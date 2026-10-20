3D dental imaging scanner in treatment room at Centre Dental in New York, NY

Dentist in white coat at Centre Dental in New York, NY

Centre Dental/John Shi DDS

Centre Dental/John Shi DDS - Dental Verified, Score 99

Founded in 2004 in Lower Manhattan, Centre Dental pairs Solea laser dentistry, CEREC crowns and guided implants with care in English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

- Centre Dental/John Shi DDSNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For more than two decades, a dental office steps from Canal Street Station has cared for patients in Chinatown and the surrounding neighborhoods of Lower Manhattan. Centre Dental, known in Chinese as 中央牙科, was founded in 2004 by Dr. John Shi, DDS, a Columbia University-trained dentist and member of the OKU Honor Society. The practice serves patients in English, Mandarin and Cantonese. It holds a Dental Score of 99 and a 4.9-star average across 223 patient reviews. It combines Solea laser dentistry, CBCT 3D imaging, CEREC same-day crowns and guided implant surgery with a care philosophy built on listening first.A Founder's Philosophy, Twenty Years OnDr. Shi opened Centre Dental with a clear conviction: every patient deserves compassionate care, honest recommendations and exceptional dentistry. That conviction has held for more than twenty years. In that time he has helped patients throughout Lower Manhattan restore healthy smiles with dental implants, Invisalign, cosmetic dentistry and preventive care. Today he leads a bilingual team of dentists, and the practice he founded handles everything from routine checkups to complex implant work. His credentials anchor that range. He earned his DDS at Columbia University and is a member of the OKU Honor Society.The practice states its mission plainly: "At Centre Dental, we believe every smile deserves personalized care, honest guidance, and lasting results." In practice, that means every treatment begins with a comprehensive examination, a review of medical and dental history, and clear explanations. Patients understand their options before any decision is made.The Centre MethodWhat sets the office apart is a deliberate, five-step framework it calls the Centre Method. The first step is to Listen, hearing a patient's concerns and goals before recommending anything. The second is to Educate, explaining the options, the expected results and every step of care. Next comes Personalize, shaping each plan around the patient's smile, lifestyle, budget and long-term oral health. Only then does the team Treat, using modern technology and evidence-based dentistry. The final step is to Support each patient with preventive care and regular checkups for years afterward. The goal is a practice where patients make informed decisions with confidence.Technology That Changes the VisitCentre Dental has invested in tools that make care more precise and, often, faster. The Solea CO2 dental laser handles cavity preparation, soft-tissue procedures and gum treatment. Most procedures can be performed without needles, drills or anesthesia. Without an injection, patients avoid lingering numbness after they leave. CEREC technology lets the team design durable ceramic crowns in a single visit, sparing many patients temporary crowns and repeat appointments. Digital scanning replaces many traditional impressions. Invisalign treatment begins with a 3D iTero scan, which feeds Align Technology's ClinCheck software, where the treating doctor designs the movement sequence.Implant care is a particular focus. Every implant case starts with CBCT 3D imaging, which digitizes the jaw so the team can evaluate bone levels and plan placement in detail. Guided implant surgery then brings that plan to the chair for precision and safety. The practice also performs advanced bone grafting and offers All-on-X same-day teeth, All-on-4, overdentures, digital dentures and same-day digital dentures. The full menu extends to crowns and bridges, root canals, dentures and partials, pinhole gum treatment, gum disease care, wisdom teeth removal, Zoom whitening, veneers and bonding. Children are welcome too, so families can keep their care in one place.Built Around Patients' LivesAccess is a hallmark of the practice. Weekday hours run until 6:30 PM. The office is also open most Saturdays (9 AM to 6 PM) and most Sundays (9 AM to 5 PM), a schedule that gives busy patients flexibility. Same-day emergency visits are available. Free virtual consultations let prospective patients connect before ever stepping in. Appointments can be booked online at Centredent, by phone at (212) 925-7066, or through an AI-powered chat and booking system. Text reminders keep visits on track.Comfort is built in for anxious patients, with nitrous oxide available. The office is wheelchair accessible, and street parking is available on Sundays. New patients can start with a $150 special that covers an exam, X-rays, an iTero scan and a cleaning.On insurance, the practice works as an out-of-network provider with major PPO plans and files claims on patients' behalf. Those plans include Delta Dental, Cigna, Aetna, MetLife, UnitedHealthcare, Guardian, Humana and BlueCross BlueShield. Payment options include cash, check, credit and debit cards, and HSA/FSA funds. The office also offers a cash discount, a senior discount, an in-house membership plan, payment plans and Cherry patient financing.Frequently Asked QuestionsAre you accepting new patients?Yes. Centre Dental welcomes new patients of all ages. Book online at Centredent through AI chat and booking, or call the office.Do you offer new-patient specials?Yes. A $150 special includes an exam, X-rays, an iTero scan and a cleaning.Do you take my insurance?The practice accepts major PPO plans as an out-of-network provider and handles insurance claims on your behalf.Do you place dental implants?Yes. Services include advanced bone grafting and All-on-X for same-day teeth, supported by CBCT 3D imaging and guided implant surgery.Do you offer sedation or sleep dentistry?Sedation is not offered, but nitrous oxide is available for anxious or phobic patients.Do you offer emergency or same-day visits?Yes, same-day emergency visits are available.About Centre DentalCentre Dental is a general, implant and cosmetic dental practice in Lower Manhattan, founded in 2004 by Columbia University-trained Dr. John Shi, DDS. Located steps from Canal Street Station, the practice provides care in English, Mandarin and Cantonese on weekdays and most weekends. Its services include Solea laser dentistry, CEREC same-day crowns, guided implant surgery, All-on-X same-day teeth and Invisalign, all delivered through its patient-first Centre Method.The verified profile for Centre Dental/John Shi DDS is available on Dental. For more information about Centre Dental/John Shi DDS, visit centredent.Verified Dental profile: ny/new-york/practices/centre-dental-john-shi-dds-new-york-ny/New York dentists on Dental: ny/new-york/Dental:

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Columbia-Trained Dr. John Shi Brings 20+ Years of Trilingual Care to Chinatown News Provided By Dental October 20, 2026, 11:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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