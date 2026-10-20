Amazon Commits USD18B to Germany in Major 2027 AI, Cloud Push
(MENAFN) Amazon will pour €16 billion ($18 billion) into Germany in 2027, a major bet on cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and logistics capacity, the US tech giant said Tuesday.
The company unveiled the commitment at the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, saying the money will fund jobs, technology and regional infrastructure.
The new pledge builds on a long track record. Since 2010, Amazon has put more than €100 billion ($112.5 billion) into the German market, generating over 40,000 permanent jobs across more than 100 locations nationwide.
A central piece of the plan is the growth of the Amazon Web Services Europe region in Frankfurt, designed to keep pace with surging demand for advanced cloud and AI services.
The funding will also back satellite connectivity through Amazon Leo, wider logistics operations across Germany and fresh original programming for Prime Video.
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche welcomed the announcement. She stressed that high-performance data centers form the backbone of the digital economy.
The company unveiled the commitment at the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, saying the money will fund jobs, technology and regional infrastructure.
The new pledge builds on a long track record. Since 2010, Amazon has put more than €100 billion ($112.5 billion) into the German market, generating over 40,000 permanent jobs across more than 100 locations nationwide.
A central piece of the plan is the growth of the Amazon Web Services Europe region in Frankfurt, designed to keep pace with surging demand for advanced cloud and AI services.
The funding will also back satellite connectivity through Amazon Leo, wider logistics operations across Germany and fresh original programming for Prime Video.
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche welcomed the announcement. She stressed that high-performance data centers form the backbone of the digital economy.
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