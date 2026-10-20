Rubio Lands in Mumbai, Says US ‘Very Close’ to India Trade Deal
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio touched down in Mumbai, India’s financial hub, on Tuesday, opening a two-day visit to India.
He is slated to meet Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for talks on a broad agenda, led by the strategic partnership between the two countries.
“The visit provides an opportunity to further advance cooperation across the various pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for the Indian External Affairs Ministry, wrote in a post on US social media platform X.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also weighed in on X. “Great to be back in Mumbai, this time with my friend (Secretary Rubio),” he wrote.
“Looking forward to a productive visit and to advancing U.S.-India ties,” Gor added.
The country’s public broadcaster said the two top diplomats are expected to “cover key aspects of the India-US strategic partnership, economic cooperation, regional stability and energy security,” the broadcaster said Tuesday.
Rubio is also due to tour the world’s largest single-site refinery in Jamnagar, in the western Indian state of Gujarat.
The trip follows a significant trade signal from Washington. On Monday, Rubio said the United States was “very close” to finalizing a trade agreement with India.
“We’re trying to finalize a trade deal with India right now. We’re very close to doing that,” Rubio said in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.
He is slated to meet Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for talks on a broad agenda, led by the strategic partnership between the two countries.
“The visit provides an opportunity to further advance cooperation across the various pillars of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for the Indian External Affairs Ministry, wrote in a post on US social media platform X.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also weighed in on X. “Great to be back in Mumbai, this time with my friend (Secretary Rubio),” he wrote.
“Looking forward to a productive visit and to advancing U.S.-India ties,” Gor added.
The country’s public broadcaster said the two top diplomats are expected to “cover key aspects of the India-US strategic partnership, economic cooperation, regional stability and energy security,” the broadcaster said Tuesday.
Rubio is also due to tour the world’s largest single-site refinery in Jamnagar, in the western Indian state of Gujarat.
The trip follows a significant trade signal from Washington. On Monday, Rubio said the United States was “very close” to finalizing a trade agreement with India.
“We’re trying to finalize a trade deal with India right now. We’re very close to doing that,” Rubio said in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.
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