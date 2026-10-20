United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, which included 9.8% annualized core loan growth, 8.0% annualized core customer deposit growth, and a stable margin following six consecutive quarters of margin expansion.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated,“Our third quarter results reflect key strategic actions that simplify our balance sheet, reduce risk, and strengthen future operating performance. We completed the acquisition of Peach State Bank on August 1, the sale of our Navitas equipment finance business on September 1, and the restructuring of our investment portfolio in early September. The restructuring shortened duration and significantly improved the yield on our portfolio. At the same time, we achieved high single-digit growth in both core loans and customer deposits in the quarter, reflecting strong momentum resulting from our investment in hiring top talent. New loan production exceeded $1 billion for the second consecutive quarter. The strategies executed in the third quarter position us very well for the future, as demonstrated by improvements in operating return on assets, return on tangible common equity, and operating efficiency ratio.”

In the third quarter, United sold its Navitas equipment finance business for $2.0 billion in cash proceeds, a 7% premium to par. Following the sale, $2.2 billion in held-to-maturity securities were reclassified to available-for-sale designation and long-dated, low yielding securities with an amortized cost basis of $2.5 billion were subsequently sold. The securities repositioning resulted in $2.1 billion of cash proceeds, which, together with the $2.0 billion of Navitas sale proceeds, were redeployed into higher-yielding securities and used to pay down borrowings. Additionally, United completed the acquisition of Peach State Bancshares in the third quarter, increasing density in a dynamic growth market through a complementary, low-risk transaction.

Harton continued,“The actions completed in the third quarter allow us to focus on growing the core banking business within our outstanding Southeast footprint. We believe these actions, including our strong liquidity and capital, position us well for long-term success.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:



EPS of $(1.16) on a GAAP basis and $0.77 on an operating basis, compared to $0.95 and $0.71, respectively, in the second quarter of 2026. GAAP EPS reflects strategic actions executed in the third quarter to improve the long-term company performance, including the completion of the sale of our equipment finance business and repositioning of our investment securities portfolio.

Net loss of $139.7 million reflects strategic actions taken during the third quarter. Adjusting for those items, operating net income was $93.7 million in the third quarter, up 8% from the second quarter.

Total revenue of $(12.0) million resulted from the strategic actions taken in the third quarter. Adjusted for the gain from the sale of Navitas and the loss on the investment portfolio restructuring, which net to $304 million, total operating revenue was $292 million, up from $279 million in the second quarter.

Net interest margin of 3.68% increased by 10 basis points year-over-year and was stable from the second quarter of 2026.

Provision for credit losses totaled $10.0 million, including net charge-offs of $4.0 million, or 0.09% of loans for the third quarter.

Allowance for credit losses coverage was 1.05% of total loans, up one basis point from June 30, 2026.

Noninterest expense increased $2.3 million on a GAAP basis and decreased $3.3 million on an operating basis, compared to the second quarter.

Third quarter income taxes reflect the specific tax rates applicable to the Navitas sale and investment securities losses, as well as a higher core effective tax rate resulting from higher estimated pre-tax income and certain discrete items recognized in the quarter.

GAAP efficiency ratio is not meaningful due to the securities losses incurred in the third quarter. Operating efficiency ratio improved to 53.1% from 56.7% in the second quarter.

Loan growth of $444 million, or 9.8% annualized, from the second quarter, excluding the impact of Peach State and Navitas.

Customer deposits were up $473 million, or 8.0% annualized, from the second quarter, excluding deposits received from the Peach State acquisition.

Peach State contributed $520 million of loans and $678 million of deposits at the time of the acquisition.

Return on assets was (1.89%) on a GAAP basis and 1.27% on an operating basis. Operating return on assets improved 5 bps from the second quarter.

Return on common equity on a GAAP basis and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis were (14.8%) and 13.9%, respectively.

Repurchased 1.395 million common shares at an average price of $35.81 per share for an aggregate of $50 million in the third quarter. The Board also approved an incremental $100 million share repurchase authorization through the end of 2027, bringing the current outstanding repurchase authorization to $113 million.

