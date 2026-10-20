C-4 Analytics Recognized As A 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognize B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-4 Analytics, an automotive digital marketing company that helps dealers sell more vehicles and earn more market share, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award winner.

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

“What makes this recognition so meaningful is that it comes from our clients,” says Michael Weiss, CEO of C-4 Analytics.“They put an enormous amount of trust in us, and we feel a personal responsibility to honor that every day: by listening, following through and showing up when they need us most. We want every client to feel they have a team in their corner that cares deeply about them and their business. Knowing our clients feel that commitment is what makes this award special to us.”

C-4 Analytics was recognized for the measurable impact it delivers to the automotive dealerships it serves. C-4 Analytics looks beyond clicks and impressions, using its proprietary analytics and market intelligence platforms to help dealers evaluate marketing performance against business outcomes, including vehicles sold and market share.

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit.

About C-4 Analytics

C-4 Analytics is an automotive digital marketing company that helps dealers sell more vehicles, earn more market share, and reduce marketing waste. Since 2009, C-4 Analytics has served thousands of dealerships and dealer groups across North America, connecting paid media, Organic Media, and proprietary technology to measurable sales outcomes. C-4 Analytics is a certified provider in 11 OEM digital programs, a Google Premier Partner, and the winner of 250+ marketing awards. The company is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, just outside Boston. Learn more at c-4analytics.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit.

Media Contact: Kyle Allen | Director of Growth Marketing & Engagement |...