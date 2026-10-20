Celisa M. Jackson, Acknowledged By Influential Women, Inspires Change Through Faith, Financial Empowerment, And Service

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and CEO of Take A 2nd Look, LLC Combines More Than 30 Years in the Financial Industry With Christian Counseling and Mentorship to Help Others Discover Their PurposeVan Buren Township, Michigan – Celisa M. Jackson is a servant leader, financial coach, certified Christian counselor, consultant, and the Founder and CEO of Take A 2nd Look, LLC. With more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry and three decades with Mary Kay Cosmetics, she has built a distinguished career centered on leadership, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and helping individuals reach their personal and professional potential. Through her work, Celisa is committed to inspiring transformation, building confidence, and helping others discover purpose through faith-based guidance and meaningful connections. Her specialties include community service, financial education, and connecting people with the resources they need to grow.As a Board-Certified Christian Counselor, Celisa dedicates herself to community service by connecting individuals with resources that support their growth and well-being. She is passionate about advocating for young people and seniors, helping bridge the gap between communities, organizations, and available city and county resources. Her volunteer work includes community service, financial education, and savings challenges. She is involved with organizations such as the NAACP, Black Leaders Worldwide, Female Leaders in Ministry and Marketplace, the Putting Youth First Committee Organization, and Gamma Phi Delta Sorority, Inc. Through each of these, she promotes empowerment, integrity, and service. Her financial education work reflects a practical side of her mission, encouraging people to build savings, strengthen their financial confidence, and plan for the future. By bringing together her financial expertise and her counseling background, she offers guidance that addresses both practical needs and personal growth.Celisa earned an Associate degree in Christian Studies and a Bachelor's degree in Christian Leadership from Tripp Bible Institute, and she is currently completing her Master's degree in Christian Leadership. She also holds an Honorary Doctorate in Theology (Divinity) from Chosen Christian University. Her educational foundation in Christian studies and leadership, combined with decades of professional experience in finance and entrepreneurship, continues to strengthen her ability to lead, mentor, and serve others. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her dedication to service and leadership, including a community service award for her outstanding contributions within the organizations she has served.Celisa's journey has also been shaped by personal reflection and faith. She has shared that there was a time when she had to stop blaming herself and ask God to help her make it through each day. Choosing to speak positive words over her life became a turning point, and that experience continues to inform the hope and encouragement she offers others. It is a part of her story that helps her meet people with empathy, particularly those who are navigating difficult seasons of their own.Celisa attributes her success to staying true to who she is, remaining humble, and embracing a lifelong commitment to learning and personal growth. She believes wisdom can come from anyone, regardless of age or background, and she never takes an opportunity to learn or gain a new perspective for granted. Guided by her faith, she approaches each experience with gratitude, openness, and a willingness to learn from the people and opportunities placed in her path. The best career advice she has received is to always remain teachable. She believes true growth comes from being both a mentor and a mentee, since every person and experience offers something new to learn. Throughout her journey, she has learned the importance of staying open to new perspectives, continuously developing her skills, and sharing knowledge with others. She also holds that integrity is non-negotiable and must remain the foundation of both personal and professional life.Her advice to young women entering her industry is to embrace who they truly are and remain authentic in every part of their journey. There is no need to imitate others or follow someone else's path, she says, because each person brings unique strengths, experiences, and perspectives. In her view, authenticity, confidence, and staying true to one's values will always set a person apart. Celisa sees a major opportunity in her field in increasing visibility by consistently showing up, building meaningful connections, and positioning herself where new opportunities can emerge. At the same time, she notes that some areas of the industry remain male-dominated, requiring women to be intentional about advocating for themselves, demonstrating their expertise, and creating spaces where their voices are recognized. She believes persistence, confidence, and authenticity are key to navigating both the challenges and the opportunities ahead. Her own long career in finance and direct sales reflects that same steady presence and willingness to keep showing up.The values most important to Celisa are communication, integrity, family, and authenticity. She sees open and honest communication as the foundation for strong relationships, while integrity guides her decisions and keeps her true to her commitments. Family provides her foundation and support, and authenticity allows her to lead and serve with honesty, compassion, and purpose. These values shape how she approaches every opportunity and interaction, whether she is counseling an individual, coaching someone on financial goals, or working alongside community partners. Her mission is to inspire others to embrace their purpose, cultivate meaningful relationships, and create positive change in their communities. Through decades of leadership in the financial industry, entrepreneurship, counseling, and community service, Celisa has shown that lasting impact comes from consistently showing up for others with honesty and compassion. Celisa M. Jackson's life and work reflect the transforming power of faith, humility, and a heart devoted to serving others.Learn More about Celisa M. Jackson:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Celisa M. Jackson, Acknowledged By Influential Women, Inspires Change Through Faith, Financial Empowerment, And Service News Provided By Influential Women October 20, 2026, 11:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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