Maintained strong capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 of 13.0%. Quarterly common dividend increased to $0.26 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year over year.



Year to Date 2026 Financial Highlights:



Net income of $60.2 million, lowered by strategic actions taken in the third quarter. Net income – operating of $265 million, compared with $249 million in 2025.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.49, or $2.18 on an operating basis compared with operating earnings per share of $2.00 in 2025.

Total revenue of $544 million, or $843 million on an operating basis, up 7% from 2025.

Return on assets of 0.28%, or 1.24% on an operating basis up from 1.19% operating return on assets for 2025.

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.76% on an operating basis up from 1.70% operating pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets for 2025.

Return on common equity of 2.18%, or 9.58% on an operating basis compared with 8.92% operating return on common equity for 2025. Operating return on tangible common equity of 13.3%, up from 12.6% for 2025.



Additional details about the previously announced strategic actions taken in the third quarter are available under“Events and Presentations” in the“News and Events” section of the Investor Relations page on the company's website, ucbi.com, or directly at

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share data)

2026 2025 Third Quarter

2026 - 2025

Change

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, YTD 2026 - 2025 Change

Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter 2026 2025 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 362,560 $ 344,371 $ 333,961 $ 346,367 $ 353,850 $ 1,040,892 $ 1,036,572 Interest expense 111,354 103,471 101,197 108,441 120,221 316,022 365,391 Net interest revenue 251,206 240,900 232,764 237,926 233,629 8 % 724,870 671,181 8 % Noninterest income (263,172 ) 38,380 43,746 40,462 43,219 n/m (181,046 ) 113,583 n/m Total revenue (11,966 ) 279,280 276,510 278,388 276,848 n/m 543,824 784,764 (31 ) Provision for credit losses 10,013 (29,803 ) 10,853 13,662 7,907 n/m (8,937 ) 35,144 n/m Noninterest expense 162,241 159,915 157,302 152,048 150,868 8 479,458 439,886 9 Income (loss) before income tax expense (184,220 ) 149,168 108,355 112,678 118,073 n/m 73,303 309,734 (76 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (44,475 ) 33,530 24,066 26,223 26,579 n/m 13,121 68,094 (81 ) Net (loss) income (139,745 ) 115,638 84,289 86,455 91,494 n/m 60,182 241,640 (75 ) Non-operating items 310,380 (37,582 ) 508 606 3,468 273,306 9,598 Income tax related to non-operating items (76,932 ) 8,347 (113 ) (133 ) (751 ) (68,698 ) (2,079 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 93,703 $ 86,403 $ 84,684 $ 86,928 $ 94,211 (1 ) $ 264,790 $ 249,159 6 Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ (174,207 ) $ 119,365 $ 119,208 $ 126,340 $ 125,980 n/m $ 64,366 $ 344,878 (81 ) PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ (1.16 ) $ 0.95 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 n/m $ 0.49 $ 1.91 (74 ) Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.77 0.71 0.70 0.71 0.75 3 2.18 2.00 9 Cash dividends declared 0.26 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 4 0.76 0.73 4 Book value 29.27 31.27 30.54 30.17 29.44 (1 ) 29.27 29.44 (1 ) Tangible book value (3) 20.80 23.31 22.56 22.24 21.59 (4 ) 20.80 21.59 (4 ) Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) (14.85 )% 12.56 % 9.35 % 9.48 % 9.20 % 2.18 % 8.53 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 9.95 9.39 9.39 9.53 9.83 9.58 8.92 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 13.90 12.98 13.05 13.31 13.56 13.32 12.57 Return on assets - GAAP (4) (1.89 ) 1.63 1.22 1.21 1.29 0.28 1.16 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.27 1.22 1.22 1.22 1.33 1.24 1.19 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items (1)(4)(5) 1.84 1.70 1.73 1.78 1.83 1.76 1.70 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.68 3.68 3.65 3.62 3.58 3.67 3.48 Efficiency ratio - GAAP n/m 57.01 56.66 54.40 54.30 87.58 55.86 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 53.11 56.69 55.65 54.19 53.05 55.12 54.64 Equity to total assets 12.14 12.89 12.97 12.99 12.78 12.14 12.78 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.95 9.94 9.92 9.92 9.71 8.95 9.71 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 81,270 $ 103,387 $ 98,623 $ 93,498 $ 97,916 (17 ) $ 81,270 $ 97,916 (17 ) ACL - funded loans 179,143 168,705 208,396 210,429 215,791 (17 ) 179,143 215,791 (17 ) ACL - total 200,237 188,329 225,996 225,520 228,276 (12 ) 200,237 228,276 (12 ) Net charge-offs 3,973 7,864 10,377 16,418 7,676 (48 ) 22,214 25,508 (13 ) ACL - funded loans to loans 0.94 % 0.94 % 1.06 % 1.09 % 1.13 % 0.94 % 1.13 % ACL - total to loans 1.05 1.04 1.15 1.16 1.19 1.05 1.19 Net charge-offs to average loans HFI (4) 0.09 0.16 0.22 0.34 0.16 0.15 0.18 NPAs to total assets 0.28 0.36 0.35 0.33 0.35 0.28 0.35 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans held for investment $ 18,988 $ 18,024 $ 19,602 $ 19,384 $ 19,175 (1 ) $ 18,988 $ 19,175 (1 ) Investment securities 6,641 6,377 5,889 5,988 6,163 8 6,641 6,163 8 Total assets 28,882 29,051 28,177 28,003 28,143 3 28,882 28,143 3 Deposits 24,888 23,724 24,025 23,798 24,021 4 24,888 24,021 4 Shareholders' equity 3,507 3,745 3,655 3,639 3,597 (3 ) 3,507 3,597 (3 ) Common shares outstanding (thousands) 119,827 119,764 119,684 120,598 121,553 (1 ) 119,827 121,553 (1 ) (1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average common equity. (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End

