036, rising from an estimated USD 78.0 billion in 2026. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

Industrial valves market growth is being driven by increasing global energy demand, expanding industrial infrastructure in emerging economies, and the need for precise and reliable flow control across complex operating environments. Modernization of aging infrastructure in developed markets and stringent safety and environmental regulations are also encouraging companies to adopt advanced, low-emission valve technologies.

Digital transformation is creating additional market opportunities as industrial operators invest in smart valve systems that support real-time monitoring, process optimization, and predictive maintenance. These capabilities help improve operational efficiency, reduce unplanned downtime, strengthen safety, and support regulatory compliance across energy, manufacturing, water treatment, and process industries.

Industrial Valves Market Segmentation

The report segments the industrial valves market by type, end-user, and geography. Valve types covered include ball valves, butterfly valves, gate valves, globe valves, check valves, control valves, pressure relief valves, and other types. End-user industries include oil & gas, power generation, chemical & petrochemical, water & wastewater, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, mining & minerals, and other end-users.

Ball Valves Lead by Type

Ball valves are expected to account for the largest share of the industrial valves market in 2026. Their market position is supported by broad industrial applicability, dependable shut-off performance, operational simplicity, and durability in high-pressure and high-temperature environments. Investment in smart ball valves featuring digital positioners is also increasing as technology providers respond to demand for remote monitoring and process optimization.

Control valves are projected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is linked to expanding industrial automation and the need for accurate regulation of flow, pressure, and temperature. Manufacturers are increasingly deploying control valves to enhance plant performance, improve process efficiency, and maintain consistent product quality.

Oil & Gas Remains the Largest End-User

The oil & gas industry is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. Industrial valves are used throughout upstream drilling, midstream transportation, and downstream refining operations, where equipment must perform reliably under extreme pressure and corrosive operating conditions.

The water & wastewater segment is anticipated to experience significant growth through 2036. Key factors include greater emphasis on water conservation, modernization of aging distribution networks, investment in treatment facilities, and stricter environmental discharge requirements. Expansion of desalination infrastructure is also supporting demand in water-stressed regions.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Largest Regional Share

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global industrial valves market in 2026, followed by North America and Europe. Rapid industrialization, major infrastructure projects, and rising energy consumption in China and India are supporting regional demand.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Substantial investments in oil & gas, petrochemical production, desalination, and water treatment infrastructure are creating opportunities for industrial valve manufacturers and technology providers. The geographic assessment also covers Latin America and provides country-level analysis across major regional markets.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the industrial valves market include Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited (SLB), Crane Co., Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, IMI plc, Valmet Oyj, Eaton Corporation, Dynamic Fluid Control, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and Kitz Corporation.

Report Coverage

The report evaluates historical and current industrial valves market revenue, long-term demand projections, growth drivers, market constraints, and opportunities for established companies and new entrants. It identifies high-potential type and end-user segments, examines geographic trends, and highlights countries expected to offer attractive expansion opportunities. The analysis also reviews major market participants, product offerings, competitive positioning, and recent strategic developments affecting the global industrial valves industry.

Regional coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with assessments of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and other key markets.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation

2.3 Market Assessment

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Expansion of Industrial Infrastructure and Energy Production

4.2.1.2 Modernization and Replacement of Aging Infrastructure

4.2.1.3 Increasing Focus on Process Efficiency and Automation

4.2.1.4 Stringent Safety and Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Capital Investment and Long Project Cycles

4.2.2.2 Corrosion, Erosion, and Other Material Challenges

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Digital Transformation and the Rise of Smart Valve Systems

4.2.3.2 Expansion in Emerging Markets

4.2.4 Trends

4.2.4.1 Increasing Demand for Customized and Application-Specific Solutions

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. The Impact of Sustainability on the Global Industrial Valves Market

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Key Growth Strategies

6.3 Competitive Dashboard

6.4 Market Ranking by Key Players

7. Global Industrial Valves Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ball Valves

7.3 Butterfly Valves

7.4 Gate Valves

7.5 Globe Valves

7.6 Check Valves

7.7 Control Valves

7.8 Pressure Relief Valves

7.9 Other Types

8. Global Industrial Valves Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.3 Power Generation

8.4 Chemical & Petrochemical

8.5 Water & Wastewater

8.6 Food & Beverage

8.7 Pharmaceutical

8.8 Pulp and Paper

8.9 Mining & Minerals

8.10 Other End-Users

9. Industrial Valves Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, and SWOT Analysis

10.1 Emerson Electric Co.

10.2 Flowserve Corporation

10.3 Baker Hughes Company

10.4 Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

10.5 Crane Co.

10.6 Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

10.7 IMI plc

10.8 Valmet Oyj

10.9 Eaton Corporation

10.10 Dynamic Fluid Control

10.11 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

10.12 Other Companies

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