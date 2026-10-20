Butterfly Valves Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast, 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 22.8 Billion As Smart Valves, Water Investment, And LNG Drive 6.2% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target smart actuation, triple-offset replacements, water upgrades and LNG projects to cut lifecycle costs, grow service revenue and capture high-demand applications

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Butterfly Valves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, - Global Opportunity Analysis & Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global butterfly valves market is estimated at USD 12.6 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The report examines market trends, technological advancements, infrastructure investment, competitive developments, regulatory requirements, and growth opportunities across the global flow control value chain.

Demand for butterfly valves is increasing across water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical processing, power generation, HVAC, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and marine applications. Industrial operators and municipal utilities are prioritizing compact valve designs, lower installed costs, digital integration, operational reliability, and lifecycle efficiency. Advanced butterfly valve systems are also gaining attention as organizations strengthen automation, predictive maintenance, leakage control, material traceability, and process resilience.

Market Dynamics

Investment in water and wastewater infrastructure remains a major market driver. Municipalities and utilities are upgrading aging distribution networks and expanding treatment capacity to support urban growth, creating sustained demand for resilient-seated and double offset butterfly valves. Oil and gas production, transmission, processing, and LNG export projects across North America, the Middle East, and East Africa are also supporting demand for high-performance and triple offset valves designed for demanding operating conditions.

Product innovation continues to reshape the competitive landscape. Triple offset butterfly valves with metal-to-metal sealing technology are increasingly replacing gate, globe, and ball valves in high temperature, high pressure, and cryogenic applications. Their compact footprint, lower weight, and sealing capabilities make them attractive for critical process services. Intelligent electronic positioners, wireless communication protocols, condition monitoring sensors, and digitally connected actuators are also creating new opportunities for smart valve packages that support remote operation, predictive maintenance, and plant-wide automation.

Market growth is tempered by price competition in the commoditized concentric butterfly valve segment and increasingly complex procurement requirements. Compliance with API 609, ISO 5752, EN 593, material traceability rules, and third-party certification can increase costs and lead times, particularly for manufacturers with limited quality management infrastructure. Integration with legacy control systems and shortages of personnel experienced in smart valve specification and maintenance also affect adoption.

Long-term opportunities are expected to emerge from the replacement of gate and globe valves, expansion of hydrogen production and carbon capture infrastructure, thermal power cycling, and continued advances in actuators and sensors. These developments reinforce the role of butterfly valves in next-generation industrial and municipal flow control systems.

Segment Insights

The report analyzes the butterfly valves market by type, actuation, material, end use, and geography. Concentric (resilient seated) butterfly valves currently generate the largest revenue share due to their extensive use in water and wastewater treatment, HVAC, and general industrial applications. Their competitive cost and substantial installed base also support recurring replacement demand. Triple offset (triple eccentric) butterfly valves are expected to record the fastest growth as LNG, refining, chemical, and power generation projects increasingly specify these products for critical services.

Manual actuation holds the largest market share, supported by widespread deployment in water distribution networks and building services where isolation is performed infrequently. Electric actuated butterfly valves are projected to experience the fastest growth as industrial facilities adopt centralized control, remote operation, and digital plant infrastructure. Pneumatic and hydraulic actuation remain important for applications requiring rapid response, dependable force, or specialized operating performance.

Cast iron and ductile iron lead the material segment because of their cost efficiency in water and general service applications. Stainless steel is expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by demand for corrosion-resistant valves in chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage production, and marine operations. Water and wastewater treatment remains the largest end-use market, while oil and gas is projected to achieve the strongest growth due to LNG expansion and decarbonization-linked infrastructure investment.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional butterfly valves market, supported by major water infrastructure programs, rapid industrialization, energy investment, and an established manufacturing base across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. North America and Europe are expected to maintain steady growth through aging infrastructure replacement, water resilience programs, and industrial facility modernization.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to register the fastest regional growth during the forecast period. Oil and gas capital expenditure, desalination projects, water distribution investment, and petrochemical development across the Gulf Cooperation Council are key contributors. Latin America also presents emerging opportunities as investment in industrial automation and water infrastructure expands.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates market participants according to product portfolios, engineering capabilities, international certifications, geographic coverage, partnerships, after-sales support, and digital valve solutions. Competitive strategies increasingly focus on smart actuation, digital positioning, predictive maintenance capabilities, product certification, and recurring service revenue.

Companies profiled include Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Crane Co., IMI plc, Pentair plc, Bray International, Inc., KITZ Corporation, AVK Group, Rotork plc, AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. KG, Georg Fischer Ltd., Watts Water Technologies, Inc., NIBCO Inc., L&T Valves Limited, Trillium Flow Technologies, ValvTechnologies, Inc., VAG Group, Velan Inc., Alfa Laval AB, and Samson AG, among others.

