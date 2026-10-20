Myssagent's Social Security Claiming Estimator Now Listed In Claude's Connectors Directory

MySSAgent's Social Security claiming analysis is now listed in Claude's Connectors Directory.

Financial advisors can sign in to work with client analyses securely; a free estimator is open to anyone using Claude

- Patrice Ayling, founder of MySSAgentCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MySSAgent today announced that its Social Security claiming engine is listed in Claude's Connectors Directory, as the Social Security Claiming Estimator by MySSAgent. Financial advisors can now work with their clients' claiming analyses inside Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant.Advisors sign in with a MySSAgent advisor account. From Claude, they can list their clients, pull each client's stored claiming analysis and re-run it on the client's Social Security earnings record, one household at a time. Every figure comes from MySSAgent's engine, including claiming ages to the month, spousal and survivor benefits, and when waiting pays off.Advisors can pay per client at $400 per household, which covers that household for 12 months and includes a MySSAgent-branded client report, or choose a $1,990 annual license. Firms that want co-branded or white-label reports can email....MySSAgent's SOC 2 Type I report was issued in September 2026, and its Type II audit is under way."We're excited to keep innovating in Social Security claiming. In July we released the first browser extension for one-click Social Security earnings-statement retrieval.* Today advisors can run our full claiming engine inside Claude, one client household at a time, with every figure calculated from that client's own earnings record. We'll keep building into the workflows advisors already use," said Patrice Ayling, founder of MySSAgent. (*As of October 1, 2026, based on public product documentation.)Getting started. Advisors create an account at myssagent/advisors/start, verifying a work email and cell number. They top up their wallet, add a client and upload the client's Social Security statement in the MySSAgent dashboard, then add MySSAgent from Claude's Connectors Directory and sign in. Step-by-step setup is at myssagent/mcp-claude. Try it: start with MySSAgent's name so Claude knows to use the estimator. For example: "Use MySSAgent to estimate when my client should claim Social Security. She was born in March 1962 and her full-retirement-age benefit is $2,300."For individuals. The same listing includes a free estimator. Anyone using Claude can enter a birth month and year and the full-retirement-age benefit from their Social Security statement. It returns the monthly benefit at every claiming age still open to them, through 70. It needs no account or Social Security number, and nothing entered is stored.Also listed in open MCP directories. The same connector is listed in the official MCP Registry and on Smithery, Glama and mcp, directories where developers find tools built on the Model Context Protocol, the open standard Claude uses to connect to outside software.About MySSAgentMySSAgent is a Social Security claiming analysis platform for financial advisors and the people they serve. It reads a client's earnings record and calculates claiming options to the month, including spousal and survivor benefits, following the Social Security Administration's published rules. MySSAgent is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Social Security Administration. Claude is a trademark of Anthropic, PBC. A listing in Claude's Connectors Directory does not imply endorsement by Anthropic.

Patrice Ayling

MySSAgent

...

MySSAgent inside Claude: Social Security claiming analysis for advisors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MySSAgent's Social Security Claiming Estimator Now Listed in Claude's Connectors Directory News Provided By MySSAgent October 20, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.