2026 2025 Linked Quarter Change

Year over Year Change

(in millions) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 4,336 $ 4,117 $ 4,041 $ 3,950 $ 3,678 $ 219 $ 658 Income producing commercial RE 5,217 5,018 4,984 5,032 4,534 199 683 Commercial & industrial (1) 2,976 2,859 2,771 2,696 2,593 117 383 Commercial construction & land 1,360 1,143 1,072 998 1,734 217 (374 ) Equipment financing (1) - - 1,897 1,848 1,808 - (1,808 ) Total commercial 13,889 13,137 14,765 14,524 14,347 752 (458 ) Residential mortgage 3,198 3,101 3,122 3,157 3,198 97 - Home equity 1,504 1,403 1,344 1,319 1,252 101 252 Residential construction & land 211 195 185 191 178 16 33 Consumer 195 193 187 188 192 2 3 Other (9 ) (5 ) (1 ) 5 8 (4 ) (17 ) Total loans held for investment $ 18,988 $ 18,024 $ 19,602 $ 19,384 $ 19,175 $ 964 $ (187 ) LOANS BY MARKET Georgia $ 5,336 $ 4,662 $ 4,617 $ 4,635 $ 4,584 $ 674 $ 752 South Carolina 3,180 3,130 3,037 2,971 2,926 50 254 North Carolina 2,786 2,706 2,722 2,712 2,676 80 110 Tennessee 1,979 1,962 1,895 1,913 1,902 17 77 Florida 3,398 3,283 3,229 3,102 3,040 115 358 Alabama 1,114 1,082 1,049 1,050 1,054 32 60 Commercial Banking Solutions (2) 1,195 1,199 3,053 3,001 2,993 (4 ) (1,798 ) Total loans held for investment $ 18,988 $ 18,024 $ 19,602 $ 19,384 $ 19,175 $ 964 $ (187 )

(1) Substantially all equipment financing loans were transferred to held for sale in the second quarter of 2026 as a result of the then-pending sale of Navitas Credit Corp, which subsequently closed on September 1, 2026. Retained equipment financing loans were reclassified to the commercial & industrial line.

