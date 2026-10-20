Brixton Metals Reports 97.0% Gold Recovery In Initial Metallurgical Work From The Trapper Gold Target

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drills 7.50 m of 5.02 g/t Gold, Including 0.50 m of 18.55 g/t Gold, in Hole THN26-393 and 54.00 m of 1.09 g/t Gold and 0.50 m of 37.10 g/t Gold in Hole THN26-394 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the“ Company” or“ Brixton”) is pleased to announce initial metallurgical testwork results and the final drill results from the Trapper Gold Target at its wholly owned Thorn Project in NW British Columbia, Canada. The two infill holes reported herein, THN26-393 and THN26-394, complete the Company's 2026 drilling and assay reporting at Trapper. The Company drilled both holes to include them in the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) now being prepared with APEX Geoscience Ltd. for the Trapper gold system. The initial metallurgical results provide a first indication of gold recoveries at Trapper ahead of the maiden MRE, which the Company expects to report in the first quarter of 2027. Highlights

Initial scoping-level testwork on a single high-grade composite from Trapper (10.3 g/t Au and 27.6 g/t Ag) returned a combined gravity and rougher flotation gold recovery of 97.0%



Gravity concentration recovered 12.3% of the gold into a concentrate grading 1,486 g/t Au; a screened metallic assay of 13.9 g/t Au indicates the presence of coarse gold



Both drill holes reported herein returned wide, near-surface gold mineralization at Trapper, each with multiple high-grade intervals, and visible gold was logged in THN26-394. The Trapper gold zone remains open for expansion



Hole THN26-393 returned 120.00 m of 0.67 g/t gold and 3.91 g/t silver from 19.50 m depth





Including 15.00 m of 1.43 g/t gold and 3.33 g/t silver from 43.50 m depth



and including 0.50 m of 18.05 g/t gold and 8.20 g/t silver from 56.00 m depth



Including 7.50 m of 5.02 g/t gold and 30.58 g/t silver from 70.00 m depth

and including 0.50 m of 18.55 g/t gold and 115.00 g/t silver from 76.00 m depth



Hole THN26-394 returned 138.00 m of 0.80 g/t gold and 2.34 g/t silver from 29.00 m depth





Including 28.50 m of 1.28 g/t gold and 2.04 g/t silver from 29.00 m depth



and including 0.50 m of 37.10 g/t gold and 13.90 g/t silver, with visible gold, from 57.00 m depth Including 54.00 m of 1.09 g/t gold and 3.63 g/t silver from 82.00 m depth Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated,“It's great to see several high-grade intervals, including half a meter grading 37.10 g/t gold. We are encouraged by the first metallurgical results from Trapper, where scoping-level testwork returned 97.0% combined gravity and rougher flotation gold recovery. Both holes drilled were positioned specifically to feed the maiden resource estimate we are preparing at Trapper with APEX Geoscience, which is anticipated early in 2027.” Figure 1. Thorn Project target locations, showing gold-in-soil and gold-in-rock sample results.





Table 1. Selected assay intervals from Trapper holes THN26-393 and THN26-394.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) THN26-393 19.50 139.50 120.00 0.67 3.91 including 43.50 58.50 15.00 1.43 3.33 and including 56.00 56.50 0.50 18.05 8.20 including 70.00 77.50 7.50 5.02 30.58 and including 76.00 76.50 0.50 18.55 115.00 THN26-394 29.00 167.00 138.00 0.80 2.34 including 29.00 57.50 28.50 1.28 2.04 and including 57.00 57.50 0.50 37.10 13.90 including 82.00 136.00 54.00 1.09 3.63 including 147.80 154.00 6.20 1.21 1.50

All reported grades are length-weighted averages. Reported intervals are drill core lengths; true widths of the mineralized intervals have not yet been determined. Composite intervals were selected using gold as the lead element at a 0.30 g/t Au cut-off, built from contiguous samples with unlimited internal dilution. A composite is reported only where it contains at least one sample exceeding 1.00 g/t Au or 50 g/t Ag; holes with no such sample are reported as having no significant intercepts. Intervals labelled“including” are contiguous runs of samples exceeding one or more of those thresholds.

