Kane Biotech Signs Distribution Agreement With The Stevens Company

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the“Company”,“Kane” or“Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company commercializing and developing technologies and products that address microbial biofilms, today announced that it has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with The Stevens Company Limited (“Stevens”) for the resale of Kane Biotech's Health Canada-licensed revyve® wound-care products in Canada.

Under the agreement, Stevens will be authorized to purchase and resell revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel in 1 oz and 3 oz formats and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray in the 5 oz format throughout Canada. The agreement is effective October 1, 2026.

The agreement is an important step in Kane Biotech's Canadian distribution strategy. Stevens supplies hospitals, long-term care homes and community healthcare providers across Canada and has significantly expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, including Schaan Healthcare Products (SK) and CB Medical (AB) in 2024, followed by the complete integration of TRH Services Inc. in early 2026. This partnership combines Kane's clinical expertise and relationships with Stevens' established sales and distribution network to broaden revyve's reach and make it easier for healthcare providers to source and adopt the products.

“Partnering with Stevens brings together two organizations with strong relationships, deep market experience and a shared commitment to improving access to better wound care solutions across Canada,” said Patti Burke-Martin, Vice President of Business Development, Canada.“By combining our respective networks, expertise and reach, we can accelerate the adoption of revyve while continuing to challenge traditional approaches to wound hygiene and biofilm management with a truly differentiated and disruptive solution.”





Health Canada-licensed revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

The revyve product line is designed to support wound hygiene by providing a moist wound environment conducive to healing, using antimicrobial technology to help inhibit microbial colonization and facilitating debridement through a moist wound environment.

About The Stevens Company Limited

Owned and operated by six generations of the Stevens family since its original founding in London, England in 1830, The Stevens Company is a 100% Canadian-owned distributor of medical and laboratory supplies. With facilities in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Brampton, Montreal, and Halifax, Stevens provides valuable services to healthcare providers, helping them serve the needs of their patients and clients for nearly 200 years. For more information, visit stevens.ca.

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada licensed. To learn more, visit .

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Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

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