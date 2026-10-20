Dussehra Celebrations Across India Feature Giant Ravana Effigies, 30-Foot Cockroach In Delhi Catches Eye

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Dussehra celebrations across India will feature the burning of giant effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, while Delhi's Pitampura will witness the burning of a 30-foot cockroach effigy as part of an unusual tradition. Preparations have been completed across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand. However, a village in Madhya Pradesh will observe the festival by worshipping Ravana instead of burning his effigy.

In Ayodhya, the Rajendra Niwas Ramlila Committee has prepared a 32-foot Ravana effigy, with the burning ceremony scheduled for 10 pm. This year, Muslim artisans have been entrusted with making the effigy, committee patron Prabhakar Mishra said.

In Lucknow, a 75-foot Ravana effigy featuring mechanical components has been prepared at the Ramlila Maidan. The organisers said the effigy would convey a message against what they described as“anti-national” and“anti-Sanatan” elements and“intellectual Naxalism”.

In Dehradun, Ravana's effigy will be burnt at Hindu National Inter College in Laxman Chowk. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to attend the event organised by the Laxman Chowk Welfare Society.

In Kashipur, 55-foot Ravana and 50-foot Kumbhakarna effigies will be burnt at 7.30 pm, followed by fireworks.

Srinagar will host its historic Dussehra celebrations with a 50-foot Ravana effigy for the first time. Effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, measuring 45 feet and 35 feet, respectively, have also been prepared at the Ramlila Ground.

In Madhya Pradesh's Bhatkhedi (Ravan Wali) village in Rajgarh district, residents follow a different tradition by worshipping Ravana and Kumbhakarna. Villagers believe Ravana fulfils their wishes, and devotees offer prayers and prasad when their wishes are granted.

Ahead of the festival, the idols of Ravana and Kumbhakarna are repainted. On Dussehra, performers playing Lord Ram and Lakshman touch the idols with spears as villagers pray for prosperity.

In Patna, preparations have been completed for the annual Ravana Dahan ceremony at the historic Gandhi Maidan, where a large turnout is expected.

In Ranchi, the Punjabi Hindu Biradari will organise the traditional Ravana Dahan at Morabadi Maidan. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar is scheduled to attend the event. The effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad measure 70 feet, 65 feet and 60 feet, respectively. Ramlila performances, cultural programmes and fireworks will be among the main attractions.