Cambodia ICT - Market Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Cloud, 5G, And Cybersecurity Drive 7.55% CAGR And A $3.61 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through managed cloud and security services, CamDX API integration, mobile-first offerings, and compliance-ready automation

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cambodia ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cambodia ICT market size is forecast to increase from USD 2.34 billion in 2025 to USD 2.51 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 3.61 billion by 2031. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% during 2026-2031, supported by government-led digital transformation, expanding mobile internet access, cloud and data center investment, and rising demand for cybersecurity and managed IT services.

Government Digital Policy Stimulates ICT Investment

Cambodia's Digital Economy and Society Policy Framework 2021-2035 is a central driver of market growth. The framework promotes end-to-end digitization of public services, standardized interoperability across ministries, and development of a Tier IV National Data Center to support sovereign cloud services for sensitive workloads.

Digital initiatives such as the DG SuperApp, SARIKA text-to-speech platform, and verify.gov.kh have reduced document-processing times for citizens and businesses. The international use of Cambodia's digital-identity technology also demonstrates its potential beyond the domestic market. Public procurement associated with the policy is increasing demand for enterprise software, cybersecurity solutions, cloud platforms, and platform-as-a-service offerings.

Standardized APIs are helping reduce integration costs and improve access to government digital infrastructure. These capabilities are expected to support innovation among start-ups and established companies operating in fintech, e-commerce, health-tech, and other technology-enabled industries. CamDX adoption is also advancing B2B e-KYC integration and enabling more efficient digital transactions.

Mobile Internet and 5G Expand Digital Opportunities

Mobile subscriptions reached approximately 19.6 million in 2025, representing 117.38 subscriptions per 100 people and reinforcing Cambodia's mobile-first digital economy. The nationwide 5G launch supports peak speeds of up to 20 Gbps, creating opportunities for latency-sensitive applications, including autonomous logistics, real-time quality control, mobile payments, cloud gaming, and subscription video services.

Telecommunications operators have expanded base station coverage and secured additional financing to improve network capacity and service quality. Greater connectivity is also strengthening the business case for SaaS platforms as reliable bandwidth becomes available across more rural districts. Telecom providers are increasingly introducing e-money wallets, digital identity services, and other value-added offerings to diversify revenue beyond connectivity.

IT Services Lead the Cambodia ICT Market

IT services accounted for 35.48% of market revenue in 2025, making the segment the largest product category. Demand is being led by managed security, cloud migration, systems integration, and modernization projects across government agencies, banks, and private enterprises.

Cyber-security solutions are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.24%, supported by stronger enforcement, international assistance, and heightened awareness of digital threats. Application security, cloud security, identity security, and data protection tools are expected to record particularly strong spending growth.

Hardware demand remains stable as telecom operators continue adding base stations and increasing radio network density. Software investment is concentrated in ERP, CRM, and core-banking upgrades, while major infrastructure projects include the Tier IV National Data Center and new data center campuses. These developments are shifting the Cambodia ICT market from asset-intensive network expansion toward service-centric monetization, strengthening opportunities for managed service and cloud providers.

Rural Connectivity and Digital Skills Remain Key Challenges

Despite urban internet penetration exceeding 90%, fixed-broadband penetration in rural Cambodia remains approximately 3.5%, with speeds trailing regional benchmarks. Low population density and limited average revenue per user can discourage network investment, even with support from the Universal Service Obligation Fund.

Digital-skills programs led by public institutions and non-governmental organizations are helping address workforce readiness, but competency gaps persist among teachers and graduates. Limited bandwidth and skills continue to restrict adoption of cloud ERP, telemedicine, and e-learning outside major cities. Compliance uncertainty surrounding the pending Personal Data Protection Law may also affect near-term technology investment decisions.

Future Cambodia ICT market growth will depend on stronger integration among sovereign data centers, telecom edge infrastructure, and public-cloud APIs. Providers that combine regulatory expertise, cybersecurity capabilities, and scalable automation are well positioned to benefit as ministries expand digital services through CamDX and enterprises accelerate cloud adoption.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rapid Expansion of Mobile Internet Subscriptions

4.3.2 Government Digital Economy and Society Policy 2021-2035

4.3.3 Accelerating Cloud and Data Center Investments

4.3.4 Rising Smartphone Penetration and Affordable Data Prices

4.3.5 CamDX Adoption Catalyzing Seamless B2B e-KYC APIs

4.3.6 Regional 5G Infrastructure-Sharing Mandates Lowering Capex

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Rural Connectivity and Digital Literacy Gaps

4.4.2 Low Fixed-Broadband Affordability

4.4.3 Pending Personal Data Protection Law Creating Compliance Uncertainty

4.4.4 Electricity Reliability Constraints for Edge Data Centers

4.5 Value-Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Degree of Competition

4.9 Investment Analysis

4.10 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.11 Industry Stakeholder Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 IT Hardware

5.1.1.1 Computer Hardware

5.1.1.2 Networking Equipment

5.1.1.3 Peripherals

5.1.2 IT Software

5.1.3 IT Services

5.1.3.1 IT Consulting and Implementation

5.1.3.2 IT Outsourcing (ITO)

5.1.3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

5.1.3.4 Managed Security Services

5.1.3.5 Cloud and Platform Services

5.1.4 IT Infrastructure

5.1.5 IT Security/Cybersecurity

5.1.5.1 Application Security

5.1.5.2 Cloud Security

5.1.5.3 Data Security

5.1.5.4 Network Security

5.1.5.5 Endpoint Security

5.1.5.6 Infrastructure Protection

5.1.5.7 Integrated Risk Management

5.1.5.8 Identity and Access Management (IAM)

5.1.6 Communication Services

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Government and Public Sector

5.3.3 Oil and Gas

5.3.4 IT and Telecom

5.3.5 Retail, E-commerce and consumers

5.3.6 Manufacturing and Industrial

5.3.7 Energy and Utilities

5.3.8 Healthcare

5.3.9 Other End-user Industry Verticals (Includes Transportation, Logistics, Education, Hospitality etc.)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Smart Axiata Co. Ltd.

6.4.2 Viettel (Cambodia) Pte. Ltd. (Metfone)

6.4.3 CamGSM Co. Ltd. (Cellcard)

6.4.4 Telcotech

6.4.5 SEATEL (Cambodia) Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 ABA Bank

6.4.7 TrueMoney Cambodia

6.4.8 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.4.9 Google LLC

6.4.10 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.11 Alibaba Cloud (Singapore) Private Ltd.

6.4.12 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.4.13 IBM Corporation

6.4.14 Oracle Corporation

6.4.15 1Byte Co. Ltd.

6.4.16 MekongNet

6.4.17 Angkor Data Communication Group Co. Ltd.

6.4.18 SINET (Internet Cambodia Co. Ltd.)

6.4.19 Proseth Solutions Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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