Business Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by valve type, actuation method, material, end use, and region.

Assesses infrastructure, regulatory, procurement, automation, and technology trends affecting demand.

Benchmarks leading companies based on product capabilities, certifications, service networks, and strategic initiatives.

Supports investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, market entry, and geographic expansion. Delivers actionable intelligence for valve manufacturers, EPC contractors, utilities, investors, and industrial end users.

The report enables stakeholders to evaluate the factors shaping butterfly valves market growth, identify attractive regional and application opportunities, assess competitive strategies, and make informed long-term business decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition and Scope

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Analysis by Type

3.3 Market Analysis by Actuation

3.4 Market Analysis by Material

3.5 Market Analysis by End Use

3.6 Market Analysis by Geography

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Sustained Government and Utility Investment in Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Globally

4.2.2 Expanding Oil and Gas Capital Expenditure Including LNG Export Terminal Construction Programs

4.2.3 Accelerating Displacement of Gate and Globe Valves by Triple Offset Butterfly Valves in Critical Process Applications

4.2.4 Growing Adoption of Smart Actuated Butterfly Valve Packages in Industrial Automation Programs

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Intense Price Competition and Commoditization in the Concentric Butterfly Valves Segment

4.3.2 Complex Compliance and Certification Requirements Increasing Lead Times and Cost for Smaller Manufacturers

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Integration of Smart Positioners and Condition Monitoring Creating Premium Actuated Valve Product Tier

4.4.2 Growing Specification of Butterfly Valves in Hydrogen Production and Carbon Capture Infrastructure

4.4.3 Large-Scale Water Infrastructure Modernization Programs in North America and Europe Driving Replacement Procurement

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Material and Seat Compatibility Limitations Constraining Butterfly Valve Use in Highly Corrosive Media Applications

4.5.2 Extended Lead Times for Large-Bore and Specialty Material Butterfly Valves Affecting Project Procurement Schedules

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Butterfly Valves Market, by Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Concentric (Resilient Seated) Butterfly Valves

5.3 Double Offset (High Performance) Butterfly Valves

5.4 Triple Offset (Triple Eccentric) Butterfly Valves

5.5 Other Types

6. Butterfly Valves Market, by Actuation

6.1 Overview

6.2 Manual Actuation

6.2.1 Handwheel Operated

6.2.2 Gear Operated

6.3 Electric Actuated

6.4 Pneumatic Actuated

6.4.1 Single-Acting (Spring Return)

6.4.2 Double-Acting

6.5 Hydraulic Actuated

7. Butterfly Valves Market, by Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cast Iron & Ductile Iron

7.3 Stainless Steel

7.3.1 Austenitic Stainless Steel

7.3.2 Duplex Stainless Steel

7.4 Carbon Steel

7.5 Alloy-Based Materials

7.5.1 Nickel Alloys

7.5.2 Other Alloy-Based Materials

7.6 Other Materials (Including PVC, CPVC, and PP-Based)

8. Butterfly Valves Market, by End Use

8.1 Overview

8.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment

8.2.1 Municipal Water Distribution

8.2.2 Wastewater Treatment Plants

8.2.3 Desalination

8.3 Oil & Gas

8.3.1 Upstream

8.3.2 Midstream

8.3.3 Downstream (Refining & Petrochemicals)

8.4 Chemical & Petrochemical

8.5 Power Generation

8.5.1 Thermal Power

8.5.2 Renewable Energy & Cooling Systems

8.6 HVAC & Building Services

8.7 Food & Beverage

8.8 Pharmaceutical

8.9 Marine

8.10 Other End Uses

9. Butterfly Valves Market, by Geography

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Netherlands

9.3.6 Norway

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Singapore

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of MEA

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Growth Strategies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.4 Competitive Dashboard

10.4.1 Industry Leaders

10.4.2 Market Differentiators

10.4.3 Vanguards

10.4.4 Emerging Companies

10.5 Market Share/Ranking Analysis (2025)

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Emerson Electric Co.

11.2 Flowserve Corporation

11.3 Crane Co.

11.4 IMI plc

11.5 Pentair plc

11.6 Bray International, Inc.

11.7 KITZ Corporation

11.8 AVK Group

11.9 Rotork plc

11.10 AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. KG

11.11 Georg Fischer Ltd.

11.12 Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

11.13 NIBCO Inc.

11.14 L&T Valves Limited

11.15 Trillium Flow Technologies

11.16 ValvTechnologies, Inc.

11.17 VAG-Group

11.18 Velan Inc.

11.19 Alfa Laval AB

11.20 Samson AG

11.21 Others

12. Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire

12.2 Available Customization Options

12.3 Related Reports

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