(2) Reduction in the second quarter of 2026 reflects the transfer of substantially all equipment financing loans to held for sale.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Credit Quality

(in thousands)

2026 Third

Quarter

Second

Quarter

First

Quarter

NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 12,002 $ 20,027 $ 18,265 Income producing RE 10,880 11,655 11,037 Commercial & industrial 16,585 21,147 19,890 Commercial construction & land 106 916 17 Equipment financing(1) - - 8,024 Total commercial 39,573 53,745 57,233 Residential mortgage 31,444 30,506 31,906 Home equity 6,060 6,435 6,209 Residential construction & land 281 338 355 Consumer 962 977 1,009 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 78,320 92,001 96,712 Equipment finance nonaccrual loans held for sale (1) - 9,392 - OREO and repossessed assets 2,950 1,994 1,911 Total NPAs $ 81,270 $ 103,387 $ 98,623 (1) Substantially all equipment financing loans were transferred to held for sale in the second quarter of 2026 and were subsequently sold in the sale of Navitas Credit Corp. on September 1, 2026. Retained equipment financing loans were reclassified to the commercial & industrial loan category, as equipment financing is no longer an individually significant loan category.







2026 Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ 837 0.08 % $ (3,447 ) (0.34 )% $ 666 0.07 % Income producing RE (17 ) - 57 - (85 ) (0.01 ) Commercial & industrial 2,281 0.32 6,859 0.97 3,309 0.50 Commercial construction & land (23 ) (0.01 ) (22 ) (0.01 ) 6 - Equipment financing (2) - n/m 3,697 0.78 5,835 1.29 Total commercial 3,078 0.09 7,144 0.19 9,731 0.27 Residential mortgage 84 0.01 57 0.01 133 0.02 Home equity (141 ) (0.04 ) (24 ) (0.01 ) (54 ) (0.02 ) Residential construction & land 107 0.20 (6 ) (0.01 ) 12 0.03 Consumer 845 1.73 693 1.47 555 1.21 Total $ 3,973 0.09 $ 7,864 0.16 $ 10,377 0.22 (1) Annualized.

(2) Retained equipment financing loans and related charge-offs were reclassified to the commercial & industrial loan category, as equipment financing is no longer an individually significant loan category.







UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 125,069 $ 202,586 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 656,536 193,168 Cash and cash equivalents 781,605 395,754 Trading securities 93,760 - Debt securities available-for-sale 6,546,796 3,750,863 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,918,426 at December 31, 2025) - 2,237,356 Mortgage loans held for sale 34,493 39,381 Loans held for investment 18,988,195 19,384,317 Less allowance for credit losses - loans (179,143 ) (210,429 ) Loans, net 18,809,052 19,173,888 Premises and equipment, net 409,533 393,714 Bank-owned life insurance 376,000 364,184 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,026,915 967,882 Other assets 803,883 679,532 Total assets $ 28,882,037 $ 28,002,554 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,751,068 $ 6,252,252 NOW and interest-bearing demand 5,762,468 5,969,864 Money market 7,376,074 6,696,530 Savings 1,093,655 1,085,331 Time 3,733,490 3,619,189 Brokered 171,102 175,264 Total deposits 24,887,857 23,798,430 Short-term borrowings - 85,000 Long-term debt 39,686 120,400 Accrued expense and other liabilities 447,187 360,038 Total liabilities 25,374,730 24,363,868 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 119,827,028 and 120,598,266 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 119,827 120,598 Capital surplus 2,724,987 2,754,399 Retained earnings 882,021 914,261 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (219,528 ) (150,572 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,507,307 3,638,686 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,882,037 $ 28,002,554





