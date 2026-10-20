GURU Organic Energy Sets New Amazon Records During October Prime Big Deal Days

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada Sells 51% More Units in Two Days Than During Last Year's Four-Day Event

U.S. Units Up 25% for a Third Straight Record, With Zero Sugar Leading in Both Countries MONTRÉAL, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“ GURU” or the“ Company”), Canada's leading organic energy drink brand1, today announced record results on Amazon in both Canada and the United States during Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days event, held on October 6 and 7, 2026. In just two days, GURU sold 51% more units on Amazon.ca than during last year's entire four-day event, making this the Company's largest Prime Big Deal Days ever in Canada2. In the United States, units sold rose 25% over last year's two-day event, marking GURU's third consecutive record Prime Big Deal Days on Amazon.com.





A RECORD DAY IN CANADA

October 6 was the best day in GURU's history on Amazon.ca, for both dollar sales and units sold. The Company sold about 50% more units that day than on its previous best day, and more than twice as many as on the opening day of last year's event. Third-party data shows GURU also gained ground in the category. According to Stackline estimates, GURU was the #2 energy drink brand by sales on Amazon.ca during the week of the event and grew its share of category sales compared with the same week last year. Stackline also ranked the GURU Zero Variety Pack as the top-selling energy drink product of any brand on Amazon.ca3. A THIRD STRAIGHT RECORD IN THE UNITED STATES

On Amazon.com, October 6 was GURU's second-best sales day ever, behind only the opening day of Amazon's Prime Day event in June 2026. Over the past two years, GURU's U.S. unit sales during Prime Big Deal Days have grown nearly 70%. ZERO SUGAR LEADS THE WAY

GURU's Zero Sugar line, the focus of the Company's innovation over the past year, led the event. Zero Sugar products made up nearly half of GURU's units sold on Amazon.ca and about four in ten on Amazon.com, with the GURU Zero Variety Pack as the Company's top seller in both countries. In the United States, Zero Sugar accounted for most of the year-over-year unit growth. The three Sorbet-inspired flavors launched since last year's event (GURU Zero Dragon Fruit Cherry Sorbet, Orange Raspberry Sorbet, and Tropical Sorbet) all added new volume in both markets. “Prime Big Deal Days is where shoppers vote with their carts, and this year they chose GURU in record numbers. In Canada, we sold more in two days than we did in four last year, and in the U.S. we posted a third straight record. Just as important is where that growth came from: our Zero Sugar line, the focus of our innovation this year, led the way in both countries. We head into the holiday season with real momentum,” commented Tyler Ricks, Executive Chair at GURU. LOOKING AHEAD

GURU now turns to Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Amazon and on guruenergy.com. Last year, that period delivered record Amazon results for the Company in both markets. About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world's first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through and Amazon. GURU has built a category-defining brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, and no artificial sweeteners, zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy® that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning up the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok. To explore GURU's range of organic energy drinks, visit or find us on Amazon. For Further Information, Please Contact:

GURU Organic Energy

Ingy Sarraf, Chief Operating Officer and

Chief Financial Officer

514-845-4878

... strat.eko

Francois Kalos

...



Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Company's objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to management's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as“may”,“would”,“should”,“could”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“believe”, or“continue”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following risk factors, which are discussed in greater detail under the“RISK FACTORS” section of the annual information form for the year ended October 31, 2025: management of growth; reliance on key personnel; reliance on key customers; changes in consumer preferences; significant changes in government regulation; criticism of energy drink products and/or the energy drink market; economic downturn and continued uncertainty in the financial markets and other adverse changes in general economic or political conditions, as well as geopolitical developments, global inflationary pressure or other major macroeconomic phenomena; global or regional catastrophic events; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; inflation; revenues derived entirely from energy drinks; increased competition; relationships with co-packers and distributors and/or their ability to manufacture and/or distribute GURU's products; seasonality; relationships with existing customers; changing retail landscape; increases in costs and/or shortages of raw materials and/or ingredients and/or fuel and/or costs of co-packing; failure to accurately estimate demand for its products; history of negative cash flow and no assurance of continued profitability or positive EBITDA; repurchase of common shares; intellectual property rights; maintenance of brand image or product quality; retention of the full-time services of senior management; climate change; litigation; information technology systems; fluctuation of quarterly operating results; changes in government policies and international trade regulations; conflicts of interest; consolidation of retailers, wholesalers and distributors and key players' dominant position; compliance with data privacy and personal data protection laws; management of new product launches; use of third-party marketing, including celebrities and influencers; review of regulations on advertising claims, as well as those other risk factors identified in other public materials, including those filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time and which are available on SEDAR+ at Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to management or that management currently deems to be immaterial could also cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions as at the date they were made, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these statements, since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking information concerning availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions, and customer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that management anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on the business, financial condition, or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and management does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

1 Nielsen, 52-week period ended September 5, 2026, All Channels, Canada vs. same period a year ago.

2 Units sold on Amazon.ca and Amazon.com, excluding cancelled orders. Event periods compared: October 6 and 7, 2026, versus October 7 to 10, 2025 in Canada and October 7 and 8, 2025 in the United States. Records refer to GURU's own sales history on each marketplace. Zero Sugar figures are based on Amazon Seller Central units ordered during the 2026 and 2025 events.

3 Stackline, Amazon.ca Energy Drinks category, retail sales, October 4 to 10, 2026, versus October 5 to 11, 2025. Figures are Stackline estimates.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at