Saudi Arabia Gift Card Market Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ Kpis, Competitive Analysis Digital Payments Drive 6.0% CAGR To $5.63 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added tooffering.

Saudi Arabia's gift card market is expected to grow by 6.9% annually to reach US$4.45 billion in 2026. The sector recorded a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2025 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2026-2030. Market value is projected to increase from US$4.17 billion in 2025 to approximately US$5.63 billion by 2030.

The report identifies digital payments, e-commerce expansion, loyalty program integration and regulated payment infrastructure as the principal drivers shaping the Saudi Arabia gift card market. Competition is also increasing as retailers, marketplaces, banks, telecom operators, payment service providers and gift card aggregators pursue consumer gifting, corporate rewards and incentive spending.

Digital payments support e-gift card adoption

Digital gift cards are becoming part of Saudi Arabia's broader transition toward wallet-enabled, app-led and e-commerce payment journeys. Electronic payments accounted for 85% of total retail payments in 2025, compared with 79% in 2024. The introduction of Google Pay through mada and planned Alipay+ acceptance by 2026 further strengthens the infrastructure available for digital gift card purchases and redemptions.

SAMA's mada network supports POS, ATM and e-commerce channels, enabling retailers to connect gift card issuance, delivery and redemption across digital and physical environments. As consumers become more accustomed to app-based payments and stored value, demand is expected to increase for instantly delivered gift cards that can be redeemed during seasonal campaigns, shopping festivals and last-minute gifting occasions.

Retailers use gift cards to encourage repeat spending

Marketplaces and major retailers increasingly position gift cards as promotional tools rather than standalone gifting products. In September 2025, Noon offered customers an additional SAR 20 e-gift card when they purchased a SAR 250 Noon e-gift card. Amazon.sa promotes eGift cards redeemable across millions of products, while Jarir and eXtra support online and in-store redemption.

This strategy helps retailers retain customers, secure future spending and extend engagement beyond the original transaction. Marketplaces, electronics retailers, grocery chains, fashion groups and entertainment platforms are expected to combine gift cards with discounts, wallet balances, bank promotions and loyalty campaigns. Brands offering broad product choice and multi-channel redemption are likely to be the strongest beneficiaries.

Loyalty programs expand gift card distribution

Banking, card and telecom loyalty programs are emerging as important distribution channels for merchant gift cards and e-vouchers. Jarir supports redemption partnerships with programs including Riyad Bank Hassad Rewards, Banque Saudi Fransi Jana Rewards, SAIB Woow, ANB Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards and Aljazira Ajwaa.

SAIB's Aseel program enables customers to redeem points earned through mada debit and credit card usage for gift cards, travel and other rewards. STC's Qitaf ecosystem also supports partner payments and provides wallet functions for buying, exchanging and transferring points. These integrations move gift cards beyond occasional gifting and into recurring loyalty redemption.

Gift cards are expected to become increasingly valuable to loyalty operators because they support digital fulfillment, merchant-level targeting and visible customer benefits. For retailers, partnerships with banks, telecom operators and card programs may become as important as direct gift card sales.

Regulation raises requirements for prepaid products

Saudi Arabia's evolving regulatory environment is increasing compliance requirements for products connected to prepaid value, electronic wallets and payment instruments. SAMA's rules for prepaid payment services affect licensed banks involved in issuing and operating prepaid payment products, with implications for open-loop cards, incentive products and wallet-linked rewards.

The continued licensing of payment service providers is expanding the number of regulated partners available to the market. In 2026, Lite Advanced Financial Company received an e-wallet services license, bringing the number of licensed payment service providers in Saudi Arabia to 32. HyperPay has also received authorization to operate digital payment services through an electronic wallet.

Companies working with licensed banks, payment service providers and regulated wallet operators will be better positioned to scale prepaid and corporate incentive programs. Closed-loop retailer gift cards should remain comparatively accessible, while smaller voucher distributors may need regulated partnerships to broaden their offerings.

Competitive landscape

The Saudi Arabia gift card market is moderately competitive, with activity concentrated among major marketplaces, retailers, loyalty-led issuers, aggregators and payment infrastructure providers. Prominent participants include Amazon.sa, Noon, Jarir, eXtra and YOUGotaGift. The latter distributes Saudi eGift cards across brands such as Carrefour, Jarir, Noon, Tamimi Markets, SACO, Centrepoint and Max.

Competition is expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years. Companies with extensive brand catalogues, multi-channel redemption, loyalty program access and regulated payment partnerships are likely to secure stronger positions. Marketplace and aggregator models are also expected to attract a growing share of corporate gifting and incentive budgets because they offer broader choice and efficient digital fulfillment.

Recent developments have been driven primarily by payment infrastructure and distribution partnerships rather than mergers and acquisitions. No major consolidation in the Saudi gift card sector was identified in recent verified sources.

Report coverage

The report provides a data-centric assessment of the Saudi Arabia gift card industry through 118 tables and 288 charts, supported by more than 90 KPIs. It examines market size, forecasts, transaction value and volume, average card value, unused balances, digital penetration and competitive positioning.



Total gift spending by consumer segment, product category and retail sector

Retail and corporate gift card spending by value, volume and occasion

Digital gift card adoption by enterprise size and demographic group

Open loop and closed loop gift card performance

Online and offline distribution, including first-party and third-party channels

Corporate demand across large, Mid-Tier and Small-Scale Enterprises

Single-brand vs. multi-brand preferences and redemption performance Retail sector market share, competitive benchmarks and sales uplift

The analysis supports retailers, financial institutions, telecom operators, payment providers, aggregators and investors seeking to assess growth opportunities, consumer purchasing behavior, partnership priorities and distribution strategies in Saudi Arabia's expanding gift card market.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Saudi Arabia Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

5.6 Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6. Saudi Arabia Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. Saudi Arabia Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 Saudi Arabia Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 Saudi Arabia Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 Saudi Arabia Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 Saudi Arabia Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

9.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

12.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel -1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. Saudi Arabia Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. Saudi Arabia Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. Saudi Arabia Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]

For more information about this report visit

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