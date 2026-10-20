Japan Green IT Software Market - Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecast 2026-2031 GX Compliance And Cloud Adoption Fuel 18.71% CAGR To USD 2.24 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan Green IT Software - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Japan green IT software market was valued at USD 0.82 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 18.71% from 2026 to 2031. Market growth is being driven by stricter sustainability disclosure requirements, rising data center energy consumption, expanding carbon accounting needs, and increasing demand for auditable environmental data across large enterprises and industrial organizations.

Stricter Disclosure and Audit Requirements Drive Software Adoption

Tighter disclosure and audit expectations are creating a compliance-led purchasing environment in the Japan green IT software market. Large listed companies and industrial groups increasingly require systems that support repeatable documentation, internal controls, third-party verification, and consistent reporting across multiple disclosure cycles.

Organizations are moving beyond basic emissions dashboards and seeking platforms that maintain reliable records across finance, operations, sustainability, and supply chain teams. This shift is increasing demand for audit trails, record traceability, automated reporting, and verification support. Solutions that connect carbon data with wider sustainability workflows are also helping businesses reduce duplicate reporting and improve data consistency.

Scope 3 reporting requirements are adding further momentum as large customers request more detailed emissions data from suppliers. At the same time, cybersecurity and data governance concerns are influencing purchasing decisions, particularly in highly regulated industries that manage sensitive operational and financial information.

Data Center Efficiency Creates New Green IT Software Opportunities

Growing pressure to improve data center power efficiency is opening an additional growth channel for the Japan green IT software market. Rising AI-related computing demand is making energy visibility, workload planning, infrastructure utilization, and carbon reporting increasingly important for cost management and corporate decarbonization strategies.

Software demand is shifting toward integrated platforms that connect energy consumption, utilization patterns, and carbon outcomes within a single operating environment. NTT's March 2026 formalization of CO2 calculation rules for the full software lifecycle also expanded the sustainability discussion beyond hardware efficiency. This development supports demand for tools that measure operating energy performance and software-related emissions throughout IT development and use.

Legacy System Integration Remains a Key Market Restraint

Legacy system integration continues to restrict market adoption because many Japanese enterprises rely on older ERP, production, and facility systems that were not designed for continuous data exchange. The challenge is especially significant in manufacturing, where emissions information may be distributed across production records, utility documents, component databases, and site-level systems.

Disconnected data sources can extend implementation timelines, increase customization costs, and raise deployment risk. NTT DATA Kansai's BIZXIM CFP launch, which focuses on extracting carbon footprint information directly from production management data, highlights the need for solutions adapted to industrial environments. Vendors with extensive connector libraries, implementation expertise, and reliable data integration capabilities are better positioned to accelerate deployment and improve long-term customer retention.

Software Leads While Services Record Faster Growth

Software accounted for 68.41% of the Japan green IT software market in 2025, reflecting strong demand for controlled and auditable digital workflows. Enterprises increasingly want direct oversight of emissions records, reporting processes, platform configuration, and compliance documentation.

Services are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23.22% from 2026 to 2031 as organizations move from pilot projects to enterprise-wide implementation. Demand includes supplier onboarding, internal process alignment, documentation preparation, assurance readiness, and support across recurring reporting cycles. Zeroboard's assurance support package illustrates how providers are expanding beyond software subscriptions to help customers prepare for stricter disclosure and verification requirements.

Cloud-Based Platforms Maintain Market Leadership

Cloud-based platforms held 63.41% of the Japan green IT software market in 2025 and are projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.96% through 2031. Their leadership reflects the need for centralized access across multiple facilities, business units, and supplier networks. Cloud-based solutions also provide cost and usability advantages for small and medium enterprises that may not have the resources to maintain dedicated sustainability reporting infrastructure.

Asuene's work with SMBC Group across more than 3,000 locations demonstrates how cloud-based deployment can standardize data collection in complex operating environments. The project includes AI-driven OCR for extracting utility invoice information, helping reduce manual reporting requirements.

On-premise systems remain relevant for organizations with strict data control policies, while hybrid deployment is gaining traction in banking, government, and healthcare. As the market develops, differentiation will increasingly depend on audit integrity, interoperability, security, and governance rather than hosting architecture alone. These priorities are expected to sustain strong demand for Japan green IT software through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Tighter GX Disclosure and Audit Expectations

4.2.2 Rising Data Center Power Efficiency Pressure

4.2.3 Shift Toward Cloud-Based Sustainability Workflows

4.2.4 Scope 3 Data Demands From Large Customers

4.2.5 AI-Enabled Automation for Carbon and Energy Analytics

4.2.6 Software Consolidation to Reduce IT Waste and License Sprawl

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Legacy System Integration Complexity

4.3.2 Cybersecurity and Data Governance Concerns

4.3.3 Shortage of Sustainability-Focused IT Talent

4.3.4 Localization and Audit-Readiness Gaps for Smaller Firms

4.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.8.3 Threat Of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Cloud-Based

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Solution Type

5.3.1 Carbon Management and Accounting Software

5.3.2 ESG Reporting and Compliance Software

5.3.3 Sustainability Data Management Platforms

5.3.4 Decarbonization Planning Software

5.3.5 Energy and Resource Optimization Software

5.4 By Enterprise Size

5.4.1 Large Enterprises

5.4.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.5 By End-Use Industry

5.5.1 IT and Telecommunications

5.5.2 Manufacturing

5.5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.5.4 Government and Public Sector

5.5.5 Energy and Utilities

5.5.6 Healthcare

5.5.7 Retail and E-Commerce

5.5.8 Construction and Infrastructure

5.5.9 Other End User Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Asuene Inc.

6.4.2 Zeroboard Inc.

6.4.3 Fujitsu Limited

6.4.4 NEC Corporation

6.4.5 NTT DATA Corporation

6.4.6 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.4.7 Ricoh Company, Ltd.

6.4.8 Panasonic Holdings Corporation

6.4.9 Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation

6.4.10 IBM Japan, Ltd.

6.4.11 SAP Japan Co., Ltd.

6.4.12 Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd.

6.4.13 Oracle Corporation Japan

6.4.14 Salesforce Japan K.K.

6.4.15 Schneider Electric Japan Holdings Ltd.

6.4.16 Honeywell Japan Ltd.

6.4.17 Accenture Japan Ltd.

6.4.18 Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.

6.4.19 Mizuho Research and Technologies, Ltd.

6.4.20 Persol Process and Technology Co., Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES ANDFUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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