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 301,420 $ 297,929 $ 883,109 $ 860,269 Securities: Taxable 52,839 51,522 141,969 162,885 Tax-exempt 1,540 1,681 4,857 5,030 Other 6,761 2,718 10,957 8,388 Total interest revenue 362,560 353,850 1,040,892 1,036,572 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 27,877 35,050 84,124 109,396 Money market 45,747 50,661 127,596 149,805 Savings 489 641 1,452 2,722 Time 29,485 32,123 86,558 94,622 Deposits 103,598 118,475 299,730 356,545 Short-term borrowings 2,546 25 5,097 1,215 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,684 - 8,667 433 Long-term debt 526 1,721 2,528 7,198 Total interest expense 111,354 120,221 316,022 365,391 Net interest revenue 251,206 233,629 724,870 671,181 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 11,640 11,400 31,560 31,057 Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 10,714 7,098 25,523 18,590 Wealth management fees 4,897 4,757 14,458 13,622 Net gains from sales of other loans 63,222 2,385 66,062 5,776 Lending and loan servicing fees 3,332 4,235 11,401 12,090 Securities (losses) gains, net (366,101 ) 49 (365,970 ) 341 Other 9,124 13,295 35,920 32,107 Total noninterest income (263,172 ) 43,219 (181,046 ) 113,583 Total revenue (11,966 ) 276,848 543,824 784,764 Provision for credit losses 10,013 7,907 (8,937 ) 35,144 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 96,443 90,667 293,934 261,931 Communications and equipment 14,127 13,937 41,972 40,968 Occupancy 11,184 11,502 34,141 33,366 Advertising and public relations 2,485 2,053 7,590 6,815 Postage, printing and supplies 2,515 2,735 8,016 7,791 Professional fees 7,420 6,282 19,864 17,822 Lending and loan servicing expense 2,231 2,428 7,918 6,745 Outside services - electronic banking 3,849 3,543 10,963 9,876 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 4,900 4,846 11,496 14,233 Amortization of intangibles 3,348 3,313 9,349 9,891 Merger-related and other charges 6,509 3,468 8,277 9,598 Other 7,230 6,094 25,938 20,850 Total noninterest expense 162,241 150,868 479,458 439,886 (Loss) income before income taxes (184,220 ) 118,073 73,303 309,734 Income tax (benefit) expense (44,475 ) 26,579 13,121 68,094 Net (loss) income (139,745 ) 91,494 60,182 241,640 Preferred stock dividends and deemed dividend at redemption - 4,848 - 7,994 Earnings and dividends allocated to participating securities 243 507 639 1,356 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (139,988 ) $ 86,139 $ 59,543 $ 232,290 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (1.16 ) $ 0.71 $ 0.49 $ 1.92 Diluted (1.16 ) 0.70 0.49 1.91 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 120,456 122,116 120,419 121,186 Diluted 120,456 122,252 120,654 121,303





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest

Average Rate Average Balance Interest

Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 19,797,609 $ 302,229 6.06 % $ 19,010,663 $ 297,725 6.21 % Taxable securities (3) 6,318,792 52,839 3.34 6,217,693 51,522 3.31 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 259,744 2,052 3.16 351,528 2,249 2.56 Other interest-earning assets 814,949 6,761 3.29 413,678 3,389 3.25 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 27,191,094 363,881 5.32 25,993,562 354,885 5.42 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (174,371 ) (220,805 ) Cash and due from banks 141,941 206,772 Premises and equipment 409,860 397,490 Other assets (3) 1,773,946 1,664,648 Total assets $ 29,342,470 $ 28,041,667 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 5,673,191 27,877 1.95 $ 5,825,997 35,050 2.39 Money market 7,252,005 45,747 2.50 6,907,894 50,661 2.91 Savings 1,096,916 489 0.18 1,107,509 641 0.23 Time 3,717,565 29,060 3.10 3,656,172 31,602 3.43 Brokered time deposits 50,699 425 3.33 50,529 521 4.09 Total interest-bearing deposits 17,790,376 103,598 2.31 17,548,101 118,475 2.68 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 270,956 2,546 3.73 2,284 25 4.34 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 479,674 4,684 3.87 - - - Long-term debt 33,414 526 6.25 155,197 1,721 4.40 Total borrowed funds 784,044 7,756 3.92 157,481 1,746 4.40 Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,574,420 111,354 2.38 17,705,582 120,221 2.69 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,594,562 6,366,723 Other liabilities 439,078 334,443 Total liabilities 25,608,060 24,406,748 Shareholders' equity 3,734,410 3,634,919 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 29,342,470 $ 28,041,667 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 252,527 $ 234,664 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.94 % 2.73 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.68 % 3.58 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $1.32 million and $1.04 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $207 million in 2026 and $223 million in 2025 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest

Average Rate Average Balance Interest

Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 19,641,031 $ 885,136 6.03 % $ 18,632,384 $ 859,678 6.17 % Taxable securities (3) 6,077,529 141,969 3.11 6,480,641 162,885 3.35 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 315,238 6,480 2.74 354,115 6,730 2.53 Other interest-earning assets 495,951 10,957 2.95 422,123 10,288 3.26 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 26,529,749 1,044,542 5.26 25,889,263 1,039,581 5.37 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (200,588 ) (217,050 ) Cash and due from banks 163,633 210,027 Premises and equipment 399,958 397,395 Other assets (3) 1,720,642 1,637,493 Total assets $ 28,613,394 $ 27,917,128 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 5,759,773 84,124 1.95 $ 6,002,702 109,396 2.44 Money market 6,956,477 127,596 2.45 6,713,585 149,805 2.98 Savings 1,093,764 1,452 0.18 1,133,078 2,722 0.32 Time 3,677,005 85,198 3.10 3,545,792 93,029 3.51 Brokered time deposits 53,843 1,360 3.38 50,488 1,593 4.22 Total interest-bearing deposits 17,540,862 299,730 2.28 17,445,645 356,545 2.73 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 182,712 5,097 3.73 29,865 1,215 5.44 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 299,963 8,667 3.86 12,824 433 4.51 Long-term debt 68,443 2,528 4.94 215,440 7,198 4.47 Total borrowed funds 551,118 16,292 3.95 258,129 8,846 4.58 Total interest-bearing liabilities 18,091,980 316,022 2.34 17,703,774 365,391 2.76 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,428,647 6,304,792 Other liabilities 397,842 350,211 Total liabilities 24,918,469 24,358,777 Shareholders' equity 3,694,925 3,558,351 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,613,394 $ 27,917,128 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 728,520 $ 674,190 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.92 % 2.61 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.67 % 3.48 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $3.65 million and $3.01 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $192 million in 2026 and $244 million in 2025 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share data)

