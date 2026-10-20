Genealogical Institute Of Japan Publishes 10Th Academic Paper And Offers Full-Scale Japanese Ancestral Research Services

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Genealogical Institute of Japan

Genealogical Institute of Japan is the only specialized institution in Japan that addresses both the practical and academic aspects of genealogy

NASUSHIOBARA, TOCHIGI, JAPAN, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Genealogical Institute of Japan, led by Yuya Kinoshita, announces the publication of its 10th academic paper in Genealogical Science Review and highlights its professional ancestral research services for individuals of Japanese descent worldwide.【Full-Scale Ancestral Research Services】For the millions of people of Japanese descent living outside Japan, tracing family roots in Japan presents a formidable challenge: language barriers, unfamiliar record systems, and the complexity of pre-modern Japanese documents.The Institute welcomes commissions from overseas Japanese descendants - including Japanese Americans, Japanese Brazilians, Japanese Australians, and persons of Japanese descent worldwide seeking to trace their Japanese family history. Unlike documentation-only services, the Institute conducts both documentary analysis and active field investigation - including visits to temples, cemeteries, municipal archives, and the Legal Affairs Bureau - pursuing family histories from the Edo period (1603–1868) and beyond.Services include analysis of koseki (family registers), historical documents, and land records; field investigations at temples, cemeteries, and archives; postal surveys targeting families of the same surname; and compilation of family trees and family biographical encyclopedias.The Institute operates on a prepaid retainer basis. Fees - calculated as hours worked at the hourly rate plus actual expenses (travel, accommodation, document photography, etc.) - are drawn down from the retainer as the investigation progresses. Once the initial retainer is exhausted, clients may choose to authorize additional payment or conclude the investigation at that stage, maintaining full control over total expenditure.Many services charge a flat fee regardless of location or difficulty. However, there is a substantial difference in travel expenses between a field investigation near Tokyo and one in a distant region such as Hokkaido or Okinawa. Billing actual expenses separately delivers a more rational and equitable fee structure for each case.Compared to services where the cost of a luxury-bound family tree is built into the standard fee, the Institute's pricing focuses on the practical cost of the investigation itself - a more cost-effective option for clients who prioritize research depth over presentation format.Preparation of a family tree based on koseki records is provided at no additional charge when it accompanies a commission for pre-Edo ancestral research or a family biographical encyclopedia. Commissions for koseki-based family tree preparation alone are subject to a separate fee.Unlike other companies, which charge a flat fee of around 1 million yen, the Institute's service is highly affordable: travel expenses are calculated based on the distance from our base, a deluxe family tree is not included as a standard feature, and costs are lower if the information is discovered early on.【Academic Research: Establishing Genealogical Science】On October 2, 2026, the Institute published its 10th paper in the ongoing series "Preliminary Studies for Building a Theoretical System of Genealogical Science." in the academic journal issued by the Genealogical Research Council of Japan. The latest installment identifies six terms widely used in traditional genealogy and historical studies and argues for their prohibition within Genealogical Science, on the grounds of incompatibility with the discipline's independent theoretical system.Taken together with previously published works, the series now comprises 10 papers, cumulatively addressing the Supreme Norms, Disciplinary Purpose Theory, Disciplinary Object Theory, Terminology, and Methodological Intelligence and Procedures required to establish Genealogical Science as an independent academic discipline.It incorporates many world-first initiatives, such as structuring a field of study as a legal system, establishing requirements for disciplinary purpose, definitions, and methodology, and developing concepts such as supreme norms and the Disciplinary System Theory that determines the structure of its subfields. Procedural justice was adopted as a means to ensure scientific rigor in the determination of a singular, past factual event.All papers are indexed on J-STAGE and searchable via the National Diet Library of Japan.The next paper, scheduled for publication on November 2, 2026, will address Disciplinary System Theory.【About the Genealogical Institute of Japan】The Genealogical Institute of Japan offers services such as Japanese ancestral research, family tree creation, and the compilation of biographical records of family. Furthermore, the Institute has pioneered the establishment of "Genealogical Science" as a formal academic discipline - a field that previously lacked a structured theoretical system. It is the only specialized institution in Japan that addresses both the practical and academic aspects of genealogy and family history. The website offers a wealth of useful content, including information about temples, helpful tips for researching your ancestry, and insights into various aspects of life in Japan.Yuya Kinoshita: President, Genealogical Institute of Japan; Executive Director, Genealogical Research Council of Japan; President, Society of Discipline Design Science. LL.B., Faculty of Law, Keio University; J.D., Graduate Schools for Law and Politics, University of Tokyo. Founder of Genealogical Science and Discipline Design Science.【Contact】Yuya KinoshitaPresident, Genealogical Institute of JapanTokyo, Japan

Yuya Kinoshita

Genealogical Institut of Japan

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Genealogical Institute of Japan Publishes 10th Academic Paper and Offers Full-Scale Japanese Ancestral Research Services News Provided By Genealogical Institut of Japan October 20, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Science, World & Regional



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