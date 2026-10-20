US, Central Asian Nations See Expanded Opportunities For Mineral Extraction

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United States and Central Asian countries see expanded opportunities for mineral extraction and processing, according to a joint statement released by the governments of the United States, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan on the occasion of the C5+1 Ministerial in Samarkand, the U.S. Department of State said.

“We recognize that strengthening U.S.-Central Asian energy cooperation will galvanize efforts to develop integrated, high-value supply chains that yield sustained economic growth and energy resilience. Each of our countries has a unique collection of untapped natural resources; we will combine our strengths to be a collective, powerful driver of regional energy sector development. Data is gold; as such, we intend to exchange expertise and best practices on managing geological data. We envision expanded opportunities for mineral extraction and processing that maximize benefits for our respective countries. We also envision Central Asia realizing its export potential by developing innovative ways to increase value-added products within the region and creating pathways to introduce these products to the international market,” the statement said.

The statement noted that the first C5+1 Ministerial took place more than ten years ago, marking an important step in the development of a diplomatic platform based on respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all nations.

This year, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are celebrating 35 years of independence, while the United States is commemorating 250 years of independence. The statement expressed anticipation of many more generations of enduring partnership.

The C5+1 governments affirmed the importance of friendship among sovereign nations, honoring their countries' historical contributions, seizing present-day opportunities, and striving for a more peaceful and prosperous future for their citizens. They also expressed their commitment to peaceful dispute resolution and stronger dialogue and cooperation among the countries.

“It is here, at the crossroads of connectivity, where we reflect on the historic connections that bind the United States and Central Asia and find innovative ways to strengthen them. Where distance once limited our citizens' dreams to experience each other's remarkable destinations, we are creating new and modern transportation links. Along the Trans-Caspian Trade Route, we are strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships and investing in infrastructure to smooth the way. We are forging digital connections and community, including through English language training and education, for the purpose of bridging geographical divides and bringing the people of C5+1 countries ever closer together,” the statement said.