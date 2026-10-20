Syracuse University Partners With Diablo Valley College To Host Entrepreneurship Training For Vets, Military Families

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Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families brings startup training and capital-readiness resources to Pleasant Hill, C.A.

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Diablo Valley College, located in Pleasant Hill, C.A., is now a host school for STRIVE (Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship), a free entrepreneurship program created by the D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University and delivered in partnership with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). The program will help veterans, service members and military family members across the San Francisco Bay Area turn business ideas into viable ventures.

STRIVE is built for military-connected entrepreneurs who have a business idea or an early-stage venture they want to strengthen. The curriculum focuses on core business fundamentals and helps participants test assumptions, identify risks and build a practical plan for growth. The program runs in three phases:

"Our students come to Diablo Valley College with incredible ideas, talent, and ambition. Through our partnership with IVMF's STRIVE program, we'll help student veterans, military-connected students, and their families build entrepreneurial skills, connections, and confidence to transform those ideas into meaningful opportunities. We're excited to expand what's possible for our students while strengthening the communities they call home,” says Monica Chahal, EdD, President, Diablo Valley College

Diablo Valley College joins a growing national network of STRIVE host colleges built through the IVMF's partnership with NACCE, which has worked with the IVMF since 2021 to bring the program to community colleges. Because community colleges are rooted in their local economies and already serve many student veterans, they are well positioned to connect military-connected entrepreneurs with the people and resources they need close to home.

Because access to capital consistently ranks among the top barriers veteran entrepreneurs face, STRIVE participants also gain access to the Veteran Capital Readiness Initiative (V-CAP). Administered by the IVMF in partnership with NACCE and funded by the U.S. Department of

Commerce's Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) through its Capital Readiness Program, V-CAP provides free technical assistance, capital-access and financial-readiness training, mentorship and networking. The initiative places particular emphasis on reaching veteran entrepreneurs in rural and underserved communities.

“Veterans and military families bring exactly what entrepreneurship demands: discipline, resilience and a mission-first mindset,” said Ray Toenniessen, executive director of the D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University.“What they often need is a trusted place to start and a network that stays with them. Community colleges like Diablo Valley are that place. Together with NACCE, we're meeting military-connected entrepreneurs where they live and connecting them to the training, capital resources and support that turn an idea into a business.”

STRIVE is free for accepted participants. The program is open to veterans, active-duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses. Applicants submit an online application with a short personal statement, a résumé, a letter of recommendation and verification of military affiliation, such as a DD-214, LES or dependent documentation.

To learn more about the STRIVE program and other entrepreneurial training programs available to veterans, servicemembers, and military spouses, please visit syracuse.

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About Diablo Valley College

Diablo Valley College is a two-year public community college within the Contra Costa Community College District, operating campuses in Pleasant Hill and San Ramon, California. Established in 1949, DVC serves over 22,000 students per semester and continuously ranks as one of California's top transfer pathways to UC Berkeley and other four-year universities. The college offers comprehensive associate degrees, certificates, and career technical education (CTE) programs designed to foster economic development and equity in the region.

About the National Association of Community College Entrepreneurship

The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) is an organization of 400+ community colleges and 3,000+ members dedicated to lifting up communities through entrepreneurial thinking and action. As North America's premier advocate for community college entrepreneurship education, NACCE connects educators, business leaders, and entrepreneurs to foster economic vitality, spark innovation, and launch student-led ventures. Through strategic partnerships, grant funding, and signature initiatives like the Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge (PFEP), NACCE empowers colleges to serve as engines of prosperity in their local regions.

About the D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families

The D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University is the nation's first interdisciplinary academic institute dedicated to advancing the lives of service members, veterans, and military families. Through world-class programs in career training, entrepreneurship, community services, and research and a recognized thought leader in the veteran space. The D'Aniello Institute produces pioneering research and data-driven insights that shape national policy, strengthen communities, and create opportunities for those who have served, and their families.

Charlie Poag

Syracuse University

+1 315-443-1176

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Syracuse University Partners With Diablo Valley College to Host Entrepreneurship Training for Vets, Military Families News Provided By Syracuse University October 20, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Military Industry, Technology



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