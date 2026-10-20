Taiwan Gift Card Market Business And Investment Opportunities Databook - Q2 2026, 90+ Kpis And Forecasts To 2030 Digital Adoption Drives 7.0% CAGR And US$307.24 Billion Market

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Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Taiwan Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Taiwan's gift card market is projected to grow by 7.9% annually, reaching US$234.14 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 8.7% between 2021 and 2025, the sector is forecast to maintain strong momentum with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2026 to 2030. Market value is expected to increase from US$216.93 billion in 2025 to approximately US$307.24 billion by the end of 2030.

The report provides a data-centric assessment of Taiwan's gift card industry, highlighting market growth opportunities, emerging trends, competitive conditions, and potential constraints across retail and corporate segments. Supported by more than 90 KPIs, 118 tables, and 288 charts, the analysis covers market size, transaction value and volume, digital gift card adoption, consumer spending patterns, distribution strategies, and competitive market share.

Comprehensive Taiwan Gift Card Market Coverage

The report evaluates total gift spending and gift card performance across consumer groups, product categories, retail sectors, and purchasing occasions. It examines retail and corporate gift spend by value and volume, providing insight into how demand is evolving across Taiwan's gifting ecosystem.



Total gift spend by market value, volume, consumer segment, product category, and retail sector

Retail consumer and corporate consumer gift spending trends

Gift card transaction value, transaction volume, average card value, and unused value

Market share by consumer segment and functional attribute

Digital gift card market size, forecast, penetration, and enterprise adoption

Consumer purchasing behaviour by payment method, age, income, and gender Corporate gift card spending by company type and company size

The analysis also assesses retail consumer gift card use across festivals, special celebration days, milestone celebrations, self-use, and other occasions. Corporate demand is examined by large enterprises, Mid-Tier Enterprises, and Small-Scale Enterprises, helping businesses identify differences in purchasing priorities and programme requirements.

Digital Adoption, Formats, and Distribution Channels

Digital gift cards represent an important area of opportunity within the Taiwan gift card market. The report measures digital spending by retail consumers and corporate buyers, along with penetration by occasion, enterprise size, demographic profile, and delivery channel. It also evaluates changing preferences for single-brand vs multi-brand gift cards and identifies variations in digital delivery channel share across age groups.

Coverage of functional attributes includes open loop and closed loop gift card spending, market forecasts, and average gift card values. Distribution analysis compares online and offline channels, retail and corporate closed loop distribution, and First-Party vs Third-Party online distribution. These insights enable market participants to assess channel performance, partnership opportunities, and routes to customer acquisition.

Retail Sector and Competitive Analysis

The report examines gift card spending and sales uplift across retail sectors, identifying areas where adoption and commercial impact are strongest. Competitive analysis includes closed loop gift card market share among key retailers, redemption rates, and consumer format preferences. This market intelligence supports benchmarking and helps retailers, programme operators, issuers, and investors understand competitive intensity.

Strategic Value for Market Participants



Evaluate the outlook for Taiwan's gift card market using value and volume-based forecasts.

Identify growth opportunities across digital gift cards, retail programmes, and corporate incentives.

Assess open-loop vs closed-loop performance and single-brand vs multi-brand preferences.

Refine distribution strategies using online, offline, First-Party, and Third-Party channel insights.

Improve customer targeting through demographic, payment method, and purchase behaviour analysis.

Benchmark competitors using retailer market share, redemption, and format-level data. Support investment planning, product development, partnership selection, and market expansion decisions.

Developed using established industry research practices and a proprietary analytics framework, the report offers independent insight into Taiwan gift card market trends. Its structured forecasts and detailed segmentation provide actionable intelligence for businesses seeking to strengthen gift card programmes, improve customer engagement, expand distribution, and capture emerging retail and corporate opportunities through 2030.

Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Taiwan Total Gift Spend Analyzer

2.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

2.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

2.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

2.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

2.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

3. Taiwan Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

3.1 Retail Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

3.3 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

3.4 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

3.5 Retail Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

3.6 Retail Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

4. Taiwan Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer

4.1 Corporate Consumer Spend on Gift - Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Analysis by Volume, 2021-2030

4.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

4.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

4.5 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

4.6 Corporate Consumer Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

5. Taiwan Gift Card Spend Analyzer

5.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

5.2 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Transaction Value and Volume, 2021-2030

5.3 Gift Card Spend Market Analysis by Avg. Value and Unused Value, 2021-2030

5.4 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

5.5 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

5.6 Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6. Taiwan Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer

6.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.2 Digital Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

6.6 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

6.7 Large Enterprise Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.8 Mid-Tier Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

6.9 Small Scale Segment Digital Gift Card Spend Analysis

7. Taiwan Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour

7.1 Gift Card Spend Share by Payment Methods

7.2 Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.3 Digital Gift Card Spend Share by Age, Income, and Gender

7.4 Gift Card Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.5 Gift Card Spend by Company Type

8. Taiwan Gift Card Consumer Behavior, Fraud Dynamics, and Perception Metrics

8.1 Taiwan Gift Card Penetration by Occasion, 2025

8.2 Taiwan Redemption Dynamics and Breakage Patterns, 2025

8.2.1 Taiwan Gift Card Market by Redemption Rate and Breakage Rate, 2025

8.2.2 Taiwan Average Time to Gift Card Redemption, 2025

8.3 Taiwan Gift Card Fraud, Scam, and Risk Indicators, 2025

8.3.1 Taiwan Gift Card Fraud Rate, 2025

8.3.2 Taiwan Gift Card Market by Scam Loss per Capita, 2025

8.4 Taiwan Consumer Preference and Perception Indicators, 2025

8.4.1 Taiwan Gift Card Market by Consumer Gift Preference Share, 2025

8.4.2 Taiwan Gift Card Market by Perceived Impersonality of Gift Cards, 2025

9. Taiwan Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

9.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

9.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

9.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

9.4 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10. Taiwan Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

10.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

10.2 Retail Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.3 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

10.4 Retail Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

11. Taiwan Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

11.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

11.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Festivals & Special Celebration Days, 2021-2030

11.3 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Milestone Celebration, 2021-2030

11.4 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Self-Use, 2021-2030

11.5 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Other, 2021-2030

12. Taiwan Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer

12.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

12.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

12.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

12.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13. Taiwan Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute

13.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2021-2030

13.2 Corporate Consumer Open Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

13.4 Corporate Consumer Average Value of Gift Card Purchased by Functional Attribute

14. Taiwan Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion

14.1 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Occasion, 2021-2030

14.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Employee Incentive, 2021-2030

14.3 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Sales / Channel Incentive, 2021-2030

14.4 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast - Consumer Incentive, 2021-2030

15. Taiwan Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size

15.1 Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Company Size

15.2 Corporate Consumer - Large Enterprise Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Corporate Consumer - Mid-Tier Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.4 Corporate Consumer - Small Scale Segment - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

16. Taiwan Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute

16.1 Large Enterprise Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.2 Mid-Tier Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

16.3 Small Scale Segment Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Functional Attribute

17. Taiwan Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel

17.1 Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.2 Retail Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.3 Corporate Consumer Closed Loop Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel - Online vs. Offline, 2023-2030

17.4 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Online Distribution Channel -1st Party Sales vs. 3rd Party Sales, 2023-2030

18. Taiwan Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

18.1 Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

18.2 Total Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

18.3 Sales Uplift by Retail Sector, 2025

19. Taiwan Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

19.1 Retail Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

19.2 Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

20. Taiwan Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector

20.1 Corporate Consumer - Gift Card Spend Market Size and Forecast by Retail Sector, 2021-2030

20.2 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Analyst

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [118]



List of Figures [291]

For more information about this report visit

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