World Bank Group Unveils First Digital Strategy For Developing Nations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The World Bank Group has unveiled its first digital strategy aimed at expanding digital access in developing countries, improving services and creating jobs.

According to information published on the World Bank's website, the strategy focuses on four key areas: expanding access to reliable connectivity, reducing the cost of devices and data, developing digital services and skills, and preparing countries to use artificial intelligence (AI).

“Digital technology can help countries create jobs and make scarce resources go further. Realizing that potential requires a comprehensive approach-from reliable connectivity and affordable devices to digital skills and useful services,” World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said.

According to him, the strategy brings these areas together to help countries establish the conditions necessary to use modern digital tools and harness the potential of so-called small AI, designed to meet people's needs.

As the bank noted, over the next 10–15 years, 1.2 billion young people in developing countries will reach working age, while the economies of these countries are projected to create around 420 million jobs.

“Digital technology can support job creation across the World Bank Group's five priority sectors: infrastructure and energy, agribusiness, health care, tourism, and value-added manufacturing. It can help businesses reach customers, improve productivity, and access finance, while reducing the cost of delivering public services.

Yet substantial barriers remain. Over 2 billion people were offline globally in 2025. Only 23 percent of people in low-income countries used the internet, compared with 94 percent in high-income countries. Many people live within network coverage but cannot afford a smartphone or data, lack digital skills, or have limited access to services relevant to their needs.

The World Bank Group will help countries address gaps across the network, from international cables and national connections to the networks serving homes, businesses, schools, and clinics. Its approach includes supporting shared infrastructure, encouraging competition, and using public finance and guarantees to help attract private investment into underserved markets. Where electricity and connectivity are both missing, the strategy supports planning them together,” the bank said.

Another priority will be making devices and data services more affordable. According to the bank, this will involve partnerships with manufacturers, mobile network operators, financial institutions and companies involved in refurbishing and reusing devices to reduce the cost of entry-level smartphones and expand installment payment options.

“The World Bank Group will support reliable systems for digital identification, payments, and secure information-sharing that make public and private services easier to access. It will also help countries strengthen digital literacy and training linked to employment, enabling more people and small businesses to use technology safely and productively.

The strategy will help countries strengthen connectivity, access computing resources, develop usable local data, and build skills. It emphasizes practical applications of“small AI”-tools adapted to specific tasks and local conditions, such as helping farmers identify crop disease, supporting health workers, or helping businesses manage inventory.

Safeguards-from privacy to cybersecurity and fraud protection - run across all four priorities,” the bank said.

The World Bank also announced the launch of the AI Infrastructure and Readiness Initiative. According to the bank, the initiative is designed to help governments in emerging markets access affordable computing capacity and use small AI to address practical challenges.

“This is a new effort to help governments in emerging markets access affordable compute capacity and put small AI to productive use through shared, pay-as-you-go GPU infrastructure (specialized computing power used to develop and run AI applications), offering a practical alternative to standalone national data centers. The initiative will have an initial focus on Africa and Latin America, with knowledge partners including Cassava Technologies and NVIDIA,” the World Bank said.