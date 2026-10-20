From The Pulpit To Polls: Eagles Nest Church Calls On Members, Georgia Leaders To Put Faith In Action Every Election

Pastor Lee Jenkins leads hundreds to take part in early voting at the East Roswell Library on Sunday, Oct. 18, as part of Eagles Nest's Souls to Polls effort.

Pastor Lee Jenkins addresses a large crowd of voters gathered for the Souls to Polls effort following Sunday's service.

"The Church Cannot Stand on the Sidelines": Pastor Lee Jenkins Leads Hundreds of Roswell Church Members to Cast Ballots During Early Voting

- Lee Jenkins, pastor, Eagles Nest Church

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During the first Sunday of early voting, hundreds of Eagles Nest Church parishioners and community members gathered outside the church, ready to carry their faith into action. Following the church's 11:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Oct. 18, Pastor Lee Jenkins led voters of all ages across Holcomb Bridge Road to the East Roswell Library early voting site.

The march gave members of the Roswell congregation an opportunity to get informed, and fulfill their civic responsibility to cast their ballot and make their voices heard. The nonpartisan Souls to the Polls effort encouraged eligible voters to learn about the full ballot and participate in the Nov. 3 General Election. Prior to the march, parishioners and participants had access to Fulton County's mobile voting unit to preview their ballot and talk to election officials.

The church did not endorse candidates or ask participants to support a political party.

Jenkins also shared a call to action for faith leaders across Georgia.“The church cannot stand on the sidelines while decisions that affect our neighbors and our future are being made,” Jenkins said.“We can help people get informed, prepare, and participate without telling them how to vote. That is faith in action.”

The weekend effort also encouraged voters to look beyond the most prominent races and learn about every contest and ballot measure.“Every part of the ballot matters, from top-of-the-ticket races like governor, lieutenant governor, and secretary of state down to state Senate and House seats, county commission races, and constitutional amendments,” added Jenkins.“In 2022, six out of 10 eligible Black men did not vote in the midterm elections. That's a startling number and it's not just them. Many young people and college students who were eligible also stayed home. Those are voices that went unheard.”

Jenkins called on faith leaders to turn the momentum of the march into sustained action by sharing official election information, creating opportunities for voter education, and encouraging eligible members of their communities to participate.

Eagles Nest Church recently opened its new Roswell campus in a former Kohl's store. The“From Kohl's to Souls to Polls” effort extends that transformation by bringing the congregation together around faith, community, and civic participation.

The church is encouraging voters to check their registration, review their sample ballot, confirm voting information, and make a plan to vote – early, on Election Day, or via absentee ballot. Voters can find official resources through Fulton County Voter and Elections and Georgia's My Voter Page. Ballot contents and available voting locations may vary by voter.

“Souls to the Polls is a reminder that the future of our community is shaped by all of us,” Jenkins said.“We care about our country, our state, and our community, and we show it by showing up.”

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About Eagles Nest Church Eagles Nest Church is a non-denominational, multigenerational church based in Roswell, Georgia. Founded in 2012 by Senior Pastor Lee Jenkins, Eagles Nest has close to 4,000 members and is committed to creating an engaging, welcoming environment that connects faith with everyday life and encourages individuals and families to grow, serve and make an impact.

Erik Burton

Profile Marketing & Public Relations

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From the Pulpit to Polls: Eagles Nest Church Calls on Members, Georgia Leaders to Put Faith in Action Every Election News Provided By Profile Marketing & Public Relations October 20, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics



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