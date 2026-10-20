Malaysia Heat Pump Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Green Financing And Data Center Demand Propel Market Toward USD 362.12 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia Heat Pump - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Malaysia heat pump market size is projected to increase from USD 285.32 million in 2025 and USD 298.27 million in 2026 to USD 362.12 million by 2031. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 3.96% from 2026 to 2031, supported by demand for energy-efficient heating, cooling, and hot-water systems across residential, commercial, and industrial facilities.

Heat Pump Water Heaters Gain Momentum in Malaysia's Tropical Climate

Malaysia's consistently high ambient temperatures provide favorable operating conditions for air-source heat-pump water heaters. At temperatures above 26 C, these systems can achieve coefficients of performance exceeding 4.0 and reduce electricity consumption by 60-75% compared with conventional resistance heaters.

Field trials reinforce the efficiency potential of heat pump technology. Rheem's RHP-5207C achieved a coefficient of performance of 4.2, while Summer A-TEC's R290 model reached 4.45. These results highlight the performance benefits available from high-efficiency systems, including units that use natural refrigerants.

Hotels and hospitals are leading commercial adoption because hot-water generation can represent 15-20% of their operating budgets. Retrofit activity is expanding, illustrated by Carrier Malaysia's five-year agreement with Pelaburan Hartanah Berhad to upgrade 24 buildings nationwide. Residential demand remains sensitive to initial purchase costs, but a USD 15 million federal rebate pool and planned appliance efficiency standards are expected to reduce payback periods to less than four years for eligible households.

Green Financing Supports Commercial Heat Pump Installations

Green Technology Financing Scheme 3.0 is strengthening the investment case for large commercial and industrial heat pump projects. The program provides a 2% interest subsidy and a 60% federal guarantee on loans of up to MYR 100 million, equivalent to approximately USD 24 million. These measures lower financing costs and reduce the capital burden associated with high-capacity installations.

Penang expanded the financing framework through a state-level Climate Mitigation Fund launched in October 2025. Blended financing under the initiative can improve project internal rates of return by 150-200 basis points. Loan tenors of 10-12 years also align repayment schedules more closely with equipment lifecycles, supporting investment in centralized chiller-heat-pump plants, ground-source systems, and other energy-efficient infrastructure for manufacturing, hospitality, and healthcare developments.

High Installation Costs Constrain Ground-Source Adoption

Ground-source heat pump installations continue to face cost and technical barriers. A 50 kW system can cost MYR 150,000-400,000, or approximately USD 36,000-97,000, which is more than twice the cost of a comparable air-source installation.

Malaysia's tropical soils have thermal conductivity of approximately 1.1 Wm?C?, around 30-40% below typical temperate-market benchmarks. Lower conductivity can require larger borehole arrays, increasing installation costs and extending payback periods to 10-15 years. Continuous cooling demand may also raise ground temperatures and reduce long-term efficiency unless hybrid heat-rejection systems are installed. Consequently, ground-source adoption remains concentrated among institutional campuses, industrial estates, and grant-supported pilot projects.

Additional factors influencing Malaysia heat pump market growth include rising electricity tariffs, demand for high-efficiency HVAC systems, the mandated phase-out of R22 refrigerant in 2027, and a limited supply of skilled installers outside Klang Valley.

Air-Source Systems Maintain Market Leadership

Air-source units accounted for 47.83% of Malaysia heat pump market share in 2025. Their leading position reflects lower capital requirements, compact installation footprints, and compatibility with split-system infrastructure commonly used in dense urban buildings.

Hybrid systems combining air-source evaporators with ground- or water-loop heat rejection are forecast to grow at a 4.82% CAGR through 2031. Demand is being driven by industrial operators and hyperscale data-center developers seeking stable performance during periods of high monsoon humidity. Hybrid configurations can also reduce defrost-cycle energy losses, extend compressor life, and limit peak electricity demand under time-of-use tariffs.

Data-center projects in Johor are increasingly specifying dual-path cooling systems to maintain uptime during outdoor-coil maintenance. Industrial estates in Penang are exploring shared bore-fields to reduce plant steam consumption while retaining air-source capacity for redundancy. Modular chillers, liquid coolers, and supervisory controls allow facility managers to switch between air and ground loops according to operating conditions.

Air-to-Air Technology Leads as Ground-to-Water Systems Expand

Air-to-air technology represented 40.31% of the Malaysia heat pump market in 2025, supported by straightforward installation and ductless flexibility in residential and light-commercial buildings. Ground-to-water systems are projected to register a 4.39% CAGR through 2031 as manufacturers adopt closed-loop heat exchangers for boiler-feedwater pre-heating and low-temperature industrial processes.

Palm-oil refineries are among the early industrial adopters, using ground-to-water modules to raise condensate temperatures from 50 C to 80 C and reduce natural-gas consumption without extensive changes to existing steam systems. Hotels are also deploying air-to-water packages with coefficients of performance above 4.0 to replace electricity-intensive resistance heaters. Expanding local production of compressors and plate heat exchangers is expected to improve equipment availability and support broader heat pump adoption across Malaysia.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging Adoption of Heat Pump Water Heaters in Tropical Climates

4.2.2 Implementation of the Green Technology Financing Scheme 3.0

4.2.3 Rising Electricity Tariffs Driving Shift to High-Efficiency HVAC

4.2.4 Mandated Phase-Out of R22 Refrigerant in 2027

4.2.5 Growing Demand from Data Centers for Precision Cooling

4.2.6 Increase in Net-Zero Building Certifications

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Upfront Capital Expenditure for Ground-Source Systems

4.3.2 Limited Skilled Installers Outside Klang Valley

4.3.3 Intermittent Policy Enforcement Reducing Investor Confidence

4.3.4 Low Awareness Among Residential Consumers of Lifecycle Savings

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Source Type

5.1.1 Air Source

5.1.2 Water Source

5.1.3 Ground Source

5.1.4 Hybrid

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Air-to-Air

5.2.2 Air-to-Water

5.2.3 Water-to-Water

5.2.4 Ground-to-Water

5.3 By Capacity

5.3.1 Below 10 kW

5.3.2 10-50 kW

5.3.3 50-200 kW

5.3.4 Above 200 kW

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Space Heating

5.4.2 Space Cooling

5.4.3 Domestic and Sanitary Hot Water

5.4.4 Industrial and Process Heating

5.4.5 Other Applications

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Residential

5.5.2 Commercial

5.5.3 Industrial

5.6 By Installation

5.6.1 New Installation

5.6.2 Retrofit

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.2 Vaillant Group

6.4.3 Viessmann Climate Solutions SE

6.4.4 NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE Climate Solutions)

6.4.5 Glen Dimplex Group

6.4.6 Daikin Industries Ltd. (Heat Pump Division)

6.4.7 Panasonic Corporation (Heating and Ventilation A/C Malaysia Sdn Bhd)

6.4.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Malaysia Branch)

6.4.9 PHNIX Eco-Energy Solution Ltd.

6.4.10 Midea Group Co., Ltd. (Malaysia)

6.4.11 Carrier Global Corporation

6.4.12 LG Electronics Inc.

6.4.13 Sanden Holdings Corp. (Heat Pump Div.)

6.4.14 WaterFurnace International Inc.

6.4.15 Aermec S.p.A.

6.4.16 Clivet SpA

6.4.17 Alpha Innotec GmbH

6.4.18 Ochsner Warmepumpen GmbH

6.4.19 Heliotherm Warmepumpentechnik GmbH

6.4.20 MasterTherm CZ s.r.o.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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