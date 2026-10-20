BRIEF-Azerbaijan Completes Horadiz-Aghband Highway, Railway Work Ongoing
This was reflected in a statement by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.
According to the information, efforts are also being made to modernize the railway infrastructure in Nakhchivan.
"The development of the Zangezur Corridor is of particular importance for expanding Azerbaijan's transit potential and diversifying international transport routes.
The development of this corridor is expected to create additional capacity for the transport of up to 15 million tons of cargo per year and strengthen regional transport links," the statement said.
Will be updated
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