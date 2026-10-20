Canada Gift Card Market Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ Kpis And Competitive Analysis - Q2 2026 Update Digital Adoption Drives 6.5% CAGR To US$10.83 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

Canada's gift card market is projected to grow by 7.5% annually to reach US$8.43 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2025, the market is forecast to record a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026-2030. The sector is expected to increase from USD 7.84 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 10.83 billion by 2030.

Growth is being supported by digital gift card adoption, loyalty program integration, corporate rewards, value-conscious consumer spending and improved online redemption. Retailers are increasingly positioning gift cards as payment, retention and engagement tools across digital commerce channels rather than limiting them to seasonal gifting.

Digital Gift Cards Become Part of Everyday Retail

Gift cards are becoming more deeply embedded in retailer-owned digital platforms. In June 2025, Loblaw updated PC Express to allow customers to use PC gift cards during online checkout, extending redemption into recurring grocery e-commerce transactions. This development reflects a broader shift among grocery, pharmacy and mass-market retailers toward account-based commerce and simpler digital payment experiences.

Canada's established card-based and online payment environment is encouraging retailers to reduce checkout friction while retaining stored value within their ecosystems. Digital redemption can support repeat purchases, family spending, employer rewards and post-holiday sales across high-frequency retail categories.

Value and Flexibility Drive Holiday Demand

Gift cards remain a leading choice for Canadian holiday shoppers managing cautious budgets. PwC Canada's 2025 holiday outlook found that gift cards were selected by 47% of respondents shopping for adult family members and 51% shopping for friends.

Retail Council of Canada research indicates that consumers are researching purchases earlier, comparing prices more carefully and using Black Friday as a key starting point for holiday shopping. Gift cards align with these behaviours by offering spending control, recipient choice and the ability to time purchases around promotions. For retailers, this creates revenue opportunities at both the initial sale and subsequent redemption, including during the important post-holiday period.

Loyalty Programs Expand Gift Card Utility

Canadian loyalty operators are integrating gift cards with points redemption, personalized promotions and membership engagement. Air Canada's Aeroplan eStore enables members to redeem points for merchandise and gift cards, while Air Canada gift cards are available through online and Aeroplan-linked channels.

Starbucks Canada has also connected eGift promotions with its rewards strategy. Its January 2026 Starbucks Rewards update introduced Green, Gold and Reserve membership levels, following a Black Friday 2025 eGift promotion for Canadian residents. Similar initiatives are expected across travel, grocery, pharmacy, coffee and multi-brand retail programs as companies seek to connect stored value with app usage, member tiers and purchase frequency.

Fraud Prevention and Consumer Trust Gain Priority

Fraud controls are becoming increasingly important for physical and digital gift cards. The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada updated its guidance in October 2025, advising consumers to inspect cards and packaging for alteration and exercise caution when using online balance-checking websites.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has also warned shoppers about card tampering, resale risks and payment requests involving gift cards. Retailers, issuers and platforms are therefore expected to strengthen packaging security, online balance verification, employee training, customer alerts and post-purchase support. Established retailers and regulated prepaid providers are positioned to benefit, while informal resale channels may face greater consumer scrutiny.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Canada gift card market is shifting from physical distribution toward digital delivery, flexible redemption, loyalty integration and corporate incentives. Major participants include:



Loblaw and PC Financial through PC gift cards and PC Optimum-linked incentives

Walmart Canada as a multi-brand marketplace spanning retail, prepaid, dining, travel, entertainment and digital cards

Amazon.ca through consumer gift cards, corporate purchasing and bulk email delivery

Canadian Tire through multi-banner gift cards and the Triangle Rewards ecosystem

Air Canada through gift cards and Aeroplan eStore redemption

Starbucks Canada through eGift products and rewards-linked promotions

Giftbit and Tremendous in corporate rewards and incentive distribution Visa and Mastercard prepaid products offering broad merchant acceptance

Recent activity has focused on digital usability and corporate distribution rather than major mergers and acquisitions. Loblaw's PC Express update expanded online redemption, while Giftbit has highlighted demand among Canadian businesses for digital reward delivery, brand choice and tax handling. Amazon.ca continues to compete for employer incentives, customer promotions and business gifting through corporate bulk purchasing capabilities.

Report Coverage

The report provides a data-centric analysis of Canada's gift card industry through 118 tables and 288 charts. It evaluates market size, forecasts, transaction value and volume, average card value, unused balances, digital penetration, purchasing behaviour and competitive market share.

Coverage includes retail and corporate gift spending, online and offline distribution, first-party and third-party channels, open loop and closed loop formats, single-brand and multi-brand preferences, and physical and digital delivery. The analysis also examines spending by occasion, retail sector, company size, payment method, age, income and gender.

Business and Investment Value



Assess the Canada gift card market outlook using value and volume-based KPIs.

Identify growth opportunities across digital gift cards, corporate incentives and loyalty programs.

Benchmark retailers, payment providers and reward platforms by format, channel and redemption performance.

Evaluate consumer purchasing patterns and demographic differences affecting gift card adoption.

Support distribution, partnership and expansion strategies across retail and corporate programs. Measure sector-level spending and the potential sales uplift associated with gift card redemption.

The report's independent research and proprietary analytics framework provide strategic insight into emerging opportunities, competitive pressures and investment considerations shaping Canada's gift card market through 2030.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Canada Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. Canada Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. Canada Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. Canada Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

6. Canada Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. Canada Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. Canada Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 Canada Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 Canada Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 Canada Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 Canada Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 Canada Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 Canada Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 Canada Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 Canada Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 Canada Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 Canada Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. Canada Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

9.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. Canada Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. Canada Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. Canada Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.3 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. Canada Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. Canada Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. Canada Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Canada Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. Canada Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel -1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. Canada Total Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. Canada Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. Canada Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]

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