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BRIEF-Azerbaijan Completes Horadiz-Aghband Highway, Railway Work Ongoing


Date: 2026-10-20 07:17:02

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The construction of the Horadiz-Aghband highway in Azerbaijan has been completed, while work on the railway line, part of the development of the Zangezur Corridor, is still underway.

This was reflected in a statement by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, efforts are also being made to modernize the railway infrastructure in Nakhchivan.

"The development of the Zangezur Corridor is of particular importance for expanding Azerbaijan's transit potential and diversifying international transport routes.

The development of this corridor is expected to create additional capacity for the transport of up to 15 million tons of cargo per year and strengthen regional transport links," the statement said.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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