TAP Makes Coke Studio Debut With 'Get In The Game'

TAP, Recording Artist & Songwriter at TAPxMusic

TAP at LA Live's Coke Studio recording "Get in the Game"

Award-winning Documentary, For Such a Time as This, featuring TAP's song, "Ripple"

TAP debuts on Coke Studio with“Get in the Game,” the latest release from the Warrior Album, recorded with Grammy nominee Rob Rettberg.

- TAP, Recording Artist & SongwriterSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TAP, a Zimbabwe-born pop singer and Kindness Worldwide ambassador, releases“Get in the Game,” a new single and music video recorded live at Coke Studio, L.A. Live with Grammy-nominated, Juno Award-winning engineer Rob Rettberg. Released as the NBA tips off, the song urges listeners to get off the sidelines, whether in sports, work or life.Raised between Bulawayo and South Africa, TAP built her career as a corporate executive, entrepreneur, author and keynote speaker before returning to music. A survivor of domestic violence, she writes songs about real life experiences, courage, resilience, personal freedom and human connection. Her new album, I SEE YOU, takes its name from Sawubona, the Zulu greeting meaning“I see you,” which recognizes a person's whole presence, dignity, worth and life experiences.TAP and her song“Ripple” appear in For Such a Time as This, the Kindness Worldwide documentary that has received 20 award nominations. As a Kindness Worldwide ambassador, she supports the organization's global movement and ROKindness platform, which encourage people to recognize, celebrate and multiply ripples of kindness everywhere.“I came across her story around the time we were starting Kindness Worldwide, and the timing was serendipitous,” said Kevin Smith, Co-Founder of Kindness Worldwide.“"Ripple" captured everything we were trying to say about how one act of kindness travels.”TAP works with a team of music professionals including Nashville-based vocal coach Kim Wood Sandusky, whose clients include Beyoncé, Destiny's Child, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Alaina.“Get in the Game” is streaming now on Spotify alongside“Ripple,”“Get Out of My Head” and“Embrace Your Crazy.”Music supervisors and station programmers can request licensing and press materials at TAPxMusic.About TAPTAP (Tracy-Ann Palmer) is a Zimbabwe-born pop singer, songwriter, and Coke Studio artist. Her releases include“Get in the Game,”“Ripple,”“Get Out of My Head,”“Rush,”“Embrace Your Crazy,” and“Through These Eyes,”“Ignite the Warrior”,“It Cuts So Deep”. Both she and her song“Ripple” appear in the documentary For Such a Time as This. She is a Kindness Ambassador for ROKindness and is currently recording in Nashville, TN.

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Official Music Video for TAP's "Get in the Game" recorded live at LA Live's Coke Studio

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TAP Makes Coke Studio Debut with 'Get in the Game' News Provided By The Seidel Agency October 20, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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