2026 2025 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter 2026 2025 Noninterest income reconciliation Noninterest income (GAAP) $ (263,172 ) $ 38,380 $ 43,746 $ 40,462 $ 43,219 $ (181,046 ) $ 113,583 Loss on securities portfolio repositioning 366,101 - - - - 366,101 - Gain on sale on Navitas (62,230 ) - - - - (62,230 ) - Gain on terminated cash flow hedge - - (5,184 ) - - (5,184 ) - Noninterest income - operating $ 40,699 $ 38,380 $ 38,562 $ 40,462 $ 43,219 $ 117,641 $ 113,583 Total revenue reconciliation Total revenue (GAAP) $ (11,966 ) $ 279,280 $ 276,510 $ 278,388 $ 276,848 $ 543,824 $ 784,764 Loss on securities portfolio repositioning 366,101 - - - - 366,101 - Gain on sale on Navitas (62,230 ) - - - - (62,230 ) - Gain on terminated cash flow hedge - - (5,184 ) - - (5,184 ) - Total revenue - operating $ 291,905 $ 279,280 $ 271,326 $ 278,388 $ 276,848 $ 842,511 $ 784,764 Provision for credit losses reconciliation Provision for credit losses (GAAP) $ 10,013 $ (29,803 ) $ 10,853 $ 13,662 $ 7,907 $ (8,937 ) $ 35,144 Release of ACL on equipment finance loans - 38,477 - - - 38,477 - Provision for credit losses - operating $ 10,013 $ 8,674 $ 10,853 $ 13,662 $ 7,907 $ 29,540 $ 35,144 Noninterest expense reconciliation Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 162,241 $ 159,915 $ 157,302 $ 152,048 $ 150,868 $ 479,458 $ 439,886 Payroll transition bonus - - (6,704 ) - - (6,704 ) - FDIC special assessment accrual reversal - - 1,885 - - 1,885 - Merger-related and other charges (6,509 ) (895 ) (873 ) (606 ) (3,468 ) (8,277 ) (9,598 ) Noninterest expense - operating $ 155,732 $ 159,020 $ 151,610 $ 151,442 $ 147,400 $ 466,362 $ 430,288 Net income to operating income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ (139,745 ) $ 115,638 $ 84,289 $ 86,455 $ 91,494 $ 60,182 $ 241,640 Loss on securities portfolio repositioning 366,101 - - - - 366,101 - Gain on sale on Navitas (62,230 ) - - - - (62,230 ) - Gain on terminated cash flow hedge - - (5,184 ) - - (5,184 ) - Release of ACL on equipment finance loans - (38,477 ) - - - (38,477 ) - Payroll transition bonus - - 6,704 - - 6,704 - FDIC special assessment accrual reversal - - (1,885 ) - - (1,885 ) - Merger-related and other charges 6,509 895 873 606 3,468 8,277 9,598 Income tax benefit of non-operating items (76,932 ) 8,347 (113 ) (133 ) (751 ) (68,698 ) (2,079 ) Net income - operating $ 93,703 $ 86,403 $ 84,684 $ 86,928 $ 94,211 $ 264,790 $ 249,159 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ (139,745 ) $ 115,638 $ 84,289 $ 86,455 $ 91,494 $ 60,182 $ 241,640 Income tax (benefit) expense (44,475 ) 33,530 24,066 26,223 26,579 13,121 68,094 Provision for credit losses 10,013 (29,803 ) 10,853 13,662 7,907 (8,937 ) 35,144 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ (174,207 ) $ 119,365 $ 119,208 $ 126,340 $ 125,980 $ 64,366 $ 344,878 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ (1.16 ) $ 0.95 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.49 $ 1.91 Loss on securities portfolio repositioning 2.28 - - - - 2.27 - Gain on sale on Navitas (0.39 ) - - - - (0.39 ) - Gain on terminated cash flow hedge - - (0.03 ) - - (0.03 ) - Release of ACL on equipment finance loans - (0.25 ) - - - (0.25 ) - Payroll transition bonus - - 0.04 - - 0.04 - FDIC special assessment accrual reversal - - (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) - Merger-related and other charges 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.06 0.06 Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption - - - - 0.03 - 0.03 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.77 $ 0.71 $ 0.70 $ 0.71 $ 0.75 $ 2.18 $ 2.00 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 29.27 $ 31.27 $ 30.54 $ 30.17 $ 29.44 $ 29.27 $ 29.44 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (8.47 ) (7.96 ) (7.98 ) (7.93 ) (7.85 ) (8.47 ) (7.85 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 20.80 $ 23.31 $ 22.56 $ 22.24 $ 21.59 $ 20.80 $ 21.59 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) (14.85 )% 12.56 % 9.35 % 9.48 % 9.20 % 2.18 % 8.53 % Loss on securities portfolio repositioning 29.30 - - - - 9.98 - Gain on sale on Navitas (5.03 ) - - - - (1.71 ) - Gain on terminated cash flow hedge - - (0.45 ) - - (0.15 ) - Release of ACL on equipment finance loans - (3.25 ) - - - (1.08 ) - Payroll transition bonus - - 0.58 - - 0.19 - FDIC special assessment accrual reversal - - (0.16 ) - - (0.05 ) - Merger-related and other charges 0.53 0.08 0.07 0.05 0.29 0.22 0.27 Deemed dividend on preferred stock redemption - - - - 0.34 - 0.12 Return on common equity - operating 9.95 9.39 9.39 9.53 9.83 9.58 8.92 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.95 3.59 3.66 