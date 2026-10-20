AI Agrees On Where To Shop But Not What To Give, And Customer Service Drives Recommendations, Brandrank Study Finds

BrandRank 2026 Holiday AI Recommendation Share Index

Amazon, Target and Nordstrom lead AI retail recommendations, challenger brands break through, and four retailers capture 80% on delivery, returns and support.

- Pete Blackshaw, Co-Founder, CEO, BrandRankCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As shoppers increasingly turn to AI assistants for holiday gift advice, a new BrandRank study finds that AI engines largely agree on where to shop but sharply disagree on what to give. One of the study's biggest surprises: customer service reputation is emerging as a powerful factor in which retailers AI recommends.The BrandRank 2026 Holiday AI Recommendation Share IndexSM, AI's Most Recommended Holiday Gifts & Retailers, examined how six leading AI engines - ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Perplexity and Meta AI - respond to a wide range of holiday shopping questions, from what gifts to buy and where to find them to delivery, returns, customer service and trust. BrandRank analyzed recommendations, brand mentions, supporting rationales and patterns of agreement and disagreement to identify which retailers and brands are winning holiday recommendations.The Big FindingsAI agrees on stores, not gifts. Four or more engines recommended the same retailer in 65% of retailer questions, but the same product in just 31% of product questions. Only one product question produced unanimous agreement: the Amazon Fire HD Kids tablet. For brands competing to become the recommended holiday gift, much of the field remains wide open.Customer service is a powerful differentiator. Across questions involving delivery, checkout, pickup, returns, complaints and trust, Amazon, Nordstrom, Target and Costco captured 80% of recommendations, compared with 32% across the full study.Amazon prevents problems. Nordstrom fixes them. AI recognizes different kinds of service leadership. Amazon dominates recommendations for delivery and checkout, while Nordstrom leads when shoppers need returns, refunds or help resolving a problem. On eight core customer service questions, Nordstrom captured 25 of 48 first-place recommendations, compared with just one for Amazon.“I've spent much of my career listening to customer complaints. Now AI is reading return policies and service stories before deciding who deserves the recommendation,” said Pete Blackshaw, co-founder and CEO of BrandRank and author of The Answer Economy (Wiley, 2026).“Amazon wins the service that prevents problems. Nordstrom wins the service that fixes them. That's a wake-up call for every brand.”The Implications Extend Beyond RetailersWhile the strongest service findings centered on retailers, the lessons extend to every consumer brand. As AI becomes a more influential source of recommendations, brands need to ensure their websites clearly answer product questions, explain warranties and returns, and make direct-to-consumer shopping and support experiences easy to understand. Customer FAQs, product reviews, service policies and documented problem resolution can all help shape the information AI engines use when recommending brands.The emerging lesson: Great service matters, but so does making that service visible, credible and understandable to AI.Notably, the word“return” appeared 28 times in 72 customer service rationales examined by BrandRank, while AI, chat and automation received no mentions. Even as retailers invest heavily in AI-powered support, the engines continue to emphasize practical service promises and established reputations.Challenger Brands Break ThroughThe study also identified surprising winners beyond the established retail giants. All six engines recommended Quince for affordable cashmere and Bellroy for men's wallets. Five of six recommended Aura digital frames for grandparents and Furbo for pet lovers. Claude alone named Pop Mart's Labubu as the toy of the season.The common thread: Brands with a clear, distinctive consumer benefit can earn strong AI recommendation share, even in categories crowded with established competitors.The engines also disagreed sharply on harder gift questions. Gifts for mothers, fathers and coworkers, budget gifts under $25 and luxury gifts over $250 each produced six different answers from six engines.Six AI Engines, Six Different Views of the MarketAI recommendations also vary significantly by engine. Gemini recommended Amazon 26 times but never named Walmart, while Perplexity recommended Nordstrom more frequently than Amazon.“Every AI engine sees the market differently. A brand that wins in one can be nearly invisible in another,” Blackshaw said.“As AI agents increasingly influence purchases, brands need to understand not just whether they're recommended, but why they're trusted, where they're missing and what happens when consumers need help.”The research also surfaced potential accuracy and currency issues. BrandRank flagged 33 answers involving outdated products, questionable pricing or recommendations that did not fit the question. Four engines also continued using the Rufus name for Amazon's shopping assistant, which the study identifies as having been retired earlier in 2026.What Brands Should Do NowThe study points to several practical priorities: publish clear, current delivery and return policies; make product information and consumer FAQs easy to find; document service capabilities and complaint resolution; support claims with credible third-party evidence; and regularly test how different AI engines interpret and recommend the brand.BrandRank plans to revisit the service questions during the January returns season, tracking whether holiday shopping and service experiences change retailer recommendation patterns.Full Report and Brand AuditsThe interactive BrandRank 2026 Holiday AI Recommendation Share IndexSM includes an AI-built holiday gift guide, customer service analysis, profiles of emerging brands, comparisons across all six engines and a searchable database of questions, recommendations and supporting rationales.Explore the full study:Brands can request a Recommendation ShareTM Audit covering their category, competitors and customer service reputation at brandrank or....MethodologyConducted in October 2026, the BrandRank study used a consistent research protocol across six leading AI engines, examining holiday gift recommendations, retailer preferences, customer service, trust and emerging shopping experiences. BrandRank analyzed 950 scored AI-generated responses and their supporting rationales, comparing brand visibility, recommendation patterns, cross-engine consensus and potential accuracy issues.Findings represent a snapshot of AI recommendations, not independent product tests or measures of actual retailer performance. The complete questions, responses and research details are available in the interactive report.About BrandRankBrandRank works with the world's leading brands and executives to strengthen trust and purchase intent by uncovering vulnerabilities, purchase-driving insights, and growth opportunities across AI answer engines. Our SaaS platform tracks all major answer engines to improve brand visibility, ensure content is AI-ready, and rigorously measure brand claims, recommendations, and instructional accuracy. Learn more at brandrank.

Pete Blackshaw

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BrandRank 2026 Holiday AI Recommendation Share Index Overview

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AI Agrees on Where to Shop but Not What to Give, and Customer Service Drives Recommendations, BrandRank Study Finds News Provided By BrandRank October 20, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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