South Africa ICT Market - Share Analysis, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Cloud, 5G, And Cybersecurity Propel Market To USD 62.18 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Africa ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The South Africa ICT market size was valued at USD 39.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 42.86 billion in 2026 to USD 62.18 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.73% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by digital transformation, enterprise cloud adoption, cybersecurity requirements, broadband expansion and growing demand for resilient IT infrastructure.

Digital Transformation Reshapes the BFSI Sector

Rapid digital transformation in banking, financial services and insurance is a major driver of South Africa ICT market growth. Banks increasingly view core-system modernization as a competitive priority rather than a periodic technology upgrade. Standard Bank's multi-year cloud program is migrating 80% of transactional workloads to microservices, while card-not-present fraud declined by 22% in 2025. Absa's hybrid-cloud refactor reduced product launch cycles from nine months to six weeks.

The real-time payments mandate scheduled to take effect in 2027 is also encouraging tier-two lenders to adopt cloud orchestration, as legacy systems face challenges meeting sub-second settlement requirements. FirstRand's machine-learning credit model can approve SME loans within 15 minutes, while TymeBank has expanded its branchless model to 10 million customers. These developments demonstrate the commercial potential of scalable digital banking across fee-sensitive customer segments.

5G Deployment Expands Enterprise Connectivity

South Africa's 5G rollout continues to strengthen the country's digital economy. The 2022 spectrum auction released the 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz bands, helping 5G coverage reach half of the population by the end of 2024. Vodacom's 500-site network delivered speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps in Johannesburg, giving enterprises an alternative to traditional MPLS connections through fixed-wireless services.

MTN introduced a standalone core with network slicing for telemedicine, reducing packet loss to below 1% during rural video consultations. Rain's unlimited 5G plan, priced at ZAR 599 (USD 36.93) per month, attracted 250,000 users by mid-2025. However, disputes surrounding the next mid-band spectrum auction planned for late-2026 could affect latency improvements required for IoT applications.

Load-Shedding Remains a Critical Market Constraint

Persistent load-shedding continues to disrupt telecommunications networks and increase operating costs. Stage 6 blackouts occurred on 120 days in 2024 and 95 days in 2025, leaving 18% of Vodacom's mobile sites unavailable for more than four hours at a time. MTN invested ZAR 1.2 billion in lithium batteries for 3,000 towers, extending backup runtime but increasing operating expenditure by 15%.

Telkom's aging copper network also experienced failures during outages, affecting approximately 200,000 ADSL users. Across the country, costs associated with fuel, batteries and network downtime exceeded ZAR 12 billion in 2024. These challenges are increasing demand for low-power infrastructure, renewable-energy backup systems and managed continuity services.

IT Services Lead South Africa ICT Market Revenue

IT services accounted for 32.73% of the South Africa ICT market in 2025, driven by cloud migrations, outsourced digital transformation and business-process contracts. Global integrators have expanded local delivery teams, while domestic providers are benefiting from demand for advisory, application refactoring and managed support.

IT security and cybersecurity represent the fastest-growing product area, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.33%. POPIA enforcement, cyber-insurance requirements and rising digital risk are increasing investment in identity management, cloud security, managed detection and zero-trust solutions. Multiyear managed cloud and security contracts are also creating predictable revenue opportunities for service providers.

Hardware demand is evolving as device-as-a-service models shift laptops and other equipment toward operating leases. At the same time, edge-computing requirements are supporting demand for low-power, fanless gateways designed for mines, factories and retail warehouses. Software spending remains focused on ERP modernization and cloud-native development, including SAP migrations to S/4HANA Cloud.

SME Technology Spending Outpaces the Broader Market

Large enterprises represented 62.84% of ICT spending in 2025, supported by significant investments from banks, retailers and mining companies. However, small and medium enterprises are expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 8.78%. Government vouchers, pay-as-you-go pricing and bundled cloud services are helping SMEs replace large upfront capital expenditure with more predictable operating costs.

Managed-service packages priced at approximately ZAR 8,000 (USD 493.20) per month are attracting businesses that lack certified technology professionals. Government co-financing for ERP and supply-chain platforms is also helping manufacturing SMEs connect with larger corporate buyers. Alongside SA Connect and national broadband initiatives, continued hyperscale data-center investment is expected to strengthen South Africa's cloud ecosystem, although rising cyber-insurance premiums may place additional pressure on SME technology budgets.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Stakeholder Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rapid Digital Transformation In BFSI

4.3.2 Robust 5G Rollout And Spectrum Auctions

4.3.3 Government Sa Connect And National Broadband Plans

4.3.4 Enterprise Cloud And Hyperscale Data-Centre Investments

4.3.5 Surge In Fintech-Led Open-Banking Api Adoption

4.3.6 Pv-Powered Micro-Edge Data-Centres Amid Load-Shedding

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Spectrum And Device Costs

4.4.2 Load-Shedding-Induced Network Downtime

4.4.3 Escalating Cyber-Insurance Premiums Squeezing Sme Budgets

4.4.4 Fragmented Municipal Right-Of-Way Rules Delaying Fibre

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.7.1 Cloud Computing

4.7.2 Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

4.7.3 Cybersecurity

4.7.4 IoT and Edge Computing

4.7.5 5G and Beyond

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 IT Hardware

5.1.1.1 Computer Hardware

5.1.1.2 Networking Equipment

5.1.1.3 Peripherals

5.1.2 IT Software

5.1.3 IT Services

5.1.3.1 IT Consulting and Implementation

5.1.3.2 IT Outsourcing (ITO)

5.1.3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

5.1.3.4 Managed Security Services

5.1.3.5 Cloud and Platform Services

5.1.4 IT Infrastructure

5.1.5 IT Security / Cybersecurity

5.1.5.1 Application Security

5.1.5.2 Cloud Security

5.1.5.3 Data Security

5.1.5.4 Network Security

5.1.5.5 Endpoint Security

5.1.5.6 Infrastructure Protection

5.1.5.7 Integrated Risk Management

5.1.5.8 Identity and Access Management (IAM)

5.1.6 Communication Services

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Government and Public Sector

5.3.3 Oil and Gas

5.3.4 IT and Telecom

5.3.5 Retail, E-commerce and Consumers

5.3.6 Manufacturing and Industrial

5.3.7 Energy and Utilities

5.3.8 Healthcare

5.3.9 Other End-user Industry Verticals (Transport, Logistics, Education, Hospitality)

5.4 By Deployment Model

5.4.1 On-premise

5.4.2 Cloud

5.4.3 Hybrid

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 IBM Corporation

6.4.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.3 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.4 Oracle Corporation

6.4.5 SAP SE

6.4.6 Wipro Limited

6.4.7 Vodacom Group Limited

6.4.8 Telkom SA SOC Limited

6.4.9 MTN Group Limited

6.4.10 Cell C Limited

6.4.11 Saicom Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

6.4.12 Altron Limited

6.4.13 NTT Ltd.

6.4.14 Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd. (BCX)

6.4.15 EOH Holdings Ltd.

6.4.16 Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

6.4.17 Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd.

6.4.18 Rain (Pty) Ltd.

6.4.19 Huawei Technologies South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

6.4.20 Amazon Web Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

6.4.21 Google Cloud South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

6.4.22 Yoco Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

6.4.23 Paratus Telecommunications (Pty) Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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