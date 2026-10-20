Influential Women Highlights Kimberly Woods: Driving Operational Excellence And Empowering Others In Medical Affairs

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Associate Director of Medical Operations at Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Leads Strategic Initiatives With a Commitment to Service, Mentorship, and Courageous GrowthChicago, Illinois – Kimberly Woods is the Associate Director of Medical Operations at Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she has spent eight years in Medical Affairs operations within the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry. Based in the Greater Chicago Area, she leads strategic initiatives that support cross-functional teams across clinical quality, regulatory, compliance, finance, and medical communications. Her work focuses on driving operational excellence through project management, process optimization, digital system implementation, and enterprise-level planning. Through that work, she helps ensure that Medical Affairs strategies are executed with precision and impact. Her areas of specialty include Medical Affairs operations management, project and program management, and process improvement.Kimberly's path to pharmaceutical leadership began in a very different setting. She spent 14 years as a dental hygienist, building a strong foundation in patient care, clinical operations, and service excellence. Seeking greater flexibility and room to grow professionally, she pivoted into the pharmaceutical industry in an administrative role and progressively advanced into leadership through self-directed learning and hands-on experience. Along the way, she developed expertise in tools and systems such as Veeva Vault, SharePoint, and Smartsheet, along with project management practices aligned with the PMP framework. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Crichton College, along with Smartsheet and Project Management Professional certifications, and she is a notary public. Her career reflects adaptability, continuous learning, and a steady commitment to operational leadership. It also shows how a willingness to learn new systems and take on new responsibilities can open the door to a second career built on transferable strengths.Beyond her corporate role, Kimberly is deeply committed to community impact and mentorship. She leads charitable initiatives supporting organizations such as Americares and Dispensary of Hope. She also volunteers at camps for children with type 1 diabetes and in special needs communities, including through the Diabetes Education and Camping Association. A woman of faith, a mother, and an entrepreneur, she runs a consulting practice focused on branding, web design, and business development. Her professional philosophy centers on service, collaboration, and empowering others, so that both her work and her leadership leave a meaningful, measurable impact.Kimberly attributes much of her success to her children, who are her greatest motivation, and to her commitment to continuous growth, mentorship, and service to others. From a young age, she felt called to encourage and guide others, particularly young women, as they overcome barriers, recognize their potential, and build the confidence to move forward. Pouring into others has strengthened her in return, challenging her to lead courageously, remain teachable, and keep becoming the leader she encourages others to be. She also credits her mother, who taught her to walk in boldness rather than fear. That lesson has helped her avoid becoming so attached to one path that she misses an opportunity waiting on another. She has learned that change can be uncomfortable and uncertain, yet it can also be the catalyst for tremendous growth, as her own move from dental hygiene to pharmaceutical leadership demonstrates. Her willingness to learn, evolve, take calculated risks, and remain open to change has been instrumental in her personal and professional success.Fittingly, the best career advice Kimberly has received is not to be afraid to pivot. To young women entering her industry, she offers encouragement to be bold and courageous, noting that many opportunities are missed simply because people are afraid to ask a question, speak up, introduce themselves, or step into an unfamiliar space. She believes every conversation and connection can open doors to new opportunities, career paths, and interests. She urges young women to build relationships intentionally and place themselves in environments that challenge them to learn and grow. Equally important is persistence, because hearing no is part of every career. In her view, a no is sometimes simply a redirection toward an opportunity better aligned with one's purpose, so she encourages young women to keep showing up, keep asking, keep learning, and keep moving forward with confidence. She reminds them that no one can predict which conversation, connection, or courageous decision might change the trajectory of their life.Kimberly sees one of the biggest challenges in her field as keeping pace with consistent growth while ensuring teams are properly resourced to support it. She acknowledges that her organization has experienced some growing pains in balancing expanding priorities with available resources, and that the team is actively overcoming those hurdles as it continues to evolve. She feels fortunate to work alongside colleagues who embrace a make-it-work, make-it-happen mentality. They collaborate well, come together when challenges arise, and are willing to be all hands on deck to reach shared goals. That collective commitment, she believes, is one of the team's greatest strengths, allowing them to rise together to meet growing demand.Kimberly's values are deeply rooted in faith, purpose, and service. She strives to live and lead intentionally, recognizing that growth is not only about personal advancement but also about uplifting others along the way. Leading with a heart of service, she consistently asks how she can help, support, and encourage those around her, whether by sharing knowledge, offering mentorship, or simply being fully present. She believes meaningful impact is created through how people show up for one another. That philosophy guides her at work, at home, and in every community she serves. For Kimberly Woods, success is measured not only by personal achievement but by the people she is able to serve, empower, and positively impact along the journey.Learn More about Kimberly Woods:Through her Influential Women profile: or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Highlights Kimberly Woods: Driving Operational Excellence And Empowering Others In Medical Affairs News Provided By Influential Women October 20, 2026, 11:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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