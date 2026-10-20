Bigg Boss 20: Arishfa Khan's Revenge Game Backfires As Kanika Mann Confronts 'Maine Tumhari Life Li...'

It seems that the tension among the Bigg Boss 20 contestants is not over. Things are turning around again, especially in a dispute between contestants Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan over a revenge game being played in the house. The dispute that started with a complaint about contestants losing their lives in the ongoing game has now led to a full-blown argument, with Kanika declaring that she won't take any unreasonable behaviour from anyone.

What Led to The Clash Between Kanika Mann and Arishfa Khan in Bigg Boss 20?

Apparently, Kanika and Arishfa got into a fight when Arishfa decided to take revenge against those contestants who took one of her lives in the game by pouring water on the beds of Kanika Mann, Gullu, and Mahi.

Such an action only served to ignite more tension in the house, with Kanika confronting Arishfa over the situation.

Kanika Mann's Strong Comeback Against Arishfa

During the heated verbal spat, Kanika hit back at Arishfa by saying, "Maine tumhari life li, tum meri life leke dikhao." Kanika's comeback showed that she was willing to take the repercussions of her games as compared to running away from any fight.

The actress of Naagin 7 didn't back off during the spat and clearly made it known that she is ready to protect herself in the increasing tensions.

Kanika Doesn't Want to Take the Spat Forward

Even though there was a sharp exchange between Kanika and Arishfa, the behavior of Kanika post-argument proved to be quite contrary to what was actually happening during the fight. It is said that she even asked Arishfa regarding having dinner together, showing her intent of moving forward in life after the spat.

The fight happens against a backdrop of several spats between the housemates of Bigg Boss 20, with the game play decisions impacting the relationships among the contestants.

Bigg Boss 20 season is hosted by Salman Khan and premiered on September 6, 2026, at 10:30 p.m. on Colors TV and 9 p.m. on Jio Hotstar.