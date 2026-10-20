LA FASHION CLOSET BRINGS KARL KANI AND GRAMMY WINNER SEPTIMIUS THE GREAT TO THE DOLBY THEATRE STEPS FOR LA FASHION WEEK

LA Fashion Closet presents LA Fashion Week

12 Designer Showcases, 200 Models and the World Premiere of "Fashion Beyond Borders" Headline a Night of Couture, Culture and Music on Oct. 24

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The red carpet rolls out across the Dolby Theater Steps on Saturday, Oct. 24, as LA Fashion Closet (LAFC) presents LA Fashion Week, turning one of Hollywood's most iconic landmarks into an international runway.Leading the night are streetwear legend Karl Kani and Grammy Award-winning artist and fashion designer Septimius The Great, who will host the evening alongside Ava Manuel and premiere his new global anthem, "Fashion Beyond Borders," live on the steps.Under the direction of show director Rashad Todd, the production features 12 designer showcases, 200 models and more than 70 beauty professionals. The evening opens with an awards ceremony and builds into four hours of runway presentations and live entertainment.Few names carry the weight of Karl Kani. Known as the "Godfather of Urban Streetwear," he helped carry hip-hop style from the street to the mainstream, with designs associated with Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z. On Oct. 24, he shares the runway with designers spanning luxury couture, cultural heritage and urban streetwear, including Septimius Couture by RJG, K-Bobby Designs, Designer Dream Collection, BMatchy by Bhawna, House of Rose, Kandahar Market, B.Y. Designs, RasaNari, Marina Karelyan, Gemini Hues – Fly Showcase and Ofelia Couture.The night's signature moment is the song itself. Created in collaboration with LAFC, "Fashion Beyond Borders" blends African rhythms, Indian musical influences and contemporary global sounds, turning the show's message of cultural unity into music."Fashion Beyond Borders is about bringing the world together through creativity. Our vision is to create a platform where cultures meet, talent is celebrated and fashion connects people beyond boundaries," said Shagun Gupta, founder and CEO of LA Fashion Closet.The celebration continues with live performances by Groovezone Dancers, Donnie and Sage Sam, along with a high-energy showcase from Bhangra By Nature honoring the richness of Indian culture. Ambassador Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, Consul General of India in Los Angeles, will attend, joined by special guest and sponsor Brett Wilson, CEO of Walking Miracle Family Foundation.Beyond the runway, LAFC extends its mission through partnerships with Hope B Lit and A Voices Unheard Film, founded by Ruhi (Rohini) Hak, supporting empowerment, inclusion and underrepresented voices.EVENT DETAILSSaturday, Oct. 24, 2026Dolby Theatre Steps, Ovation Hollywood, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, CA 900283 p.m.: Awards ceremony4:10 p.m.: VIP cocktail hour5 p.m.: Red carpet5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: International runway shows, song premiere and live entertainmentVIP tickets include seating, gift bags, cocktails and food. For tickets, visit .FOR MEDIAMedia interested in covering the event or requesting interviews with featured talent and LAFC leadership may contact Katina Fields. Photo opportunities include red carpet arrivals, the runway on the Dolby Theatre Steps and live cultural performances. Media kits are available upon request.ABOUT LA FASHION CLOSETFounded by Shagun Gupta, LA Fashion Closet (LAFC) is an international fashion production company with shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Milan, Zurich, Cannes and New Delhi, connecting designers, models and creatives worldwide.

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LA FASHION CLOSET BRINGS KARL KANI AND GRAMMY WINNER SEPTIMIUS THE GREAT TO THE DOLBY THEATRE STEPS FOR LA FASHION WEEK News Provided By KFields PR Agency October 20, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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