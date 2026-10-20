Japarov Says Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Alliance Has Special Character (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has stated that the alliance between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan has a special character.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament, he made the remarks during a meeting with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova.

The meeting addressed prospects for further developing Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation in various areas, including trade and the economy, investment, energy and transport.

Emphasizing the special nature of the alliance between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, Japarov highlighted the importance of the agreements reached between the two countries, including the Treaty on Allied Relations signed during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kyrgyzstan in July this year, for the further development of bilateral ties.

In turn, Gafarova conveyed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's greetings and best wishes to President Japarov.

The speaker noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations, including interparliamentary ties, and emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.