Pig Brig® Trap Systems Introduces New Pro Trap System For Whole-Sounder Capture

Pig Brig Trap Systems

Sewn-in Trap Cap, heavy-duty internal stakes and reusable ground anchors help landowners capture and hold wild pigs.

HOUSTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pig Brig Trap Systems today announced the new Pig BrigPro Trap System, designed to make whole-sounder trapping more practical for landowners, land managers and hog-removal professionals working across multiple locations. The system combines Pig Brig's continuous-catch net design with equipment built to retain captured pigs and withstand repeated setups and takedowns.The Pig Brig Pro Trap System includes a sewn-in Trap Cap, heavy-duty internal anchor stakes and reusable external ground anchors. One person can set up the trap, and its continuous-entry design allows pigs to keep entering after the first animals are caught.“Wild pigs reproduce rapidly, so leaving breeding animals behind allows the population and the damage to persist,” said Vickie DeNicola, Ph.D., CEO of Pig Brig Trap Systems.“Whole-sounder removal addresses the costly problem feral hogs bring to landowners.”The Pig Brig Pro Trap System brings together three features that help operators hold the whole sounder and move their trapping efforts to the next site:1.) Sewn-in Trap Cap helps prevent jumping escapes. An integrated cover around part of the net opening helps keep pigs inside once they have entered.2.)Heavy-duty internal anchor stakes help prevent root-outs. The stakes work with the bowl-shaped net to prevent bottom-edge lift and net movement, with stakes suited to intense use.3.)Reusable external ground anchors support relocation. Operators can more easily recover and reuse the anchors as they move the trap between sites, making the system practical for ongoing trapping across a property or multiple properties.With more than six years in the field and more than 450 five-star customer reviews, Pig Brig Trap Systems continues to advance a practical, behavior-based approach to whole-sounder capture. The Pig Brig Pro Trap System builds on that experience with a configuration for customers who use their traps heavily.The trapping process begins with conditioning pigs to feed at a baited site beneath a raised net. After conditioning, pigs root beneath the net to reach the feed. Because there is no gate to close, more pigs can continue entering after the first animals are caught, allowing the entire group, the whole sounder, to enter.The Pig Brig Pro Trap System includes a 20 ft diameter, double-walled, UV-protected net with Boar Shield and sewn-in Trap Cap, along with cam straps, T-post mounts, reusable external ground anchors, five heavy-duty internal anchor stakes, a measuring strap and zip ties. Customers supply the T-posts.The system is priced at $3,089, with taxes and shipping calculated at checkout. It comes with a 100-day return policy and a one-year limited warranty. Pig Brig's Trap Support team helps customers with site selection, conditioning, baiting and setup.For product information, visit pigbrig or text or call 1-833-PIG-BRIG (1-833-744-2744).About Pig Brig Trap SystemsPig Brig Trap Systems provides practical, science-based insights and field-proven tools to help landowners and land managers protect land, life and livelihoods from wild pig damage. Developed by wildlife biologists, its patented net trap is designed to capture entire sounders without gates, triggers or cell service. Pig Brig is a Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management product, supported by education, field guidance and a team committed to helping people manage wild pig conflict.

Brooke Lloyd

Pig Brig

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Pig Brig Trap Set Up

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Pig Brig® Trap Systems Introduces New Pro Trap System for Whole-Sounder Capture News Provided By Field Engine October 20, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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