Discussion

The objective of the 2026 drilling at the Trapper Gold Target was to test the continuity, width and grade of the broad near-surface gold zone hosted by Cretaceous quartz diorite and Triassic Stuhini volcanic rocks, and to provide the drill density required to support the Company's maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the target. Trapper sits within a northwest-southeast trending gold-in-soil anomaly measuring approximately 4 km by 1.5 km, and visible gold has been documented in drill core and in surface outcrop across the target area.

Hole THN26-394 returned a shoulder of 138.00 m of 0.80 g/t gold and 2.34 g/t silver from 29.00 m depth. That interval contains two distinct higher-grade zones. The first, 28.50 m of 1.28 g/t gold and 2.04 g/t silver from 29.00 m, hosts 0.50 m of 37.10 g/t gold from 57.00 m, the highest gold assay of the two holes. The second, 54.00 m of 1.09 g/t gold and 3.63 g/t silver from 82.00 m, including visible gold (Figure 2), demonstrates that grade is not restricted to the first few tens of metres of the hole. A further 6.20 m of 1.21 g/t gold was returned from 147.80 m, near the base of the same interval.

Figure 2. Visible gold in drill core from hole THN26-394 at 106.25 m depth.









Hole THN26-393 returned 120.00 m of 0.67 g/t gold and 3.91 g/t silver from 19.50 m depth. The interval begins close to surface and is continuous, reflecting pervasively mineralized quartz diorite cut by sheeted quartz-sulphide veinlets rather than a single narrow structure. Within that interval, the hole returned two higher-grade zones. The first, 15.00 m of 1.43 g/t gold and 3.33 g/t silver from 43.50 m, hosts 0.50 m of 18.05 g/t gold from 56.00 m. The second, 7.50 m of 5.02 g/t gold and 30.58 g/t silver from 70.00 m, hosts 0.50 m of 18.55 g/t gold and 115.00 g/t silver from 76.00 m (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Galena, sphalerite and chalcopyrite in hole THN26-393 at 76.20 m depth (sample N198297), which assayed 18.55 g/t Au and 115.00 g/t Ag.









Taken together, the two holes describe the Trapper system as a set of stacked, higher-grade gold zones sitting within a much larger envelope of continuous, lower-grade mineralization that begins at or near surface. Each hole carried grade over more than 100 m of core length, with roughly one-fifth of that length in THN26-393 and nearly two-thirds in THN26-394 grading above 1.00 g/t gold. This geometry of wide mineralized shoulders with internal high-grade cores, and with visible gold logged in the highest-grade interval of THN26-394, is consistent with previous Trapper drilling, where visible gold has been recognized in base-metal veins and veinlets, quartz stockwork, sulphosalt-pyrite veinlets and as disseminations within the diorite. The Trapper gold zone remains open for expansion.

Both holes were drilled with the intention of including them in the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Trapper Gold Target, and the results reported herein complete the Company's assay reporting for Trapper. Work on that estimate is now underway with APEX Geoscience Ltd., in parallel with the maiden estimates for the Camp Creek high-sulphidation zone and the deeper Camp Creek porphyry. The Company expects to report all three in the first quarter of 2027.

Figure 4. Long section A–A′ at Trapper showing gold assays from holes THN26-393 and THN26-394 and the continuity of the near-surface gold zone.









Long section A–A′ is oriented 315°–135° (looking northeast), parallel to the main gold trend at Trapper, and is offset 20 m southwest of the THN26-393 and THN26-394 collars. Assays from previous drilling within ±40 m of the section line are projected onto the section and shown where ≥1.0 g/t Au. The 0.5 g/t Au contour was interpolated by inverse distance weighting of all assays within the projection window (Au capped at 10 g/t for contouring only) and is illustrative only; it does not represent a mineral resource. Intervals are core lengths; true widths are not yet known.

Table 2. Collar information for holes reported herein, Trapper Gold Target, Thorn Project. UTM NAD83 Zone 9.

Hole ID

Easting

(m)

Northing

(m)

Elevation

(m)

Azimuth

Dip

Depth

(m)

THN26-393 630376 6485538 1282.0 268 -45 171.00 THN26-394 630333 6485601 1296.0 282 -66 186.00

Figure 5. Plan map of drilling at Trapper showing selected callouts to date, including the 2026 holes reported herein.









Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling were developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.50 m intervals. High-grade intervals were taken at 0.50 to 1.50 m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted at a combined rate of up to 15%. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to the ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, or Langley, British Columbia, depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia, for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu, Zn, and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over-limit gold samples were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia, and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols is available on the Company's website.

About the Metallurgical Results

Brixton has received initial scoping-level metallurgical test results on a high-grade composite sample from the Trapper zone. SGS Canada Inc., an independent laboratory, completed the testwork, which consisted of gravity concentration followed by rougher flotation of the gravity tailings at a target primary grind size of 80% passing 75 μm (P80).

The composite assayed 10.3 g/t Au (average of duplicate fire assays) and 27.6 g/t Ag. A screened metallic assay returned 13.9 g/t Au, indicating coarse gold.

Gravity concentration recovered 12.3% of the gold into 0.08% of the feed mass, at a concentrate grade of 1,486 g/t Au. Rougher flotation of the gravity tailings recovered a further 96.6% of the remaining gold into a rougher concentrate grading 33.9 g/t Au and 91.8 g/t Ag. Combined gravity and rougher flotation gold recovery was 97.0%. Final silver recoveries are pending.

Table 3. Trapper composite – gravity and rougher flotation results.

Stage Mass (%) Au grade (g/t) Ag grade (g/t) Au recovery (%) Gravity concentrate 0.08 1,486 476 12.3 Rougher

concentrate

(stages 1–2)* 25.3 33.9 91.8 96.6* Overall (gravity

+ rougher

flotation) 97.0

*Stage recovery from the gravity tailings.

The Trapper composite was prepared from 12 bags of quarter core (approximately 101 kg) selected from high-grade drill intercepts in the Trapper zone, chosen from intervals in the top 10% of gold grades in the Trapper drill database. A 4 kg split was used for the gravity and flotation tests. These are preliminary results from a single composite. They may not be representative of the Trapper mineralization as a whole and should not be relied on as an indication of metallurgical recoveries that may be achieved. Rougher flotation results do not reflect final recoveries, which are typically lower after cleaning stages. Further testwork, including cleaner flotation, leach testing and variability testing on additional composites, is planned.

Correction to Previous News Release

Brixton has identified errors in the drill collar location table of its news release dated September 29, 2026, titled“Brixton Drills 58 m of 0.50 g/t AuEq and 17.6 m of 1.47 g/t AuEq in the Glenfiddich Zone at Camp Creek, Thorn Project”. The corrected collar information is presented in Table 4 below. The Company has determined that these corrections do not constitute a material change and do not affect the results, interpretations or conclusions presented in that news release.

Table 4. Corrected collar information for holes reported in the news release dated September 29, 2026. UTM NAD83 Zone 8.

Hole ID

Easting

(m)

Northing

(m)

Elevation

(m)

Azimuth

Dip

Depth

(m)

THN26-371 628018 6491714 754.5 150 -60 150.00 THN26-373 627850 6491742 643.9 135 -45 318.00 THN26-374 627850 6491742 643.9 150 -45 270.00 THN26-375 627887 6491790 650.5 135 -45 267.00 THN26-376 627887 6491790 650.5 120 -45 328.50 THN26-377 627887 6491790 650.5 135 -60 304.00 THN26-378 627961 6491686 712.5 140 -45 141.00 THN26-379 627961 6491686 712.5 140 -65 172.00 THN26-380 627909 6491659 674.9 150 -45 130.00 THN26-381 627909 6491659 674.9 150 -55 120.00 THN26-382 627775 6491675 581.0 135 -45 301.00 THN26-383 627792 6491460 607.7 330 -45 225.00 THN26-384 627603 6491545 659.6 125 -45 234.00 THN26-385 627603 6491545 659.6 0 -45 201.00

Qualified Person (QP)

Ms. Madeline Berry, P.Geo., is a Project Geologist for the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Berry has verified the referenced data disclosed in this news release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns five exploration projects: the Langis and Hudson Bay silver Projects in Ontario; the Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project in NW British Columbia; the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.; and the Atlin Goldfields Project in northwest BC. Brixton holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the silver-focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

...

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Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“expect”, and“intend”, statements that an action or event“may”,“might”,“could”,“should”, or“will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSX-V and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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