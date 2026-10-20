Australia Gift Card Market And Investment Opportunities Databook - Q2 2026, 90+ Kpis And Competition Digital And Loyalty Growth To Propel Market To US$11.85 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with loyalty-linked gift cards, API-led corporate rewards, open-loop prepaid options, omnichannel distribution, fraud controls, and demographic targeting

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia's gift card market is forecast to grow by 10.9% annually to reach US$8.22 billion in 2026, supported by digital adoption, loyalty integration, corporate rewards and continued consumer demand for flexible payment options.

The market recorded a CAGR of 11.5% between 2021 and 2025. Growth is expected to remain strong at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2026 to 2030, increasing the sector's value from US$7.42 billion in 2025 to approximately US$11.85 billion by 2030.

Key Australia Gift Card Market Trends



Gift cards are becoming part of loyalty and household-value strategies: Australian retailers are integrating gift cards with rewards programs, customer acquisition campaigns and everyday savings. Woolworths' Everyday Gifting service allows Everyday Rewards members to purchase and redeem eGift Cards through its app and use Rewards dollars toward selected cards. This reflects a broader shift from seasonal gifting toward recurring retail engagement.

Value-conscious spending is supporting adoption: Supermarkets, fuel providers, liquor retailers and general merchandise businesses are using gift cards to offer targeted value without relying on permanent shelf-price reductions. Points, discounts and stored-value promotions can encourage repeat purchases, shape basket composition and strengthen customer retention.

Digital gift card platforms are expanding: Providers such as Prezzee and True Rewards are supporting corporate incentives, employee recognition, customer rewards and marketing programs through APIs, digital catalogues and business portals. These capabilities allow organisations to distribute, schedule and monitor eGift cards at scale.

Online shopping is accelerating eGift card use: Australia Post's 2026 eCommerce Report indicates that 82% of Australian households shopped online in 2025, with 41% purchasing online at least fortnightly. This environment supports instant digital fulfilment, online redemption and scheduled delivery across consumer and corporate programs. Open-loop prepaid cards are gaining relevance: Products such as the Australia Post Gift Card by Mastercard provide broad acceptance across eligible in-store, online and telephone transactions. Demand is expected to increase moderately among corporate incentive programs, employee reward schemes and consumers seeking greater recipient choice.

Payment Reform and Regulatory Impact

The Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to remove surcharging on eftpos, Mastercard and Visa transactions from 1 October 2026 is expected to reduce checkout friction for card-based stored-value products. Lower domestic interchange caps and subsequent changes affecting foreign-card interchange may also improve payment transparency and support wider prepaid card acceptance.

Australian Consumer Law remains an important influence on product design and disclosure. Most gift cards must remain valid for at least three years, requiring retailers and issuers to maintain clear terms covering expiry, exclusions, promotional conditions and redemption requirements.

Fraud Prevention Becomes a Competitive Priority

Gift card fraud, packaging tampering and remote transaction risk are becoming increasingly important across the Australian market. Recent cases involving allegedly tampered high-value cards have highlighted the need for stronger activation controls, secure packaging, transaction monitoring and effective customer-resolution procedures.

High-value retailer cards, Apple cards, gaming products and multi-brand gift cards remain attractive targets because their value can be transferred or redeemed quickly. Retailers, issuers and digital platforms that provide robust fraud detection, responsive customer support and clear liability processes will be better positioned to build consumer confidence.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years as digital gifting, loyalty redemption, corporate incentives and prepaid payments become more closely connected. Australia's gift card market remains retailer-led, although digital marketplaces, loyalty platforms, payment networks and corporate reward providers are playing a larger role.

Woolworths and Coles benefit from extensive supermarket networks, loyalty ecosystems and high-frequency customer spending. JB Hi-Fi and Amazon Australia maintain strong positions in digital retail, gaming and entertainment gift cards. Prezzee and True Rewards compete through multi-brand catalogues, API integration and corporate distribution, while Australia Post and Mastercard address demand for broadly accepted prepaid products.

Recent market activity has focused on platform integration, reward delivery and promotional partnerships rather than major mergers and acquisitions. Prezzee continues to promote API-enabled corporate programs, while True Rewards supports web-to-wallet delivery and business reward distribution. Coles is also using gift cards in selected financial-services acquisition campaigns, demonstrating their wider role in customer conversion.

Report Coverage

The report provides a data-centric assessment of Australia's gift card industry through 118 tables and 288 charts. More than 90 KPIs examine market size, forecasts, transaction value and volume, digital adoption, consumer behaviour, corporate demand and competitive market share.

Coverage includes:



Total gift spending by value, volume, consumer segment, product category and retail sector.

Retail and corporate gift card spending, including market forecasts and purchasing occasions.

Digital gift card market size, penetration, enterprise demand and delivery channels.

Open loop and closed loop spending, average card values and unused balances.

Online and offline distribution, including first-party and third-party channels.

Demographic analysis by age, income, gender and payment method.

Corporate demand by company type and enterprise size.

Retail sector performance, redemption rates and sales uplift. Single-brand and multi-brand preferences, retailer market share and digital delivery trends.

Strategic Value for Market Participants

The report supports retailers, payment providers, loyalty operators, gift card platforms, corporate reward businesses and investors seeking to evaluate opportunities in Australia's growing gift card market. Value and volume-based KPIs enable benchmarking of transaction growth, average card values, digital penetration and redemption performance.

Competitive analysis helps organisations assess market concentration, compare open-loop and closed-loop propositions, and understand changing preferences across single-brand and multi-brand products. Distribution insights also identify opportunities across online, offline, first-party and third-party channels.

By connecting consumer demographics, corporate purchasing behaviour, gifting occasions and sector-level spending, the report provides actionable intelligence for product development, partnership selection, customer targeting and expansion planning through 2030.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Australia Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. Australia Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. Australia Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. Australia Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

6. Australia Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. Australia Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. Australia Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 Australia Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 Australia Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 Australia Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 Australia Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 Australia Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 Australia Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 Australia Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 Australia Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 Australia Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 Australia Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. Australia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.2 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. Australia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. Australia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. Australia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

12.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. Australia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. Australia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. Australia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Australia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. Australia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel -1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. Australia Total Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. Australia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. Australia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]

For more information about this report visit

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