3.78 3.73 3.74 3.65 Return on tangible common equity - operating 13.90 % 12.98 % 13.05 % 13.31 % 13.56 % 13.32 % 12.57 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) (1.89 )% 1.63 % 1.22 % 1.21 % 1.29 % 0.28 % 1.16 % Loss on securities portfolio repositioning 3.73 - - - - 1.29 - Gain on sale on Navitas (0.64 ) - - - - (0.22 ) - Gain on terminated cash flow hedge - - (0.06 ) - - (0.02 ) - Release of ACL on equipment finance loans - (0.42 ) - - - (0.14 ) - Payroll transition bonus - - 0.07 - - 0.02 - FDIC special assessment accrual reversal - - (0.02 ) - - (0.01 ) - Merger-related and other charges 0.07 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 0.03 Return on assets - operating 1.27 % 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.22 % 1.33 % 1.24 % 1.19 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) (1.89 )% 1.63 % 1.22 % 1.21 % 1.29 % 0.28 % 1.16 % Income tax expense (0.60 ) 0.47 0.35 0.37 0.38 0.06 0.33 Provision for credit losses 0.14 (0.42 ) 0.16 0.19 0.11 (0.04 ) 0.17 Loss on securities portfolio repositioning 4.95 - - - - 1.71 - Gain on sale on Navitas (0.84 ) - - - - (0.29 ) - Gain on terminated cash flow hedge - - (0.08 ) - - (0.02 ) - Payroll transition bonus - - 0.10 - - 0.03 - FDIC special assessment accrual reversal - - (0.03 ) - - (0.01 ) - Merger-related and other charges 0.08 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.04 0.04 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating 1.84 % 1.70 % 1.73 % 1.78 % 1.83 % 1.76 % 1.70 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) n/m 57.01 % 56.66 % 54.40 % 54.30 % 87.58 % 55.86 % Loss on securities portfolio repositioning n/m - - - - (35.09 ) - Gain on sale on Navitas n/m - - - - 3.84 - Gain on terminated cash flow hedge - - 1.03 - - 0.35 - Payroll transition bonus - - (2.41 ) - - (0.79 ) - FDIC special assessment accrual reversal - - 0.68 - - 0.22 - Merger-related and other charges (2.22 ) (0.32 ) (0.31 ) (0.21 ) (1.25 ) (0.99 ) (1.22 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 53.11 % 56.69 % 55.65 % 54.19 % 53.05 % 55.12 % 54.64 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.14 % 12.89 % 12.97 % 12.99 % 12.78 % 12.14 % 12.78 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.19 ) (2.95 ) (3.05 ) (3.07 ) (3.07 ) (3.19 ) (3.07 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.95 % 9.94 % 9.92 % 9.92 % 9.71 % 8.95 % 9.71 %



About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community Bank (United Community), a top-100 U.S. financial institution committed to building stronger communities and improving the financial health and well-being of its customers. United Community offers a full range of banking, mortgage and wealth management services. As of September 30, 2026, United had $28.9 billion in assets and operated 202 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The company also manages a nationally recognized SBA lending franchise, extending its reach to businesses across the country. United Community is the most awarded bank in the Southeast for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, earning more awards than any other bank in the region, including recognition in 12 of the last 17 years. The company has also been named one of the“Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker for nine consecutive years. In commercial banking, United Community earned multiple 2026 Greenwich Best Bank awards for Small Business Banking. Forbes has consistently named United Community among the World's Best and America's Best Banks. Learn more at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as“noninterest income – operating”,“total revenue – operating”,“noninterest expense - operating”,“provision for credit losses – operating”,“operating net income,”“pre-tax, pre-provision income,”“operating net income per diluted common share,”“operating earnings per share,”“tangible book value per common share,”“operating return on common equity,”“operating return on tangible common equity,”“operating return on assets,”“return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision - operating,”“return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,”“operating efficiency ratio,” and“tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as“may,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“will,”“should,”“plan,”“estimate,”“predict,”“continue” and“potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to general competitive, economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in United's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:

Tom Speir

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

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