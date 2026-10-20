Colorado Integrative Healthcare Adds Gethairmd In Castle Rock

Crissy Alumbaugh, NP, expands the practice's approach to hair loss, with an October 22 open house introducing patients to the program.

- Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMDCASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Colorado Integrative Healthcare is introducing GetHairMD hair restoration under Crissy Alumbaugh, NP, with an October 22, 2026, open house highlighting personalized options for patients experiencing thinning hair.The addition expands the practice's existing hair restoration services through a structured program that combines assessment, customized treatment planning, and ongoing support. It also complements Colorado Integrative Healthcare's focus on hormone optimization, longevity medicine, and care that considers the whole person.Crissy Alumbaugh brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience and has practiced as a nurse practitioner since 2008. Her approach centers on understanding each patient's concerns and helping them make informed decisions about their health.“Hair loss can affect how people feel about themselves, and patients deserve to have those concerns taken seriously,” said Crissy Alumbaugh.“GetHairMD gives us a more comprehensive way to support them, with a personalized program that fits naturally into our approach to long-term health and well-being.”Through GetHairMD, the practice can draw on a platform that brings together advanced hair and scalp assessment, in-clinic treatments, and at-home care. Treatment recommendations are tailored to the individual, with follow-up evaluations helping guide care over time.The program provides a framework for patients who want to understand their options and receive continued support. Rather than approaching each visit as an isolated treatment, the practice can build a coordinated plan around the patient's needs, goals, and progress.“Crissy's commitment to personalized care makes Colorado Integrative Healthcare a strong fit for our network,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD.“She understands the value of looking at the whole patient. We're excited to support her team in making a structured hair restoration program available to more people in Castle Rock.”The October 22 open house will introduce the community to the program and provide an opportunity to connect with the practice about hair restoration. Patients interested in attending can contact Colorado Integrative Healthcare for event details.The practice is located at 1175 S. Perry St., Suite 250, Castle Rock, CO 80104. For information about the open house or consultations, call (303) 862-8061 or visit cointegrativehealth.About Colorado Integrative HealthcareColorado Integrative Healthcare is a Castle Rock, Colorado, practice offering personalized health, wellness, and aesthetic services. Its team combines conventional medical care with integrative approaches, with services including hormone optimization, peptide therapy, medical weight management, and hair restoration.Learn more at the website of Colorado Integrative Healthcare.About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a provider-directed hair restoration network that combines advanced diagnostics, in-clinic treatments, and at-home care through personalized programs. The company supports participating practices with technology, protocols, training, and operational resources to help patients address hair loss.Learn more at the website of GetHairMD.

Blaine McGaffigan

GetHairMD

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Colorado Integrative Healthcare Adds GetHairMD in Castle Rock News Provided By GetHairMD October 20, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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