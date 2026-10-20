Partner1 Recognized As A 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognizes B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow

PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partner1, the advisory firm and software platform behind the partnership strategies of fast-growing B2B software companies, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.









“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

“We're honored to be named an Inc. Power Partner for the second year in a row, in two categories, including Best United States Power Partner,” said Juhi Saha, Founder and CEO of Partner1.“Most of the companies we work with have a product that enterprise buyers would want, and markets around the world they could be selling into. What they lack is a way to reach either without hiring a large sales team. AI and cloud marketplaces and channel partnerships give them that reach. We help them get there faster and get it right, skipping the trial and error that leaves so much money on the table.”

That route to market is now a large one, and in the AI economy, distribution has become the moat. The top 1,000 channel ecosystem partners generate US$1.07 trillion in sales a year, and software and services sales on cloud marketplaces are expected to reach US$85 billion by 2028, according to Canalys, now part of Omdia.

Partner1 has worked with hundreds of B2B technology companies to build and scale their partner programs, producing millions in new revenue through AI and cloud partner ecosystems such as Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud, as well as leading global distributors. Partner1 also works with enterprises, including Microsoft, to get more of their own partners active and selling.

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About Partner1

Partner1 is the advisory firm and software platform behind the partnership strategies of some of the fastest-growing companies in B2B software. Its clients are the startups building their first partner program, the scale-ups ready to sell through Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud, and the established companies that want their partner ecosystem to pull its weight. Partner1 helps them grow through AI and cloud marketplaces, channel partners, and strategic alliances, and turns those relationships into measurable revenue. Its software platform gives partnership teams one place to plan, launch, and track their programs, so the strategy keeps working after the engagement ends. Partner1 also works with enterprises, including Microsoft, to turn their partner ecosystems into active, selling channels. Inc. has named Partner1 a Power Partner two years in a row.

To learn more about Partner1, visit . For more information, contact ...

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

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